Thursday, Nov. 4
The State Theatre’s “Cat Video Fest 2021” has been extended through Nov. 4. Ten percent of the ticket sales goes to the Heart of Minnesota Animal Shelter. For more information, call the theater at 320-587-0999.
Friday, Nov. 5
Tickets are on sale for Taste of the Holidays 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Crow River Winery. This annual event features live music by Mona Hjerpe & Friends, food, beverage and gift samples plus prize drawings via Facebook the following morning. Tickets are $15, only sold in advance at the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism office in downtown Hutchinson. There are only 300 tickets available and no tickets will be sold at the door. For more information, call the Chamber at 320-587-5252.
Saturday, Nov. 6
”Scoob!” is the free family movie 10 a.m. at Century 9, 766 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Concessions will be available. For more information, call 320-849-3051.
The 48th annual Dassel-Cokato Craft Fair is 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Dassel-Cokato High School, 4852 Reardon Ave. S.W., Cokato. For more information, visit isd466.org/Page/169.
The Silver Lake Auditorium hosts Taste of the Holidays 8 a.m.-4 p.m. in downtown Silver Lake.
Hutchinson Area Women of Today is hosting the Holiday Craft Show 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Lunch will be available on site.
Learn about the history of Hutchinson with Historic Hutchinson. The local preservation group is hosting two narrated bus tours at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tours start and end at the historic Great Northern Depot, 25 Adams St. S.E., Hutchinson. Masks are required. Tickets are $25 and available through the Historic Hutchinson Facebook page or call the Hutchinson Center for the Arts at 320-587-7278.
DJ music by Soundnation 7-11 p.m. at Neisen’s Bar & Grill in Biscay, 320-864-5555.
Sunday, Nov. 7
Family/open skate at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. Family skate is 1-2 p.m. followed by open skate 2-4 p.m., both at the East Rink. Admission is $4 for adults and $3 for students. For more information, call Parks and Rec at 320-587-2975.
Live music by Tyler Herwig 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922 or visit crowriverwinery.com.
Hutchinson Concert Association presents Intersection Music Trio 4 p.m. at CrossPoint Church, 1215 Roberts Road S.W. Admission is a Hutchinson or Glencoe Concert Association membership. Individual tickets are also available at the door: adult tickets are $25 and student tickets are $5. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/239p5hjf.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
Compass Occasions and Crow River Floral are partnering for a floral arrangement make-and-take event 6 p.m. at Art’s Place, 35 First Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Learn how to arrange a combination of live and foraged items to create a fall arrangement that will dry beautifully to use for years to come. Tickets are available through eventbrite.com.