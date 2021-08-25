Thursday, Aug. 26
The Minnesota State Fair begins its 12-day run today. Hours are 6 a.m. to midnight Aug. 26 through Sept. 5, and 6 a.m.-9 p.m. on Labor Day. Regular fair-time admission tickets are $16 for people age 13-64; $14 for people age 65 or older; $14 for children age 5-12; and children 4 or younger are free. If you purchased a 2020 gate admission ticket, it is valid for the 2021 fair. Bring your ticket with you and get it scanned at the gate. For information about and schedules for the Minnesota State Fair, visit mnstatefair.org or call 651-288-4400.
Everyone is welcome at the Classic Car Cruise-In 5-8 p.m. at the Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Share your ride at Bike & Car Night 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Litchfield American Legion, 222 N. Sibley Ave.; 320-693-9074.
The Cowtown Auction is 5:30 p.m. in Central Park in downtown Litchfield. The painted cows found throughout Litchfield will be moved to Central Park and auctioned off, with the money going to local nonprofits. For more information, visit downtownlitchfield.org.
This is the last concert of the season for Litchfield’s Thriving Thursdays. It features live music 6:30-8:30 p.m. by Sara Dollerschell and her daughters, Erin and Anna, in Litchfield’s Central Park for an evening of interactive songs for children. Rain location is the Litchfield Opera House. For more information, visit downtownlitchfield.org.
Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 28-29
Live music by Lady and the Cowboy 1-4 p.m. at Millner Heritage Winery & Cidery, 32025 State Highway 15, Kimball. For more information, call 320-398-2081.
Sunday, Aug. 29
The Block Party is back 11:45 a.m.-3 p.m. at CrossPoint Church, 1215 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson. This event features free food, inflatables, dunk tank, bingo, car show, water slide, kids games and more. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2668.
Live music by Bill Litzau & Open Highway 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. For more information, visit crowriverwinery.com.
Monday, Aug. 30
Hutchinson’s Music in the Park concert series ends its season with live music by the SouthGrade Band 6:30-8 p.m. Social host is Woodstone Senior Living, and both events take place at Library Square in downtown Hutchinson. In case of inclement weather, an announcement will be made at noon on KDUZ Radio. The rain location is Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. For more information, visit Music in the Park’s Facebook page.
Summer Jam Session 7 p.m. at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. Anyone interested in jamming can participate with voice, guitar, fiddle or other instruments. All music styles are welcome. Musicians are asked to bring chord sheets, if available. Audience members are welcome, too. The jam meets the last Monday of the month through Oct. 30. For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Showing through Sept. 24 at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts is the new exhibit “Minnesota Structures: Buildings and Signs Across the State” by Lars Samuelsson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
Winsted Arts Council is hosting Wednesdays in the Park with live music at 7 p.m. at Mill Reserve Park. Bring a chair and reconnect with friends and neighbors. For more information, visit facebook.com/WinstedArtsCouncilMN.
Walkers and runners are welcome at the Hutchinson Community Running Group meets 7 p.m. at Library Square to run a 3-mile loop around Hutchinson. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.