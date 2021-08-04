Thursday, Aug. 5
It’s fun in the sun at Storytime in the Park 10 a.m. at Library Square in downtown Hutchinson. This event is for preschoolers and their families. Admission is free and no advance registration is required. For more information, call Hutchinson Public Library at 320-587-2368.
Free swim night 5-8 p.m. at the Hutchinson Aquatic Center, 900 Harrington St. S.W. Parents or guardians must be present with children at all times.
Share your vehicles and knowledge at Car & Bike Night 5:30-8:30 p.m. in the American Legion parking lot in downtown Litchfield. This event features a weekly People’s Choice Award, plus giveaways. For more information, call the Legion at 320-693-9074.
Litchfield’s Thriving Thursday concert features live music 6:30-8:30 p.m. by the John Beck duo, performing country favorites. For more information, visit downtownlitchfield.org.
Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 5-8
It’s time for the Meeker County Fair, 1230 N. Armstrong Ave., Litchfield. Fair hours are 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Grandstand highlights include: tractor pull 6:30 p.m. Thursday; Big Air ATV show 7 p.m. Friday; and bull riding 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Gate admission is $5 for adults age 18 or older, $3 for students age 11-17, and free for children age 10 or younger and seniors older than 70. Sunday is free day. For more information, visit meekerfair.com.
Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 7-8
Live music by Two-Tone 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Millner Heritage Winery & Cidery, 32025 State Highway 15, Kimball. For more information, call 320-398-2081.
Saturday, Aug. 7
Grab your bicycle and head to Piepenburg Park, 21104 Belle Lake Road, for the 2021 State Road Race Championship. All riders age 9 or older may compete in one of 10 division in a race around Piepenburg Park. Pre-registration is $35 for adults and $15 for juniors. Registration the day of the race starts at 7:30 a.m. and costs $45 for adults and $25 for juniors. The races begin at 9 a.m. For more information visit bikereg.com/mnroadrace2021.
Sunday, Aug. 8
Live music by Adam Daniel 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. For more information, visit crowriverwinery.com.
Monday, Aug. 9
Plato Lions 25th annual Golf Tournament — 18 hole, four-person scramble at the Glencoe Country Club, 1325 First St E. Noon registration with 1 p.m. shotgun start. For more information, call 320-310-5056.
Live music by Stoney Point featuring Brian Brosz, Robin Kashuba and Lucy Newcomb 6:30-8 p.m. at Hutchinson’s Music in the Park. Social host is Historic Hutchinson, both events take place at Library Square in downtown Hutchinson. The concert series continues through August. In case of inclement weather, an announcement will be made at noon on KDUZ Radio. The rain location is Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. For more information, visit Music in the Park’s Facebook page.
Monday through Wednesday, Aug. 9-11
Cokato Corn Carnival: Monday events: 5-9 p.m. Cokato Museum tours; 6 p.m. kiddie parade followed by main parade. Bingo and midway open following parade at Peterson Park. Tuesday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. museum tours; midway opens at noon; 1:30 p.m. bingo, 2-7 p.m. used book sale at the Cokato Library; 3:15 p.m. children’s prize drawing; 4-8 p.m. free corn on the cob; 8 p.m. 74th annual Miss Cokato Coronation. Wednesday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. museum tours, midway opens at noon; 1:30 p.m. bingo; 2-7 p.m. used book sale; 3-7 p.m. meet local firefighters and tour equipment; 3:15 p.m. children’s prize drawing; 4-8 p.m. free corn on the cob; 7 p.m. Mid-Minnesota Concert Band concert; 8 p.m. Looney Lutherans; 10 p.m. drawing for 2021 vehicle raffle and cash prizes. For more information, visit cokatocorncarnival.com.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
Free swim night 6-8 p.m. at the Glencoe Aquatic Center, 200 Desoto Ave. N. Parents or guardians must be present with children at all times.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Winsted Arts Council is hosting Wednesdays in the Park with live music at 7 p.m. at Mill Reserve Park. Bring a chair and reconnect with friends and neighbors. For more information, visit facebook.com/WinstedArtsCouncilMN.
Looking for a running buddy? Hutchinson Community Running Group meets 7 p.m. at Library Square to run a 3-mile loop around Hutchinson. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.