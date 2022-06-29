NEXT SEVEN DAYS
THURSDAY, JUNE 30
Splish, splash at the splash pad in Litchfield’s Memorial Park on the shores of Lake Ripley. Open hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. daily through Labor Day weekend. For more information, call the city at 320-693-7201.
Stories in the Park 10 a.m. at Library Square in downtown Hutchinson. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the stories. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368.
Shop outdoors at the Community Market at Litchfield. Hours are 1-5 p.m. Thursdays through October. The market meets on Fourth Street, at the north end of Central Park in downtown Litchfield. For more information, visit the market’s Facebook page.
Meet local food growers at the Glencoe Farmers Market. Hours are 3-6 p.m. Thursdays at 615 11th St E., Glencoe. For more information, call 320-864-3650.
Free swim 5-8 p.m. at the Hutchinson Aquatic Center, 900 Harrington St. S.W. Future free swims are 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 14, Thursday, July 21, and Thursday, July 28. For more information, call Common Cup Ministry at 320-864-2213.
The Gathering: Night of Praise and Worship, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1040 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2776.
Show off your wheels at Car and Bike Night 5:30-8 p.m. weekly through Aug. 25 at the American Legion Post 104 in downtown Litchfield. For more information, call 320-693-9074.
Thriving Thursdays in Litchfield features the Dad and Drea Show featuring Terry Shaw and his daughter Drea 6:30-8:30 p.m. in Central Park, downtown Litchfield.
Evening Fitness Swim 8:15-9:15 p.m. at the Hutchinson Aquatic Center, 900 Harrington St. S.W. For more information, visit the Hutchinson Family Aquatic Center’s Facebook page.
FRIDAY, JULY 1
Need information about flowers, lawn or garden? Head to the Hutchinson Public Library’s Master Gardener Help Desk 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 19. No appointment is needed and assistance is free. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368. The library is at 50 Hassan St. S.E., Hutchinson.
Dassel Farmers Market is 2:30-5:30 p.m. Fridays at Bandstand Park in downtown Dassel. For more information, call Cindy at 320-552-1387 or Kathy at 320-221-3990.
SATURDAY, JULY 2
Hutchinson Farmers Market is open 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays and 2:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays through October at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.W. For more information, email marketdesk@hutchinsonfarmersmarket.org.
Take a canoe break with Paddle On! There are still spaces available in the two-hour guided kayak tour (10 a.m.-noon) of Collinwood Lake. This activity is for age 8 or older, anyone age 14 or younger must be accompanied by an adult. All experience levels are welcome. For more information and to register, visit www.co.wright.mn.us/132/Parks-Recreation.
SUNDAY, JULY 3
Live music by Diesel Fire 3-6 p.m. in the courtyard at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.crowriverwinery.com.
MONDAY, JULY 4
Happy Independence Day! “We on this continent should never forget that men first crossed the Atlantic not to find soil for their ploughs but to secure liberty for their souls.” — The Rev. Robert J. McCracken (1904-1973)
Celebrate the Fourth with the annual Lake Ripley Boat Parade at 1 p.m. Meet on the west side of the lake at Lady Bird Park, weather permitting. Music is welcome. Boats will make one trip around the entire lake.
For a list of local parades and fireworks, see the story on A2.
TUESDAY, JULY 5
View the new exhibit titled “Transmutation” featuring the work of Stephanie Lenertz and Drew Cellini through July 29 at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
WEDNESDAY, July 6
Organ Duets by Brandon Begnaud and Joan DeVee Dixon is featured at Peace Lutheran Church’s Noon Concert series in the sanctuary, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is free. Following the concert, guests are welcome to attend a luncheon. The cost is $8. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-3031.
Glencoe’s Music in the Park will kick off tonight with live music by Josie Sanken 6:30-8 p.m. at Oak Leaf Park. Food is served 6-7 p.m. Future performers include: July 13: The Jolly Ramblers; July 20: John “A-Frame” Beck and July 27: Blake Klaustermeier and Friends.
UPCOMING EVENTS
THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY, JULY 7-10
The 66th annual Watercade begins its four-day run on Thursday. For a schedule of events, visit www.watercade.com.
THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY, JULY 14-17
It’s Cosmos Space Festival 2022. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, JULY 15-16
It’s Lester Prairie Days in Lester Prairie. For a schedule of events, visit www.LPPrairieDays.weebly.com/.
THURSDAYS IN JULY
Silver Lake Music in the Park 6:30 p.m. at Silver Lake Veterans Memorial Park. The schedule features: July 14: Blake’s Concertina Band; July 21: Stoney Point; July 28: Country Fried Grubers and Aug. 4: Jim’s Brewers. Rain location is the Silver Lake Auditorium.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, JULY 15-16
Minnesota’s Homegrown Music Festival is back — RiverSong Music Festival at Masonic/West River Park along Hutchinson’s scenic Crow River — opens Friday night with four bands: American Scarecrows, Faith Boblett, Michael Shynes and headliner: Jon Wayne and the Pain. Gates open at 11 a.m. Saturday. The following performers are scheduled: The Federales, The Right Here, Tricia and the Toonies, Dan Rodriguez, Hooperina; Annie Mack; Church of Cash; Chester Bay; Pert Near Sandstone and headliner: Kiss the Tiger.For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.riversongfestival.org. Volunteers are also needed for the festival. Info is on the website, too.
FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY, JULY 15-17
Head to Lester Prairie for Lester Prairie Days. On Saturday from 8 p.m.-midnight, it’s live music by the Double Dees. For more information, visit the festival’s Facebook page.
MONDAY THROUGH SUNDAY, JULY 18-24
Buffalo Lake Days in Buffalo Lake. For a schedule of events, visit www.facebook.com/BLDays.
THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY, JULY 21-24
Litchfield Community Theatre presents Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” at the Bernie Aaker Auditorium, 114 N. Holcombe Ave., Litchfield. Show times are 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are on sale: $15 for reserved seats and $10 for general admission. Tickets can be purchased online at litchfieldcommunitytheatre.com/onlineticket.
FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY, JULY 22-24
The Orange Spectacular celebrating everything made by Allis-Chalmers is at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. For a schedule of events, visit orangespectacular.com.