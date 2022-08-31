NEXT SEVEN DAYS
THURSDAY, SEPT. 1
Buy it fresh at the Community Market in Litchfield, 1-5 p.m. May through October along Fourth Street North. For more information, call 320-552-1387.
It’s Piano Bar Request Night with Phil Thompson 5-8 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Admission is free. This event features requests from the audience. Thompson who knows 500-plus popular songs is ready to perform country favorites and pop hits from the 1970s, ’80s, ’90s and more. For more information, visit crowriverwinery.com.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 2
Artist reception and talk by Diamond Knispel, creator of the Wild Whimsy of the Northwoods exhibit, at the Hutchinson Center of the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY, SEPT. 2-5
Red Rooster Days in Dassel. For the schedule of events, visit mdassel.com/redrooster.
The Great Minnesota Get-Together offers fun, food, fellowship and more. For more information about the Minnesota State Fair and a schedule of events, visit www.mnstatefair.org.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 3
Hutchinson Farmers Market is open 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays and 2:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays through October at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.W. For more information, email marketdesk@hutchinsonfarmersmarket.org.
“Sonic 2” is the free family movie at CineMagic Century 9 Theatre, 766 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. with the show at 10 a.m. Concessions will be available for purchase.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 4
Live music by Trent Shaw 3-6 p.m. in the courtyard at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Admission is free. Future performers include: Kevin Gerdes on Sept. 11; Bill Litzau on Sept. 18; and John Beck on Sept. 25. For more information, visit www.crowriverwinery.com.
MONDAY, SEPT. 5
Labor Day. It’s also the last day of Red Rooster Days and the Minnesota State Fair.
Deadline to register for the “Sustainable Pantry Strategies” program presented by Chef Karyn Tomlinson 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. She will offer tips on how to prepare and use your pantry sustainably and efficiently, how to use local ingredients, what to consider when dining out and more. Tomlinson is known as the “Queen of Porc” after winning the prestigious national cooking contest, Grand Cochon, in 2018. The cost of the program is $10. To register, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 6
Yoga is offered 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through October weather permitting at Jomas Hill Winery, 67755 205th St, Darwin. The cost is $15 and includes a glass following the class. To register, visit www.jomashillvineyard.com/events/ or call 320-212-6144.
UPCOMING EVENTS
THURSDAY, SEPT. 8
Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall Civil War Roundtable, 1:30 p.m. This month’s program features “Law and the Civil War” by Robert Feidler. Admission is free to Roundtable members and $3 for guests. The museum is at 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. For more information, call 3 20-693-8911.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY,
SEPT. 9-10
Looking for deals and steals, save the dates for Hutchinson Citywide Garage Sales.
THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY, SEPT. 11-14
It’s Biscay Days with three days of live music at Neisen’s Bar & Grill. Thursday: Josie Sanken, 6-10 p.m.; Friday: Bill Litzau and Open Highway, 5-8 p.m., the Mitch Gordon Band, 8:30-11:30 p.m.; Saturday: Ron E. Cash, 2-5 p.m., Sherwin Linton, 5-8 p.m., the Original Shaw Band, 8-10 p.m. and the Shaw Brothers Band, 10 p.m.-midnight. For a schedule of events, visit tinyurl.com/54sjb9rx.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 15
The Hutchinson Concert Association presents B2wins 7-9 p.m. at CrossPoint Church, 1215 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is a concert association membership or $25 ticket at the door. For more information, visit hutchisnonconcert.weebly.com.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY,
SEPT. 16-17
48th annual Arts & Crafts Festival at Library Square in downtown Hutchinson. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the Chamber at 320-587-5252.
Friends of the Library annual Fall Outdoor Book Sale takes place at 50 Hassan St. in front of the library on the sidewalk. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2109.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 17
Family Fun Day 9 a.m.-noon at Vineyard United Methodist Church, 1395 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. This event features big machinery, petting zoo, bounce house, games and face painting. Admission is free, but there is a charge for popcorn and ice cream. For more information, call Kelli Reiner at 320-583-6089 or the Rev. Jim Hein at 320-587-2200.
Fall Bash Craft Show, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Litchfield Civic Arena, 900 N. Gilman Ave., Litchfield. This event features more than 120 crafters and vendors. Admission is free. Food trucks will be available on site.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY,
SEPT. 24-25
Elks 41st annual Gun Show & Knives at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children younger than 12. For more information, call Dale Harbarth at 320-587-8989.