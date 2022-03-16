Thursday, March 17
Start a walking program with Chris Schlueter. If you’re 55 or older and interested in starting an exercise program, head to Zion Lutheran Church, 504 N. Gilman Ave., Litchfield. Schlueter is teaching the American Arthritis Foundation’s Ease with Walking program 9-10 a.m. Admission is free and no advance registration is required. For more information, email crschlueter@gmail.com.
Test your knowledge at Trivia 6:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34. This live-hosted event features general trivia questions with one free answer posted weekly on Facebook. Winners can earn gift certificates and free beer. For more information, call 320-693-9008.
Friday, March 18
If your children have a case of cabin fever, head to indoor playground 9:30-11:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Hutchinson Recreation Center Gym, 900 Harrington St. S.W. This activity is for children age 5 or younger. The fee is $3 per child or $4 per family. For more information, call the Rec Center at 320-587-2975.
Saturday, March 19
After a two-year hiatus, the Big Little Hunting & Fishing Expo and Auction returns 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. in the Commercial Building at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. To learn more, see the story on B1. For additional details, visit ChristianDeerHunters.org.
Load up on reading material at the Friends of the Litchfield Library Used Book Sale 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. This event features used fiction and nonfiction books for all ages. For more information, call the library at 320-693-2483.
3BC Bockfest 2022 noon to 10 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Learn how to make Ukrainian Easter Eggs at the Pysanky Workshop 1-3 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts. This class is for age 18 or older and taught by Alexandra Woodmansee of Rock Logic in Glencoe. For ticket information, visit tinyurl.com/4csy82dn or call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Glencoe Days Purse & Gun Bingo at Glencoe City Center, 1107 11th St. E. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. followed by bingo at 6 p.m. This event also features raffles and door prizes, plus a costume contest for the best dressed for St. Patrick’s Day. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase.
As part of its centennial celebration, Zion Lutheran Church, 504 N. Gilman, Litchfield, is hosting Worship Cafe 6:30 p.m. in the Crossroads Room at church. This event features music by Zion musicians plus coffee and dessert. For more information, call the church office at 320-693-3207.
Sunday, March 20
Outdoor skating is available at the rinks at Park Elementary and Northwoods Park. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
Bingo 2-4 p.m. downstairs in the Fellowship Hall at Vineyard United Methodist Church, 1395 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. For more information, all 320-587-2200.
Open gym 6-8 p.m. at the Litchfield Middle School and High School gyms. Admission is free and no registration is required. For more information, call Litchfield Community Education at 320-693-2354.
Monday, March 21
Open skating 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for students. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
Adult early morning lap swim 5-7 a.m. at Carlson Pool, Hutchinson Middle School, 1365 South Grade Road. Daily admission is $5, passes are also available. For more information, call PRCE at 320-587-2975 or visit isd423.org.
Walkers welcome 5-7 p.m. Monday through Friday at Lake Ripley Elementary in Litchfield. Buy a $5 pass at Litchfield Community Education. For more information, call 320-693-2354.
Tuesday, March 22
New hours for the Wheel & Cog Children’s Museum of Hutchinson: 9 a.m.-noon, 1-6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 1-6 p.m. Wednesday; 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. The museum is in the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-587-5470.
Check out the new exhibit “Keep Your Eye on the Prize” by Gregory T. Wilkins. An artist reception is 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday, March 26. The show will hang through April 22. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call Molly Rivera at 320-587-7278.
Wednesday, March 23
If you’re 55 or older and interested in starting an exercise program, head to Zion Lutheran Church, 504 N. Gilman Ave., Litchfield. Karen Peterson is teaching the American Arthritis Foundation’s Ease with Walking Exercises 9-10 a.m. Admission is free and no advance registration is required. For more information, email crschlueter@gmail.com.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Tickets are on sale for the Meeker County Gardener Gala 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at St. Philips Church, 821 E. Fifth St., Litchfield. This event features an evening of education, fellowship and planning for the upcoming growing season, plus door prizes. Tickets are $15 and available at the Meeker County Extension office, 320-693-5275.
Tickets are on sale for the JimJam Concert 7 p.m. Friday, March 25, at the Blue Note Ballroom in Winsted. JigJam is a multi-award-winning quintet from the heart of the midlands in Ireland. Blending the best of traditional Irish music with bluegrass and Americana in a new genre, which has been branded as I-Grass (Irish-influenced bluegrass). To order tickets, visit brownpapertickets.com/event/5388521.
Tickets are on sale for the Johnny Cash Tribute Show 7 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the Litchfield Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave. For tickets, visit mitchellhallandthetennessetrio.com or call 612-819-2959.
Tickets are on sale for “Clue the Musical” at the Barn Theatre, 320 Fourth St. S.W., Willmar. This stage show features several Hutchinson actors including Austin Willhite, Rachel Trettin and Bailey Fields. Directing is Mary Haugen, a longtime Hutchinson director and actor. Show dates are 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 31-April 2, and Thursday through Saturday, April 7-9. There are two Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. March 3 and 10. To order tickets, call the box office at 320-235-9500.