Wednesday through Sunday, Oct. 27-31
Hutchinson High School Theatre presents “Anastasia: The New Broadway Musical,” 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at Hutchinson High School Auditorium, 1200 Roberts Road S.W. This venue is a wheelchair accessible and offers wheelchair accessible seating. Note: The show has simulated gun shots. Admission is $10 at onthestage.tickets/show/hutchinson-high-school1/anastasia-56029.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Litchfield Public Library’s October Lego program will be digital rather than meeting in person. This month’s challenge is to build an animal or creature that is bigger than your hand with Lego bricks. Once completed, share a photo with the library by emailing it to rachelle-golde@pioneerland.lib.mn.us. For more information, call Golde at 320-693-2483.
View the exhibit “Heartlands: The Calm and the Chaos” featuring the work of Susan Solomon and Kim Tschida Petters at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Admission is free and the public is welcome. The show is on view through Nov. 19. Viewing hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free. For more information, call Molly Rivera, executive director, at 320-587-7278.
Time is running out to participate in the Hutchinson Public Library’s Recipe Exchange: A Celebration of Community & Stories, 50 Hassan St. S.E., has been extended to Oct. 31. To participate, select a favorite recipe, fill out the entry form and include your recipe’s story. Drop off at the circulation desk or email katy.hiltner.pioneerland.lib.mn.us. Participant names will be entered into a raffle prize drawing on Nov. 1. The grand prize is a pottery chicken baker and $25 farmers market credit, plus three bonus winners receiving a $10 farmers market credit. Entry forms are available at the library or can be downloaded at hutchinson.lib.mn.us. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368.
Fresh is the word at the Community Market in Litchfield 1-5 p.m. on Fourth Street, north of Central Park. For more information, visit the market’s Facebook page.
Last chance to see “Cat Video Fest 2021,” at the State Theatre in downtown Hutchinson. Ten percent of the ticket price going to the Heart of Minnesota Animal Shelter. This special engagement runs through Oct. 28. For more information, call the theater at 320-587-0999.
Friday, Oct. 29
It’s back! No Lines Improv is hosting a show 7 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. This event is showcasing the talents of Corey Roskamp, Tom Nelson, Jill Springer, Brian Baumann and Jody Runke. Admission is a free-will donation. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Saturday, Oct. 30
It’s a wrap! This is the final Hutchinson Farmers Market of the season — 8 a.m.-noon at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E. For more information, visit the market’s Facebook page.
Craft and Gift Expo 9 a.m.-3 p.m.at Cactus Jack’s, 260 South St., Stewart. Admission is free and food concessions are available on site. For more information, call 320-562-2609.
It’s live music by Hulu Creek 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Millner Heritage Winery, 32025 State Highway 15 S., Kimball. The winery is 9 miles north of Dassel. For more information, call 320-398-2081.
Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 30-31
Last weekend for the 32nd annual Pumpkin Patch Festival at Nelson Farm, 23618 CSAH 1, Litchfield. Hours are 11 a.m.-5:01 p.m. Saturday and 12:01-5:01 p.m. Sunday. This seasonal event features a corn maze, tire mountain, fun houses, farm animals, soap box derby, mini golf and more. For additional information, visit nelsonfarm.com.
Sunday, Oct. 31
Happy Halloween! For a list of local Halloween happenings, see the story on B1.
Reformation Sunday Celebration at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. Reformation worship services are at 8 a.m., 9:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. followed by a German dinner with everything from brats, sauerkraut and red cabbage to German potato salad, chicken in cream sauce, spatzle and swirl rye bread. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-3031.
Family/Open Skate at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. Family Skate 1-2 p.m. followed by Open Skate 2-4 p.m., both at the East Rink. Admission is $4 adults and $3 for students. For more information, call Parks & Rec at 320-587-2975.
It’s live music by Phil Berbig 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Millner Heritage Winery, 32025 State Highway 15 S., Kimball. The winery is 9 miles north of Dassel. For more information, call 320-398-2081.
Live music by Adam Moe 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922 or visit crowriverwinery.com.
Monday through Thursday, Nov. 1-4
It’s back. Parkview Dental is paying cash for candy — $1/pound — through its annual Halloween Candy Buy-Back Program. How it works: Bring your candy 2-5 p.m. Nov. 1-4 to Parkview Dental, 10 Hassan St. N.E., Hutchinson. The program is in support of Operation Gratitude. All donations will be given to local service men and women, local rescue workers and firefighters. For more information, call Parkview at 320-587-2726.
Tuesday, Nov. 2
Wine & Words Book Club 5:30 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. This month’s book discussion is about “We Are the Brennans” by Tracey Lange. It’s free but reservations are recommended at crow-river-winery.mybigcommerce.com/events/book-club/.