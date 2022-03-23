Thursday, March 24
Fifth annual Flamingo Paradise Beach Party 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Meghan’s Place, 261 Third Ave. N.W., Hutchinson. This event is for Hutchinson-area youth and adults age 12 to 30 and features food, music and activities. Call 320-234-6347 for ticket availability.
Meeker County Gardener Gala 5:30-8:30 p.m. at St. Philips Church, 821 E. Fifth St., Litchfield. This event features an evening of education, fellowship and planning for the upcoming growing season, plus door prizes. Tickets are $15 and available at the Meeker County Extension office, 320-693-5275.
Test your knowledge at Trivia 6:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34. This live-hosted event features general trivia questions with one free answer posted weekly on Facebook. Winners can earn gift certificates and free beer. Call 320-693-9008 for more information.
Friday, March 25
Let your children run 9:30-11:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Indoor Playground. The fun takes place at the Hutchinson Recreation Center Gym, 900 Harrington St. S.W. This activity is for children age 5 or younger. The fee is $3 per child or $4 per family. For more information, call the Rec Center at 320-587-2975.
JimJam Concert 7 p.m. at the Blue Note Ballroom in Winsted. JimJam is a multi-award-winning quintet from the heart of the midlands in Ireland that blends the best of traditional Irish music with bluegrass and Americana in a new genre branded as I-Grass (Irish-influenced bluegrass). Visit brownpapertickets.com/event/5388521 to order tickets, or buy at the door.
Saturday, March 26
Women’s Spring Thing 9-11 a.m. at CrossPoint Church, 1215 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson. Enjoy brunch, a time of worship and this year’s featured speaker, Loretta Christensen. Tickets are $10. Call the church office at 320-587-2668 for availability.
First-time moms morning event 10 a.m. at Rusty Wood Creations & Workshops, 25 W. Second St., Litchfield. This event welcomes moms to relax, eat, drink, craft and have some fun with a mini photo shoot by Katie Peterson Photography. Call 320-262-4804 for more information or to register.
Wild Wellness 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Femme Farm, 6704 70th St., Glencoe. This event features snacks, food demonstrations and wine tastings, plus add-on activities such as psychic readings, reiki, massages and more. Visit tinyurl.com/4yeru5zh for ticket information. Tickets will also be available at the door.
Meet the Easter Bunny 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Simply Quimby, 461 Third St. S., Dassel. Free make-and-take projects for kids, plus have your photo taken with the Easter Bunny ($10) or take your own. Call 763-355-2320 for more information.
McLeod County Dairy Princess Banquet 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. This event features appetizers at 11:30 a.m. followed by the noon banquet meal and ice cream bar, with a program to follow. Tickets are $20 and children age 10 or younger are free. Send an instant message at tinyurl.com/bddbnz37 to reserve tickets.
The Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., is hosting an artist reception 5:30-7 p.m. for “Keep Your Eye on the Prize” by Gregory T. Wilkins. The show will hang through April 22. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Call Molly Rivera at 320-587-7278 for more information.
If you’re a Johnny Cash fan, don’t miss the tribute show 7 p.m. at the Litchfield Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave. Visit mitchellhallandthetennessetrio.com or call 612-819-2959 for tickets.
Sunday, March 27
Open gym 6-8 p.m. at the Litchfield Middle School and High School gyms. Admission is free and no registration is required. For more information, call Litchfield Community Education at 320-693-2354.
Monday, March 28
Adult early morning lap swim 5-7 a.m. at Carlson Pool, Hutchinson Middle School, 1365 South Grade Road. Daily admission is $5, passes are also available. Call PRCE at 320-587-2975 or visit isd423.org for more information.
Walkers welcome 5-7 p.m. Monday through Friday at Lake Ripley Elementary in Litchfield. Buy a $5 pass at Litchfield Community Education. Call 320-693-2354 for more information.
Tuesday, March 29
New hours for the Wheel & Cog Children’s Museum of Hutchinson: 9 a.m.-noon and 1-6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 1-6 p.m. Wednesday; 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. The museum is in the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-587-5470.
Wednesday, March 30
Adult early morning lap swim 5-7 a.m. at Carlson Pool, Hutchinson Middle School, 1365 South Grade Road. Daily admission is $5, passes are also available. For more information, call PRCE at 320-587-2975 or visit isd423.org.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Tickets are available at the door for the Crow River Singers spring concerts 7 p.m. Friday, April 1, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 3, both at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. This year’s theme is Cheers! Featuring television theme songs. Directing is Paul Otte and Jim Nelson with accompaniment by Cheryl Glaeser.
Advance registration is available for the She Ascends Earth Day Hike 9 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at Piepenberg Park, This event is free for members. Nonmembers need to register at hikehoppers.org/store/p97/non-member-hike.html. For more information about membership, visit www.hikehoppers.org/store/p97/non-member-hike.html.
Save the date: Saturday, April 2, for the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation Fundraiser. Doors open 4 p.m. at Glencoe-Silver Lake gymnasium in Glencoe. Event features silent auction, raffles, basketball games and more. For more information, call Ralph Johnson at 587-6733 or visit timorthfoundation.org.
Tickets are on sale for Hutch Stand-up Comedy Night with Hutchinson graduate Sam Ellefson 7 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Hutchinson High School Auditorium, 1200 Roberts Road S.W. Joining Ellefson is HHS grad Ben Marcotte. After the show, join Sam for an afterparty with treats and froyo at Below Zero Frozen Treats in downtown Hutchinson. For tickets, visit tinyurl.com/y32s9s3p.