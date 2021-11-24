Wednesday, Nov. 24
Live music by Afterthought 6:30-10:30 p.m. at the Pre-Thanksgiving Party at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Start your Thanksgiving festivities early with Emmy Award-winning comedian David Harris. He’s bringing his comedy show to the Silver Lake Auditorium. Laughs start at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Joining the headliner will be Linda Aarons and serving as host is Hutchinson’s own Ben Marcotte. Tickets are $20 or $35/pair and available at Silver Lake Municipal Liquors. For more information, call 320-327-2777.
It’s live music by Up South, 7-11 p.m. at Neisen’s Bar and Grill in Biscay. For more information, call 320-864-5555.
Live music by Crimson Edge 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Muddy Cow, 915 U.S. Highway 12, Litchfield. For more information, call 320-373-5505.
Thursday, Nov. 25
Happy Thanksgiving. “Give thanks not just on Thanksgiving Day, but every day of your life. Appreciate and never take for granted all that you have.” — Catherine Pulsifer, author
Free Thanksgiving Dinner 11 a.m.-1 pm. at St. Anastasia Catholic Church, 460 Lake St., Hutchinson. This is a free community dinner hosted by the St. A’s confirmation students. Free-will donations are welcome and will go to support Common Cup Ministries and/or McLeod Emergency Food Shelf. Delivery will be available, but meals must be ordered in advance by 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24. To make arrangements for delivery, call Donna at 320-587-6507.
Friday, Nov. 26
Litchfield Area Chamber of Commerce launches its holiday promotion: Keep the Cheer Here, Nov. 26-Dec. 12. Shopping at 30 participating Litchfield businesses will give shoppers a chance to win cash prizes given away on Thursday, Dec. 16. For more information, call the Chamber at 320-693-8184.
Tickets are on sale for “Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol” featuring the FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato. The show is 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3-4, Dec. 10-11, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 and Dec. 12, at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. N. For tickets, call 320-275-3077.
Saturday, Nov. 27
It’s Small Business Saturday. In Hutchinson, the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism is hosting a ping-pong ball drop with prizes at 10 a.m. on Washington Avenue in the downtown area. Also be on the look out for elves handing out gift cards. For more information, call the Chamber at 320-587-5252.
The Litchfield Fire Department is conducting its annual toy drive 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Walmart, 2301 E. Frontage Road, Litchfield. For more information, call 320-693-3111.
Down with Diabetes Christmas Gala 5-9 p.m. at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. Tickets are $35 and include dinner, silent auction and entertainment by local musicians. A cash bar will be available. For ticket information, call Bobby Paulson at 320-582-1213.
Fall Purse Bingo 6 p.m. at the Glencoe City Center, 1107 11th St. E. This event is a fundraiser for Glencoe Days. Card sales begin at 4:30 p.m. followed by bingo 6 p.m. Must be 18 or older to attend.
It’s Kevin’s Guitar and Karaoke 7-11 p.m. at Neisen’s Bar and Grill in Biscay. For more information, call 320-864-5555.
Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 27-28
Hutchinson Toy Show at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. This event is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday and features farm toys, diecast trucks and cars, vintage toys and other collectibles. Admission is $3 and age 12 or younger are free. For more information, call 320-779-0242.
Sunday, Nov. 28
Family/open skate at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. Family skate is 1-2 p.m. followed by open skate 2-4 p.m., both at the East Rink. Admission is $4 for adults and $3 for students. For more information, call Parks and Rec at 320-587-2975.
Live music by Lehto & Wright 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922 or visit crowriverwinery.com.
Monday, Nov. 29
Lights of Love Tree Lighting Ceremony 6:30 p.m. at the Twine Ball Museum in downtown Darwin. Everyone is welcome.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
Celebrate the season with the fourth annual Christmas Tree Village at the Meeker County Museum, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. Guests will vote for the Best Decorated Tree, the winner will receive $100. The exhibit continues through Dec. 30. Museum hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and noon through 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free for children younger than 12 and members. Adult nonmember admission is $3. For more information, call 320-693-8911.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
The Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., opens its new exhibit: ”Inner Selfie, Outer Selfie,” Drawings by Krystl Louwagie and Assemblages by Dan Wahl. The show runs through Jan. 16. An artist opening reception is 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9. Viewing hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free. For more information, call Molly Rivera, executive director, at 320-587-7278.