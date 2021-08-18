Thursday, Aug. 19
McLeod County Fair kicks off its new four-day schedule at 8:45 a.m. with a flag ceremony at the main gate, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is $7 for age 13 or older and free for those 12 or younger or 80 or older. Parking is free on the fairgrounds. Today’s highlights include 4-H Dairy Show, 4-H Rabbit Show, 4-H Poultry Show, 4-H Beef Show, Wild Things Zoo Attractions program, local programming 1-5 p.m. on the Legacy Stage, Harvey Becker and the Riverside Dutchmen, Everett Smithson Band, both in the Pavilion, Mona Hjerpe and Friends on the Miller Manufacturing Stage; Ladies of the 80s in the Corporate Tent, Supercross in the Grandstand. For more information, visit mcleodcountyfair.com or call the fair office at 320-587-2499.
Winstock Music Festival opens its campgrounds 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Head to the beer tent for live music by Up South 7-11 p.m. For more information, visit winstockfestival.com.
Share your ride at Bike & Car Night 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Litchfield American Legion, 222 N. Sibley Ave.; 320-693-9074.
Litchfield’s Thriving Thursday concert features live music 6:30-8:30 p.m. by the MTVs, a group performing music from the 1980s and 1990s. Rain location is the Litchfield Opera House. For more information, visit downtownlitchfield.org.
Friday, Aug. 20
McLeod County Fair, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson, gates open at 9 a.m. Today’s highlights include: 4-H and Open Class Goat Shows, 4-H Swine Show, 4-H Lamb Lead and Sheep Show, Open Class Horse and Pony Judging, Meet The Farm Babe, local programming 1-5 p.m. on the Legacy Stage, live music by the Teddy Bear Band, Country Fried Grubers, Bill Litzau and Open Highway, John Beck, Andy Austin, Johnny Holm Band, and Team Demolition Derby in the Grandstand. For more information, visit mcleodcountyfair.com or call the fair office at 320-587-2499.
Winstock Music Festival opens its gates 2 p.m. Today’s schedule: 4:20 p.m. National Anthem; 4:30 p.m. Eric Chesser; 6:35 p.m. Elvie Shane; 8:40 p.m. Chris Janson and 10:45 p.m. Sam Hunt. Dariann Leigh 6:45 p.m. on the West Stage and Drew Bladridge 7:50 and 9:55 p.m. on the West Stage. For more information, visit winstockfestival.com.
Saturday, Aug. 21
McLeod County Fair, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Today’s highlights include: 4-H Horse Show, Open Class Dairy Show, Open Class Sheep Show, Draft Horse Driving, 4-H Livestock auction, free kids activities, local programming 1-5 p.m. on the Legacy Stage, Comedy and Magic by Kevin Hall, Dazzling Dave Yo-Yo Master, live music by Jarrod Peterson, Josie Sanken, Tony Cuchetti, and GB Leighton, and Xtreme Autocross in the Grandstand. For more information, visit mcleodcountyfair.com or call the fair office at 320-587-2499.
Winstock Music Festival features 10:30 a.m. pre-show beer tent party with live music by Dariann Leigh; 12:20 p.m. National Anthem; 12:30 p.m. Bobby Vandell’s Real Men of Country; 2:35 p.m. Phil Vassar; 4:40 p.m. Shenandoah; 6:45 p.m. Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy; 8:40 p.m. Brett Eldredge and 10:30 p.m. Luke Combs. Chelsey Carter and Bank 1:45 and 5:55 p.m. on the West Stage and Drew Parker 3:50 and 9:55 p.m. on the West Stage. For more information, visit winstockfestival.com.
Live music by Cheese Bots 1-4 p.m. at Millner Heritage Winery & Cidery, 32025 State Highway 15, Kimball. For more information, call 320-398-2081.
Country star John Rich is signing his American whiskey brand Redneck Riviera Whiskey bottles 3 pm. at Liquor Hutch, 245 Washington Ave. E., Hutchinson. For more information, call the store at 320-587-2762.
Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 21-22
Forest City Stockade Summer Rendezvous, 6 miles northeast of Litchfield on State Highway 24. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. each day. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children 12 or younger. This event features life as it was 150 years ago. This year, it’s a walk back in time to the 1860s as the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862 is remembered. For more information, visit forestcitystockade.org.
Forest City Threshers Fall Threshing Show, 64917 309th St. S., Litchfield. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.
Sunday, Aug. 22
McLeod County Fair, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson, gates open at 9 a.m. It’s the last day of the fair. Today’s highlights include: Open Class Beef Show; local programming 1-4 p.m. on the Legacy Stage, Xtreme Demotion Derby in the Grandstand; live music by God’s Gospel Singers led by Robert Scharpe, the Wendinger Band, Cogley Sisters, Patchouli and the Whitesidewalls. For more information, visit mcleodcountyfair.com or call the fair office at 320-587-2499.
Live music by Paul Drinkwine 1-4 p.m. at Millner Heritage Winery & Cidery, 32025 State Highway 15, Kimball. For more information, call 320-398-2081.
Live music by Trent Shaw and Trainwreck 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. For more information, visit crowriverwinery.com.
Monday, Aug. 23
Help Hope Live for Colby Smith Golf Tournament noon to 5 p.m. at Oakdale Golf Club, 55106 County Road 38, Buffalo Lake. Dinner will be served following the tournament. Proceeds from this event will help support Smith in purchasing a wheel chair-accessible vehicle and state-of-the-art intervention at Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute’s ABLE program. For more information or to register, visit events.helphopelive.org/event/5449/signup/.
Live music by the Everett Smithson Band 6:30-8 p.m. at Hutchinson’s Music in the Park. Social host is Crow River Habitat for Humanity, both events are at Library Square in downtown Hutchinson. The concert series continues through August. In case of inclement weather, an announcement will be made at noon on KDUZ Radio. The rain location is Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. For more information, visit Music in the Park’s Facebook page.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
Registration is open for the You Are Not Alone: A Retreat for those navigating the death of a loved one. The event dates are 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, and 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. The speaker is Sam Evans, who will talk with humor and love about the grief journey. The fee is $85. The event is at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 665 Miller Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Registration information is available at Bethlehem UMC or LoveSamEvans.com. For more information, call the Revs. Stef Morgan or JJ Morgan at 320-587-3312.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
Winsted Arts Council is hosting Wednesdays in the Park with live music at 7 p.m. at Mill Reserve Park. Bring a chair and reconnect with friends and neighbors. For more information, visit facebook.com/WinstedArtsCouncilMN.
Walkers and runners are welcome at the Hutchinson Community Running Group meets 7 p.m. at Library Square to run a 3-mile loop around Hutchinson. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.