Thursday, March 31
Last day to view the Vatican International Exhibition of Eucharistic Miracles of the World 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Church of St. Philip, 821 Fifth Street E., Litchfield. The exhibit features story boards telling about 126 documented Eucharistic miracles, billed as visible proof of Jesus’ presence in the Eucharist. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the church office at 320-693-3313.
RiverSong volunteer sign-up 3-6 p.m. in the tasting room at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. Enjoy a free beer and register for your preferred volunteer position. Tell a friend to join you. All volunteers get into the festival for free the day they volunteer. RSVP at tinyurl.com/2p95hmyd.
Test your knowledge at trivia 6:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34. This live-hosted event features general trivia questions with one free answer posted weekly on Facebook. Winners can earn gift certificates and free beer. Call 320-693-9008 for more information.
The University of Minnesota Extension is offering a free gardening knowledge program at 7 p.m. via Zoom webinar. This program will feature Courtney Tchida, community programs director from the Minnesota State Horticultural Society. For the Zoom link, register at z.umn.edu/GK4FGarden.
Opening night for “Clue: The Musical” at the Barn Theatre, 321 Fourth St. S.W., Willmar. The play is directed by Mary Haugen, Hutchinson, and features Hutchinson actors Austin Willhite, Rachel Trettin and Bailey Fields. Performance dates are 7:30 p.m. March 31, April 1-2, and April 7-9, and 2 p.m. April 3 and April 10. To order tickets, visit thebarntheatre.com or call 320-235-9500.
Friday, April 1
Crow River Singers presents Cheers! Featuring TV Song Themes for its spring concerts 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday, both at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. Directing is Paul Otte and Jim Nelson with accompaniment by Cheryl Glaeser. Tickets are available at the door.
Saturday, April 2
She Ascends Earth Day Hike 9 a.m. at Piepenberg Park. This event is free for members. To become a member or to register as a nonmember visit hikehoppers.org/store/p97/non-member-hike.html.
”Space Jam: A New Legacy” is the free family movie 10 a.m. at Century 9, 766 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. with concessions available. For more information, call 320-849-3051.
One Book, One Community Meet the Author event featuring Christopher Ingraham 2 p.m. at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. He wrote this year’s selection, “If You Lived Here, You’d Be Home By Now: Why We Traded the Commuting Life for a Little House on the Prairie.” Admission is free. This author event can be seen on HCVN Channel 7 or live stream at hcvnonline.com/ch-7-special-events-live-stream. A taped version will be available to watch later on HCVN. For more information, call Katy Hiltner, head librarian, at 320-587-2368.
Tim Orth Memorial Foundation Basketball Jamboree, doors open 4 p.m. at Glencoe-Silver Lake gymnasium, 1826 16th St. E., Glencoe. This event features silent auction, raffles, basketball games and more. Admission is $10 for adults and $6 for students. The Tim Orth Memorial Foundation assists West Central Minnesota families who have children facing illness or injury. For more information, call Ralph Johnson at 587-6733 or visit timorthfoundation.org.
Hutch Stand-up Comedy Night with Hutchinson graduate Sam Ellefson 7 p.m. at Hutchinson High School Auditorium, 1200 Roberts Road S.W. Joining Ellefson is HHS grad Ben Marcotte. After the show, join Sam for an afterparty with treats and froyo at Below Zero Frozen Treats in downtown Hutchinson. For tickets, visit tinyurl.com/y32s9s3p.
Sunday, April 3
Free family movie night featuring “Sing!” 6 p.m. at Vineyard United Methodist Church, 1385 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. Free admission, water and popcorn provided. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. A responsible adult must attend with children. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2200.
Open gym 6-8 p.m. at the Litchfield Middle School and High School gyms. Admission is free and no registration is required. For more information, call Litchfield Community Education at 320-693-2354.
Monday, April 4
Adult early morning lap swim 5-7 a.m. at Carlson Pool, Hutchinson Middle School, 1365 South Grade Road. Daily admission is $5, passes are also available. Call PRCE at 320-587-2975 or visit isd423.org for more information.
Rain or shine walkers are welcome 5-7 p.m. Monday through Friday at Lake Ripley Elementary in Litchfield. Buy a $5 pass at Litchfield Community Education. Call 320-693-2354 for more information.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Tickets are on sale for Cocktails for a Cause 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at the American Legion in downtown Litchfield. This Chamber Celebrity Bartender event features two teams of Chamber board of directors who will square off for your tips. Each team consists of one bar person serving drinks and one waitress/waiter serving food. All money raised will benefit the Chamber office building improvements inside and out. For more information, call the Chamber at 320-693-8184.
Tickets are on sale for “Madagascar: A Music Adventure Jr.” Performances are 7 p.m. April 7-9, and 2 p.m. April 10, at Bernie Aaker Auditorium, 114 N. Holcombe Ave., Litchfield. Tickets are available at Litchfield Community Education office, 307 E. Sixth St., Litchfield, or call 320-693-2354.
Tickets are on sale for Legends of Country Concert featuring country chart toppers from the 1950s through today, 7 p.m. April 8 at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. General admission and VIP tickets are available at crowriverwinery.com.
Save the date to meet the Easter bunny: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 9, noon-5 p.m. Friday, April 15, and noon-3 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. Bring your own camera $5, folks are limited to three photos.
Tickets are on sale for Dancing Like the Stars Saturday, April 9. It’s a fundraiser for 2B Continued, a nonprofit with the mission of suicide prevention and mental health awareness. This is the group’s second annual fundraiser with three viewing options: in-person at the Glencoe Event Center, at a viewing party or live stream. For more information or to buy tickets, visit facebook.com/2BContinuedmn.
Tickets are on sale for the Hutchinson Center for the Arts’ fundraiser Tastings & Art, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 28. This event features an evening of tastings of more than 40 beers, wines and spirts from Liquor Hutch and appetizers from Flank Steakhouse. All proceeds support youth programming at the art center. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. For more information, call Molly Rivera at 320-587-7278.