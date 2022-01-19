Thursday, Jan. 20
Stop by the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E., to view a selection of patterns for Knitting and Crocheting for Others. This community project is sponsored by the Hutchinson Senior Center’s Knot Just Knitting group. Volunteers are asked to pick up a pattern or use one of their own to create hats, scarves and mittens. Finished items can be dropped off at the Hutchinson Event Center front desk, 1005 State Highway 15 S. Donated items will be given to Common Cup Ministry and the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf. For more information, call Senior Programming at 320-234-5656 or the library at 320-587-2368.
The January art kit, which features book binding activities, is available to pick up at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., or the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Art kits are free and available while supplies last. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278, or the library at 320-587-2368.
Tickets are on sale for the Dan Rodriguez Concert 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at Art’s Place, 35 First Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Tickets are $25 and seating is at tables for four to six guests. For more information or to order tickets, visit tinyurl.com/2p96yx7b.
Tickets are on sale for the Hutchinson Chamber Annual Event & Awards. This year’s theme is Best Laid Plans: Murder at a Hollywood Mansion 5:30 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. This event features a murder mystery, dinner and community awards. To purchase tickets, visit explorehutchinson.com.
Test your knowledge at Live Trivia 6:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34. This live-hosted event features general trivia questions with one free answer posted weekly on Facebook. Winners can earn gift certificates and free beer. For more information, call 320-693-9008.
Friday, Jan. 21
Open skating 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for students. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
Adult early morning lap swim 5-7 a.m. at Carlson Pool, Hutchinson Middle School, 1365 South Grade Road. Daily admission is $5, passes are also available. For more information, call PRCE at 320-587-2975 or visit isd423.org.
Pianist Phil Thompson with a nine-piece band performs a concert of Billy Joel’s and Elton John’s biggest hits at “A Tribute to Billy & Elton” 7 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Doors open at 6 p.m. This event is for age 21 or older. Tickets are general admission or Rocket Man VIP. Order tickets at tinyurl.com/2p8daufd.
Saturday, Jan. 22
Outdoor skating is available at the Park Elementary Rink, 33 Grove St. S.W., and Northwoods Rink, 889 Elm St. N.E., both in Hutchinson. Warming house hours are 3:30-8 p.m. weekdays and 1-8 p.m. weekends and non-school days. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
DJ Ralph is playing the hits 7-11 p.m. at Neisen’s Bar & Grill in Biscay. For more information, call 320-864-5555.
Sunday, Jan. 23
Is buck euchre your favorite card game? If so, head to the Silver Lake American Legion to play 12:30 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call the Legion at 320-327-2404.
Adult and family hour open skating is 1-2 p.m. Cost is $4 for adults and $10 per family. Open skating is 2-4 p.m and costs $4 for adults and $3 for students. Both are at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
Open skating 6-8 p.m. every Sunday through February at the Litchfield Civic Arena, 900 N. Gilman Ave. Skate sharpening is available for $5 per pair and there is a limited supply of rental skates for $2 per pair. For more information, call 320-693-2679.
Monday, Jan. 24
Open skating 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for students. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
Adult early morning lap swim 5-7 a.m. at Carlson Pool, Hutchinson Middle School, 1365 South Grade Road. Daily admission is $5, passes are also available. For more information, call PRCE at 320-587-2975 or visit isd423.org.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
Open skating is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for students. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
Adult early morning lap swim 5-7 a.m. at Carlson Pool, Hutchinson Middle School, 1365 South Grade Road. Daily admission is $5, passes are also available. For more information, call PRCE at 320-587-2975 or visit isd423.org.