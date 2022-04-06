Thursday, April 7
Test your knowledge at trivia 6:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34. This live-hosted event features general trivia questions with one free answer posted weekly on Facebook. Winners can earn gift certificates and free beer. Call 320-693-9008 for more information.
Cocktails for a Cause 5-7 p.m. at the American Legion in downtown Litchfield. This Chamber Celebrity Bartender event features two teams of Chamber board of directors who will square off for your tips. Each team consists of one bar person serving drinks and one waitress/waiter serving food. All money raised will benefit Chamber office building improvements inside and out. For more information, call the Chamber at 320-693-8184.
Opening night for “Madagascar: A Music Adventure Jr.” Performances are 7 p.m. April 7-9, and 2 p.m. April 10, at Bernie Aaker Auditorium, 114 N. Holcombe Ave., Litchfield. Tickets are available at Litchfield Community Education office, 307 E. Sixth St., Litchfield, or call 320-693-2354.
Opening night for second weekend run of “Clue: The Musical” at the Barn Theatre, 321 Fourth St. S.W., Willmar. The play is directed by Mary Haugen, Hutchinson, and features Hutchinson actors Austin Willhite, Rachel Trettin and Bailey Fields. Performance dates are 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, April 7-9, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 10. To order tickets, visit thebarntheatre.com or call 320-235-9500.
Friday, April 8
The Litchfield Area Mentorship Program is hosting Ham Bingo 6:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Opera House, 136 Marshall Ave. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and food will be available. For more details, call Amie at 320-699-1616.
Phil Thompson returns to Crow River Winery after his popular tribute to Billy & Elton show to perform “Legends of Country.” Doors open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show. Expect to hear hits ranging from “Rhinestone Cowboy” and “King of the Road” to “Amarillo by Morning,” “Crazy” and “Always on My Mind.” General admission and VIP tickets are available at crowriverwinery.com/legendsofcountry/.
Saturday, April 9
A Virtual Gardening Education Day is planned for 9-11:30 a.m. via Zoom webinar. This year’s program will feature two speakers who will highlight the beauty of lilies and hostas in the garden. To register or for more information, call McLeod County Extension office at 320-484-4334 or email mnext-mcleod@umn.edu.
It’s Open Studio 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. This event is an opportunity to work on a current project, start a new one, meet other artists and experiment with different mediums. The art center provides the space and select materials. No instructor is present. All ages and experience levels are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Admission is free. For more information, call Molly Rivera at 320-587-7278.
Meet the Easter bunny 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. Bring your own camera $5, folks are limited to three photos. Future dates are noon-5 p.m. Friday, April 15, and noon-3 p.m. Saturday, April 16.
Senior Expo and Ice Cream Social 1-4 p.m. at the Eden Valley Community Center. It features informational booths, food and more.
Gopher Campfire Wild Game Feed 6-9 p.m. at the club grounds, 24718 County Road 7, Hutchinson. Tickets are available at David Larson Financial and Insurance Services office in downtown Hutchinson. For more information, call David or Matt at 320-587-2245.
Dancing Like the Stars 6:30 p.m. at Glencoe Event Center, 1107 11th St. E. This is a fundraiser for 2B Continued, a nonprofit with the mission of suicide prevention and mental health awareness. This is the group’s second annual fundraiser with three viewing options: in-person at the Glencoe Event Center, at a viewing party or live stream. For more information or to buy tickets, visit 2bcontinued.org/DLTS22.
The West Central Connection Chorus presents “The Hits of the Crooners” 7 p.m. at the Willmar Education & Arts Center Auditorium, 611 Fifth St. S.W., Willmar. For tickets call Rick Sandry at 320-221-1235.
Sunday, April 10
Open gym 6-8 p.m. at the Litchfield Middle School and High School gyms. Admission is free and no registration is required. For more information, call Litchfield Community Education at 320-693-2354.
Monday, April 11
Adult early morning lap swim 5-7 a.m. at Carlson Pool, Hutchinson Middle School, 1365 South Grade Road. Daily admission is $5, passes are also available. Call PRCE at 320-587-2975 or visit isd423.org for more information.
Rain or shine walkers are welcome 5-7 p.m. Monday through Friday at Lake Ripley Elementary in Litchfield. Buy a $5 pass at Litchfield Community Education. Call 320-693-2354 for more information.
Hutchinson Concert Association presents Miss Myra & The MoonShiners 7 p.m. at CrossPoint Church, 1215 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is a concert association membership or purchase a ticket at the door. For more information, visit hutchinsonconcert.weebly.com.
Tuesday, April 12
Liquor Hutch is hosting its eighth annual Animal Supplies Drive for the Heart of Minnesota Animal Shelter. Supplies and cash donations will be collected through April 30. There is a list of items to donate at Liquor Hutch and a place to drop off donations. For more information, call Liquor Hutch at 320-587-2762.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Tickets are on sale for the Hutchinson Center for the Arts’ fundraiser Tastings & Art, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 28. This event features an evening of tastings of more than 40 beers, wines and spirts from Liquor Hutch and appetizers from Flank Steakhouse. All proceeds support youth programming at the art center. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. For more information, call Molly Rivera at 320-587-7278.