Thursday, Sept. 30
The first of several programs of the Ridgewater Diversity/Social Justice Virtual Series airs 11 a.m. to noon today. The first episode features Saul Flores, philanthropist, photographer and speaker who will present “The Walk of the Immigrants.” Following the one-hour presentation, there will be a 30-minute Q&A. Zoom info: tinyurl.com/sfp3rrjr; meeting ID: 878 5212 6924; passcode: Ridgewater. Part 2 is Thursday, Oct. 14, and Part 3 is Tuesday, Oct. 26. For more information email Alberto Ramos at diversity@ridgewater.edu.
Local produce and homemade goods are available at the Community Market in Litchfield 1-5 p.m. on Fourth Street, north of Central Park. For more information, visit the market’s Facebook page.
Tickets are on sale for State Theatre’s Harry Potter 8-Film Collection. The weekly series, which features one Harry Potter film per week, is showing Thursdays, Oct. 7, through Dec. 2. For more information, call the movie theater at 320-587-0999 or visit statetheatrehutch.com.
FRIDAY, OCT. 1
Check out the new QR codes at the McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road, N.W., Hutchinson. The staff has installed several QR codes on various displays throughout the museum. Download a QR scanner on your Android or iPhone, scan the code and see videos, photos and stories about the display. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 1-4 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. Admission is free. For more information, call the museum at 320-587-2109.
Beginning today through Oct. 30, the Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield, is hosting its new Hidden Pumpkin Scavenger Hunt. Ten small pumpkins are hidden in plain sight throughout the museum. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Due to the high rate of COVID-19 transmission in Meeker County, the museum is asking all guests to wear masks when inside the building. For more information, call the museum at 320-693-8911.
Saturday, Oct. 2
It’s hard to beat the fresh-from-the-field produce at the Hutchinson Farmers Market. The market meets twice a week at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E. Hours are 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and 2:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday through October. For more information, visit the market’s Facebook page.
”In His Loving Care” is the theme of the Women’s Retreat at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. The event is 9 a.m. to noon, with breakfast served at 9:15 a.m. Song leader is Patty Kark who will sing and lead songs, and guest speaker Sarah Legband, who has done missionary work in Thailand and leads a weekly group of 100 moms. Tickets are $10 and available at the church office. For more information, call 320-587-3031.
Natural Fiber Dyeing Class 10 a.m. at New Story Farm, 19778 235th St., Hutchinson. In this outdoor class, learn how to dye fiber with native plants and garden flowers. Plant material and skeins of sample will will be provided for the class. The cost is $80 and there are 10 spots available. For more information or to RSVP, visit tinyurl.com/4ej429ck.
The Swinging Country Band is playing classic country music by hitmakers such as Kitty Wells and other Grand Ole Opry stars 7-9 p.m. at the Litchfield Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave. Room to dance will be provided. Admission is $15. For more information, call Connie Lies at 320-535-0829.
Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 2-3
Millner Heritage Winery & Cidery, 32025 State Highway 15, Kimball, is hosting its annual Oktoberfest & Grape Stomp. Hours are 11-6 p.m. each day with live music Saturday by John Beck noon to 3 p.m., and the Everett Smithson Band 4-7 p.m., with Radiant Moon Belly Dancers 3-4 p.m. Sunday features live music by the Everett Smithson Band 11 a.m.-2 p.m., and Hulu Creek 3-6 p.m., with Austrian Oktoberfest Dancers 2-3 p.m. Also available will be free grape stomping all day, free games with wine prizes, food trucks and craft vendors. Admission and parking are free. For more information, visit millnerheritage.com.
Sunday, Oct. 3
Live music by The Sixes 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. For more information, visit crowriverwinery.com.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
Laugh, Love and Leaf bingo 7-8:30 p.m. at Adaptive Recreation, Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. This program is for mentally and/or physically challenged youth and adults. Admission is $5. For more information, call 320-234-5656.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Work out your muscles with the Hutchinson Community Running Group 7 p.m. at Library Square in downtown Hutchinson. Walkers and runners of all abilities are welcome to join the group on a 3-mile loop around Hutchinson. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.