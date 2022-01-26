Thursday, Jan. 27
The fifth annual Community Showcase is on display through March 4 at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. It features work from makers and creators age 18 or older from throughout the Southwest Minnesota region. An open house is 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5. The exhibit can be viewed during regular hours, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call Molly Rivera, executive director, at 320-587-7278.
Compete at live trivia 6:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34. This live-hosted event features general trivia questions with one free answer posted weekly on Facebook. Winners can earn gift certificates and free beer. For more information, call 320-693-9008.
Dan Rodriguez Concert 7 p.m. at Art’s Place, 35 First Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Tickets are $25 and seating is at tables for four to six guests. For more information or to order tickets, visit tinyurl.com/2p96yx7b.
Tickets are on sale for comedian C. Willi Myles’ performance 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at the Litchfield Opera House. This event is the kickoff for Litchfield’s Winterfest. Tickets are $20 and available by calling 320-221-5781 and leave a message.
Registration is open for ice golf 10 a.m. Feb. 19 on Silver Lake. Sign up at the Silver Lake Municipal, 200 Main St. W. Following ice golf, head to the Muni for meat raffle and karaoke by The Scene. For more information, call 320-327-2777.
Tickets are on sale for Stand Up Comedy Night featuring Hutchinson High School graduates Sam Ellefson with Ben Marcotte 7 p.m. April 2 at the Hutchinson High School Auditorium. For ticket information, visit tinyurl.com/mpk3etkn.
The Whitesidewalls are returning 6 p.m. Feb. 11 at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are available at tinyurl.com/2p84jp5w.
Friday, Jan. 28
Open skating 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for students. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
Adult early morning lap swim 5-7 a.m. at Carlson Pool, Hutchinson Middle School, 1365 South Grade Road. Daily admission is $5, passes are also available. For more information, call PRCE at 320-587-2975 or visit isd423.org.
Craft Night 5-11 p.m. at Craft-n-Store, 150 Michigan St. S.E., Hutchinson. Bring a craft project to work on while enjoying some creative company. This event is free, but due to limited space, tickets are required at eventbrite.com.
Blizzard Blast Hospice Fundraiser 5 p.m., doors open at 4:30 p.m., at King Pin Pub in Plato. This fundraising event for Allina Hospice features silent and live auctions, live music and more. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call 320-510-1305.
First Baptist Church, 321 Fifth St. N., Grove City, is hosting Wholly Grounds Coffee House 7-9 p.m. the fourth Friday of each month starting tonight. This event features music, coffee and treats. For more information, call 320-857-2495 or visit firstbaptistgrovecity.org.
Saturday, Jan. 29
Gopher Campfire 37th annual Family Fishing Contest noon to 3 p.m. in the clubhouse, 4718 County Road 7, 7 miles north of Hutchinson. Poles and bait provided. Prizes for largest trout, smallest trout and tagged trout. Raffles, food and beverages available, too. For more information, visit gophercampfirecom.
It’s live music by Chuck, Jason and Jacob Thiel 2-5 p.m. at Longhorns Burger House, 400 Central Ave., Lester Prairie. For more information, call 320-395-2500.
Outdoor skating is available at the Park Elementary Rink, 33 Grove St. S.W., and Northwoods Rink, 889 Elm St. N.E., both in Hutchinson. Warming house hours are 3:30-8 p.m. weekdays and 1-8 p.m. weekends and non-school days. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
Live music by Mike and Danny 7:30 p.m. at Neisen’s Bar and Grill in Biscay. For more information, call 320-864-5555.
Sunday, Jan. 30
Calling all buck euchre fans! If this is your game, head to the Silver Lake American Legion to play 12:30 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call the Legion at 320-327-2404.
Adult and family hour open skating is 1-2 p.m. Cost is $4 for adults and $10 per family. Open skating is 2-4 p.m and costs $4 for adults and $3 for students. Both are at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
Open skating 6-8 p.m. every Sunday through February at the Litchfield Civic Arena, 900 N. Gilman Ave. Skate sharpening is available for $5 per pair and there is a limited supply of rental skates for $2 per pair. For more information, call 320-693-2679.
Six pickleball courts are available 7-9 p.m. at the Hutchinson Recreation Center, 950 Harrington St. S.W. For more information, call PRCE at 320-587-2975.
Monday, Jan. 31
Open skating 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for students. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
Adult early morning lap swim 5-7 a.m. at Carlson Pool, Hutchinson Middle School, 1365 South Grade Road. Daily admission is $5, passes are also available. For more information, call PRCE at 320-587-2975 or visit isd423.org.
Litchfield Community Youth Theatre is conducting auditions for “Madagascar: A Musical Adventure Jr.” 6-8 p.m. Monday and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3. This stage production is open to all students in third through 12th grade. For more information, call Litchfield Community Education at 320-693-2354.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Tickets are on sale for Litchfield Community Theatre’s production of “The Big Five-Oh.” Shows are 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, and Saturday, Feb. 12, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, and Sunday, Feb. 13, all at the Bernie Aaker Auditorium, 114 N. Holcombe Ave., Litchfield. For tickets, call Litchfield Community Education at 320-693-2354.
Glencoe Royalty Meet and Greet 6:30-8 p.m. at the Glencoe City Center, 1107 11th St. E. This event is an opportunity to learn about the program and meet the current royalty and committee members.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Adult early morning lap swim 5-7 a.m. at Carlson Pool, Hutchinson Middle School, 1365 South Grade Road. Daily admission is $5, passes are also available. For more information, call PRCE at 320-587-2975 or visit isd423.org.
Open skating is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for students. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
Love to play pickleball? New evening hours have been added to the schedule: 5:15-7:15 p.m. Wednesdays with three courts/half-gym available at the Hutchinson Recreation Center, 950 Harrington St. S.W. Pickleball is also available 7:30-9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, also at the Rec Center. For more information, call PRCE at 320-587-2975.