NEXT SEVEN DAYS
THURSDAY, JULY 7
Stories in the Park features the Brodini Comedy Magic Show 10 a.m. at Library Square in downtown Hutchinson. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the stories. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368.
Shop outdoors at the Community Market at Litchfield Community Market meets from 1-5 p.m. Thursdays through October on Fourth Street, at the north end of Central Park in downtown Litchfield. For more information, visit the market’s Facebook page.
Glencoe Farmers Market is 3-6 p.m. Thursdays at 615 11th St E., Glencoe. For more information, call 320-864-3650.
Summer Courtyard Music Series features Phil Thompson performing at Piano Bar Request Night 5-8 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, visit crowriverwinery.com.
Car and Bike Night 5:30-8 p.m. weekly through Aug. 25 at the American Legion Post 104 in downtown Litchfield. For more information, call 320-693-9074.
Thriving Thursdays in Litchfield features Tricia and the Toonies 6:30-8:30 p.m. in Central Park, downtown Litchfield. This event is the kick off for Litchfield’s Watercade festival.
Summer Social 6:30-8:30 p.m. weekly at the Mushroom Building in along U.S. Highway 12 in Dassel. Treats will be available for purchase. Plans include to have some live music on some of the evenings. Bring a lawn chair, visit with friends and make new friends. In case of inclement weather, the Summer Social will move indoors to the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. N. For more information, call 320-275-3077.
Winsted kicks off its Music in the Park series tonight with Los Rebeldes 7 p.m. at Mill Reserve Park in downtown Winsted. Bring a chair and enjoy the evening. Future performers include: Bill Koncar on July 14; Cold City Heat on July 21; and West Highway Trio on July 28.
THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY, JULY 7-10
The 66th annual Watercade begins its four-day run on Thursday. For a schedule of events, visit www.watercade.com.
FRIDAY, JULY 8
Talk to a master gardener about your flowers, lawn or garden by visiting the Hutchinson Public Library’s Master Gardener Help Desk 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 19. No appointment is needed and assistance is free. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368. The library is at 50 Hassan St. S.E., Hutchinson.
Dassel Farmers Market, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Fridays at Bandstand Park in downtown Dassel. For more information, call Cindy at 320-552-1387 or Kathy at 320-221-3990.
SATURDAY, JULY 9
Hutchinson Farmers Market is open 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays and 2:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays through October at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.W. For more information, email marketdesk@hutchinsonfarmersmarket.org.
The Dassel History Center, 901 First St. N., is opening its new exhibit, “Windows on the Past: A Look Back at Century Farms,” with a program at 10 a.m. featuring speaker Judy Remington. She was the last family member to own Timberg Creek Farm, north of Dassel, which is featured in the exhibit. For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
Enjoy a variety of food trucks and support local nonprofits at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Company’s Duck Duck Food Truck Extravaganza 11 a.m.-7 p.m. This event features carnival games and live music. For more information, call 3BC at 320-455-4999.
SUNDAY, JULY 10
Live music by Bill Litzau 3-6 p.m. in the courtyard at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Admission is free. Future performers include: Brade Wrede on July 17; Mathew Lease on July 24; and Trent Shaw on July 31. For more information, visit www.crowriverwinery.com.
MONDAY, JULY 11
Music in the Park features Traveled Ground 6-8 p.m. in Library Square, downtown Hutchinson. Upcoming performers include: Singleton Street on July 18, and Tony Cuchetti on July 25. Rain location is Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson.
TUESDAY, JULY 12
View the new exhibit titled “Transmutation” featuring the work of Stephanie Lenertz and Drew Cellini through July 29 at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 13
Organ Duets by Brandon Begnaud and Joan DeVee Dixon is featured at Peace Lutheran Church’s Noon Concert series in the sanctuary, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is free. Following the concert, guests are welcome to attend a luncheon. The cost is $8. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-3031.
Glencoe’s Music in the Park features live music by the Jolly Ramblers 6:30-8 p.m. at Oak Leaf Park. Food is served 6-7 p.m. Future performers include: July 20: John “A-Frame” Beck and July 27: Blake Klaustermeier and Friends.
She Ascends Meeker and McLeod are hosting a hike at 6:30 p.m. at Dassel Darwin Park. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/sheascendsmn/.
