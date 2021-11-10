Thursday, Nov. 11
First Presbyterian Church, 225 N. Holcombe in Litchfield, is hosting a Veterans Day Chili Luncheon 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The cost is $7 and free for veterans. For more information, call the church at 320-693-3548.
Challenge yourself at Trivia Night, 6:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH. Live-hosted trivia is free to play. One free answer is given weekly on Facebook. Win gift certificates and beer. For more information, call 320-693-9008.
Celebrate NaNoWriMo with a six-word story challenge. In celebration of National Novel Writing Month, the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E., is hosting this event. Open to age 10 or older, three stories per writer. Entry forms can be picked up at the library or online at hutchisnon.lib.mn.us/creative-projects/. The submission deadline is Nov. 30. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368.
Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 11-13
30th annual Festival of Trees at Deann’s Country Village Shoppe in downtown Litchfield. Hours are 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. For more information, call 320-693-9113.
Hometown Holiday Road Trip is a quilt hop 9 a.m.-5 p.m. each day featuring seven shops: Deann’s of Litchfield; Sweetwater of Paynesville; Gone to Pieces of Kimball; Quilting Grounds of Norwood; and Thimble Box, Sewing Seeds and Spinning Spools, all of New Ulm. Get a fall craft pattern at each shop and go for all seven for an old-world Christmas ornament. There will also be a drawing for a $50 gift card at each shop and gift baskets. For more information, call the participating shops.
Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 11-14
Dassel-Cokato High School’s fall musical is “A-Wop Bop A-Loo Bop,” 7 pm. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Performing Arts Center, 4852 Reardon Ave. S.W., Cokato. The stage production takes the audience on a musical journey to the 1950s when rock ’n’ roll was taking the radio airwaves by storm. Roberta “Ruby” Lester and her friends are spunky teenagers who dream of making it big in the music business. When the local radio station announced “Rock ’n’ roll has to go,” the kids take a stand for the music they love. Tickets are $6 for adults and seniors and $4 for students and can be purchased at the door. For more information, call 320-286-4100 ext. 1800.
Friday, Nov. 12
Litchfield High School Marching Band Concert 7 p.m. at LHS, 901 N. Gilman Ave. For more information, call the school at 320-693-2444.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Start some early Christmas shopping at the annual Litchfield Opera House Craft Fair, 136 N. Marshall Ave. Hours are 9 a.m.-2 p.m. It features new vendors and old favorites with handmade crafts, the famous “Opera House Bread” and baked goods. For more information, call the Opera House at 320-535-0829.
The River at MSP Church is hosting a Litchfield Thanksgiving Outreach 2-4 p.m. at the Litchfield Armory, 525 N. Gilman Ave. This event offers a free turkey and fixings to take home. Advance registration is required at rivermsp.com. Music and an inspirational message will also be offered.
Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 13-14
”All Together Now: A Musical Revue” 7-9 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Bernie Aaker Auditorium, 114 N. Holcombe Ave., Litchfield. For ticket information, call Litchfield Community Education at 320-593-2354.
Sunday, Nov. 14
Family/open skate at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St., S.W., Hutchinson. Family skate is 1-2 p.m. followed by open skate 2-4 p.m., both at the East Rink. Admission is $4 for adults and $3 for students. For more information, call Parks and Rec at 320-587-2975.
Sunday Funday returns to Cactus Jacks II, 260 South St. Stewart. This event features meat raffle at 1 p.m. followed by bingo at 3 p.m. For more information, call 320-562-2609.
Live music by The Sixes 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922 or visit crowriverwinery.com.
Monday, Nov. 15
Bidding opens today for the Hutchinson Center for the Arts’ fall fundraising silent auction. Bid in person or online through Dec. 10 with new items added each week. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call Molly Rivera, executive director, at 320-587-7278.
The Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E., is hosting Project Bookshelf. To participate, donate money for the purchase of new books for young readers in McLeod County. Donations can be dropped off at the library or sent to: Friends of the Library, c/o Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E., Hutchinson, MN 55350. The deadline to participate is Nov. 30. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368.
Tuesday, Nov. 16
Broadening awareness and inspiring action are the goals of Ridgewater College’s fall diversity/social justice virtual series. This session 11 a.m. to noon features Dr. Anton Treuer, professor of Ojibwe and author of several books. He will speak for Native American and Alaska Native Heritage month. Admission is free but registration for the Zoom link is at ridgewater.edu/events.