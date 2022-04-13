Thursday, April 14
Test your knowledge at trivia 6:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34. This live-hosted event features general trivia questions with one free answer posted weekly on Facebook. Winners can earn gift certificates and free beer. Call 320-693-9008 for more information.
Hutchinson Bird Club meeting 6:30-8 p.m. in the meeting room at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. The meeting is the second Thursday of each month. For more information, call 320-587-8122.
For a list of Holy Week worship services, see pages A4-A5.
Friday, April 15
For local Easter events, see the story on B1.
Easter Weekend Craft Market 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S.
Karaoke at Neisen’s Bar and Grill in Biscay. For more information, call 320--864-5555.
Saturday, April 16
Lace up your running shoes for the Dragon 5K Rabbit Run 8:30 a.m. at Litchfield High School, 901 N. Gilman Ave. Check in begins at 7:30 a.m. This event is a fundraiser for the high school’s activities budget. Register in advance at the high school office, pay in advance or the day of the event. For more information, call 320-693-2444.
Career Exploration: Massage Therapy Virtual Info Session 10-11:30 a.m. During this virtual session, learn about this new program at Ridgewater College on the Hutchinson campus. Meet faculty, learn about the hands-on Student Massage Center, meet admissions staff and more. This event is free but advance registration is required. Visit www.ridgewater.edu/visit.
Watercolor class 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Alexis Ammerman is teaching this class for students age 18 or older. All materials are provided. Class fee is $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers. Questions? Call Molly Rivera at 320-587-7278.
Spring Shindig noon-7 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. This event features make-and-take succulents, three food trucks and more. For additional information, call 320-455-4999.
Sunday, April 17
Happy Easter. “The great gift of Easter is hope.” — Basil C. Hume, English Catholic bishop
For a list of Easter worship services, see pages A4 and A5.
Monday, April 18
Adult early morning lap swim 5-7 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Carlson Pool, Hutchinson Middle School, 1365 South Grade Road. Daily admission is $5, passes are also available. Call PRCE at 320-587-2975 or visit isd423.org for more information.
New hours for the Wheel & Cog Children’s Museum of Hutchinson: 9 a.m.-noon Monday; 9 a.m.-noon, 1-3 p.m. Tuesday; 1-6 p.m. Wednesday; 9 a.m.-noon-1-6 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. The museum is in the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-587-5470.
Rain or shine walkers are welcome 5-7 p.m. Monday through Friday at Lake Ripley Elementary in Litchfield. Buy a $5 pass at Litchfield Community Education. Call 320-693-2354 for more information.
Co-ed Bean Bag League starts tonight and runs for six weeks at Neisen’s Bar and Grill in Biscay. For more information, call 320-864-5555.
Tuesday, April 19
Liquor Hutch is hosting its eighth annual Animal Supplies Drive for the Heart of Minnesota Animal Shelter. Supplies and cash donations will be collected through April 30. There is a list of items to donate at Liquor Hutch and a place to drop off donations. For more information, call Liquor Hutch at 320-587-2762.
Wednesday, April 20
Food for Kidz Ukraine Refugee Relief Effort 4:30-6:30 p.m. every Wednesday at the Food for Kidz warehouse, 301 Main St., Stewart. All ages and all abilities are welcome. For more information, call Orville Trettin at 320-212-6186 or Art Kasal at 320-583-9555.
Share ‘N Care Dinner at Flank Steakhouse in downtown Hutchinson. This event celebrates hospice care. Tickets are $60. For availability, email bflann@hutchhealth.com.
Random Draw Bean Bag League $10 per person at Neisen’s Bar and Grill in Biscay. For more information, call 320-864-5555.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Friday, April 22
Tickets are on sale for the 32nd annual Minnesota Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Local musician Lester Schuft is one of this year’s honorees. The event is at Turner Hall, 102 S State St., New Ulm. Tickets are $50. Schedule: 5 p.m. social hour; 6 p.m. banquet dinner and 7:30 p.m. induction ceremony followed by entertainment. For more information, call the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame at 507-354-7305 or 507-766-4115.
Tickets are on sale for the Shepherd of Souls Area Faith Gala featuring Black & Whyte Dueling Pianos at St. Philip’s Social Hall, 821 Fifth St. E., Litchfield. Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. followed by entertainment at 8 p.m. For tickets visit Brenda at the parish office or call 320-693-3313 ext. 100.
Live music by Country Fried Grubers at Neisen’s Bar and Grill in Biscay. For more information, call 320-864-5555.
Saturday, April 23
Spring Bash Craft Show 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Litchfield Civic Center, 900 N. Gilman Ave. For more information, call 320-693-2679.
Sunday, April 24
Sunday Funday with live music by Ragtown Trio, 2-5 p.m. at Knuckleheads Bar and Grill, 109 Ash Ave. N., Mayer. For more information, call 952-657-1144.
Thursday, April 28
Tickets are on sale for the Hutchinson Center for the Arts’ fundraiser Tastings & Art, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 28. This event features an evening of tastings of more than 40 beers, wines and spirts from Liquor Hutch and appetizers from Flank Steakhouse. All proceeds support youth programming at the art center. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. For more information, call Molly Rivera at 320-587-7278.
Friday through Sunday, April 30-May 1
Tickets are on sale for the Eden Valley-Watkins musical, “Casey at the Bat.” The play opens 7 p.m. Friday, April 29, with shows 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, at Eden Valley High School, 298 Brooks St. N. For tickets, call the school office at 320-453-2900.