Thursday, Sept. 2
The Minnesota State Fair continues through Labor Day, Sept. 6. Hours are 6 a.m. to midnight Aug. 26-Sept. 5, and 6 a.m.-9 p.m. on Labor Day. Regular fair-time admission tickets are $16 for people age 13-64; $14 for people age 65 or older; $14 for children age 5-12; children 4 or younger are free. If you purchased a 2020 gate admission ticket, it is valid for the 2021 fair. Bring your ticket with you and get it scanned at the gate. For Information about and schedules for the Minnesota State Fair, visit mnstatefair.org or call 651-288-4400.
View the Green Card Voices exhibit through Sept. 9 at Ridgewater College, Hutchinson Campus Commons, 2 Century Ave. S.E. Viewing hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The college is closed on Labor Day, Sept. 6.
Test your knowledge at Trivia Night 6:30-8 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH. Win gift certificates and beer at this weekly live-hosted event. For more information, call 320-693-9008.
Friday, Sept. 3
The 62nd Red Rooster Days in Dassel is Sept. 3-6. Today’s highlights include the Dassel Farmers Market 2:30-5:30 p.m. in Bandstand Park and live music by the Crow River Band and Meeker County All-Stars 7 p.m. at the Dassel History Center. For more information, visit dassel.com/redrooster.
Saturday, Sept. 4
It’s a full day at Red Rooster Days. Highlights include 9 a.m. 18-mile bike ride; 9:30 a.m. 7-mile bike ride; 10 a.m. rooster art display at the Dassel History Center; 2 p.m. Grande Day Parade from Fifth Street to William Avenue to Willis Street to Lake Street; and 5:30 p.m. ambassador coronation. For more information, visit dassel.com/redrooster.
Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 4-5
Live music by John Beck 1-4 p.m. at Millner Heritage Winery & Cidery, 32025 State Highway 15, Kimball. For more information, call 320-398-2081.
Sunday, Sept. 5
Red Rooster Days features 10:30 a.m. community worship at Gethsemane Lutheran Church; 1-4 p.m. quilt show at Covenant Church; 6-9:30 p.m. brat feed at Spring Lake Park and fireworks at dusk. For more information, visit dassel.com/redrooster.
Live music by Lehto & Wright 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. For more information, visit crowriverwinery.com.
Monday, Sept. 6
Labor Day. This federal U.S. holiday is celebrated on the first Monday in September in any given year to honor and recognize the American labor movement.
If you’re looking for something to crow about, head to Dassel for the largest chicken barbecue in the state 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Dassel Ball Park. Cost is $10 and includes half a chicken, potato salad, coleslaw, bread, milk and coffee. Also happening today is the Red Rooster 5-Mile Run/1-mile Walk 8:30 a.m. at the Dassel Ball Park; view the rooster art 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Dassel History Center; view the quilt show 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Covenant Church; classic car show and golden egg hunt 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. both at Dassel Ball Park. For more information, visit dassel.com/redrooster.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Walkers and runners are welcome at the Hutchinson Community Running Group meets 7 p.m. at Library Square to run a 3-mile loop around Hutchinson. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.