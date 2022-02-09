Through Monday, Feb. 28
The Dassel-Cokato Bounce Back Project is hosting a Winter Scavenger Hunt. Look for the beach ball sign at the following parks: Woodland Park, Dassel; Collinwood Park, Cokato; Darwin-Dassel Park, Darwin; Breeds Park Veterans Memorial, Dassel; Prairie Park, Cokato; Peterson Park, Cokato; Bandstand Park, Dassel; Spring Lake Park, Dassel; and Brooks Lake Park Veterans Memorial, Cokato. For more information, visit Dassel-Cokato Bounce Back Project on Facebook. Participants are encouraged to post pictures in the comments section
Thursday, Feb. 10
Too cold to walk? Move your daily walking routine indoors 5-7 p.m. Monday through Friday at Lake Ripley Elementary, 100 W. Pleasure Drive, Litchfield. Walking passes are $5 and available at the Litchfield Community Education office, 307 E. Sixth St. or call 320-693-2354.
It’s an evening of indoor fun at live trivia 6:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34. This live-hosted event features general trivia questions with one free answer posted weekly on Facebook. Winners can earn gift certificates and free beer. For more information, call 320-693-9008.
If ice golf is your game, register for this special event at 10 a.m. Feb. 19 on Silver Lake. Sign up at the Silver Lake Municipal, 200 Main St. W. Following ice golf, head to the Muni for meat raffle and karaoke by The Scene. For more information, call 320-327-2777.
Interested in learning how to create abstract art? Register for the Painting Workshop with Aina Janes 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. This event is for age 18 or older and all skill levels are welcome. Register online at hutchinsonarts.org Scholarships and bus tokens are available. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
The Cokato Museum’s Escape Room is back with “The Case of the Butter Bandits” on Saturday, Feb. 19. Teams will have 45 minutes to solve the mystery. Groups consist of 4-6 people and range in age from 11 to adult. The Escape Room is open during regular museum hours. Advance registration is required. The event is free but groups will be required to post a $20 refundable damage deposit. No prior knowledge of Cokato history is required. The museum is at 175 Fourth St. S.W., Cokato. For more information or to register, call the museum at 320-286-2427 or visit cokatomuseum.org.
Friday, Feb. 11
If you’re a fan of doo-wop and early rock ‘n’ roll, head to Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson, for an evening of music with the Whitesidewalls. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are available at tinyurl.com/2p84jp5w.
The Litchfield Downtown Council is hosting a Wintercade kick-off with comedian C. Willi Myles. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. event at the Litchfield Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave. Tickets are general admission and $20. To order, call 320-221-5781 and leave a message. Your call will be returned. For more about C. Willi Myles, see the story on B1.
Saturday, Feb. 12
Wintercade’s 12th annual Ice Fishing Contest 1-3 p.m. on Lake Ripley. This event is hosted by the Litchfield VFW and American Legion and limited to the first 1,100 tickets sold. Must be present to win fishing and sponsor prizes. For more information, call the Litchfield American Legion at 320-693-9074.
Live music by Andy Austin 6-9 p.m. in the Tasting Room at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Admission is free. For more information, visit crowriverwinery.com or call 320-587-2922.
Second weekend run of the comedy “The Big Five-Oh!” features two shows: 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, both at Bernie Aaker Auditorium, 114 Holcombe Ave., Litchfield. For tickets, call Litchfield Community Education at 320-693-2354.
Sunday, Feb. 13
Buck euchre is back at the Silver Lake American Legion play begins 12:30 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call the Legion at 320-327-2404.
Adult and family hour open skating is 1-2 p.m. Cost is $4 for adults and $10 per family. Open skating is 2-4 p.m and costs $4 for adults and $3 for students. Both are at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
Open skating 6-8 p.m. every Sunday through February at the Litchfield Civic Arena, 900 N. Gilman Ave. Skate sharpening is available for $5 per pair and there is a limited supply of rental skates for $2 per pair. For more information, call 320-693-2679.
Open gym 6-8 p.m. at the Litchfield Middle School and high school gyms. Admission is free and no registration is required. For more information, call Litchfield Community Education at 320-693-2354.
Monday, Feb. 14
Open skating 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for students. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
Adult early morning lap swim 5-7 a.m. at Carlson Pool, Hutchinson Middle School, 1365 South Grade Road. Daily admission is $5, passes are also available. For more information, call PRCE at 320-587-2975 or visit isd423.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Ridgewater Virtual Series: Black History Month 11 a.m.-noon. The program is free but registration for the Zoom link is required at tinyurl.com/RidgewaterBHM. For more information, email diversity@ridgewater.edu.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Adult early morning lap swim 5-7 a.m. at Carlson Pool, Hutchinson Middle School, 1365 South Grade Road. Daily admission is $5, passes are also available. For more information, call PRCE at 320-587-2975 or visit isd423.org.
Open skating is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for students. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.