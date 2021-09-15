Thursday, Sept. 16
Form a team and compete at Trivia Night 6:30-8 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH. Win gift certificates and beer at this weekly live-hosted event. For more information, call 320-693-9008.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 17
Hutchinson Concert Association presents David Shannon in concert 7 p.m. at CrossPoint Church, 1215 Roberts Road, Hutchinson. The Irish tenor will perform a program that ranges from “Mr. Bojangles” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” to medleys from “Les Miserables” and “Phantom of the Opera.” Tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for students. Concert Association memberships are available at hutchinsonconcert.weebly.com/online-store.html.
Friday and Saturday,
Sept. 17-18
Crow River Habitat for Humanity’s Barn Sale, 310 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, email lori@crhfh.org.
47th annual Hutchinson Arts & Crafts Festival at Library Square in downtown Hutchinson. This rain-or-shine event features artists working in a variety of mediums. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. See the story on A1. For more information, call the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism at 320-587-5252.
Friends of the Library are hosting their annual Fall Outdoor Book Sale at the Hassan Street library entrance. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368.
Ambassadors’ Taste of Hutchinson is on First Avenue next to Library Square. The street is closed for food vendors and live music. Hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Peak of the Harvest Farmers Market 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E.
Harmony River Fall Festival 9 a.m.-3 p.m. This annual event features vendors and work for sale by residents. The event is outdoors at 1555 Sherwood St. S.E., Hutchinson. For more information, call 320-484-6000.
The Lamb Shoppe and Wellness Center, 61231 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson, is hosting its annual Fall Farm Festival 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. This event features live music by Mark Hawker, sheep shearing, blacksmith demonstrations, horse carriage rides and a food truck. For more information, visit lambshoppe.com.
Live music by Hula Creek 1-4 p.m. at Millner Heritage Winery & Cidery, 32025 State Highway 15, Kimball. For more information, call 320-398-2081.
Sunday, Sept. 19
Live music by Fatback & Hounddog 1-4 p.m. at Millner Heritage Winery & Cidery, 32025 State Highway 15, Kimball. For more information, call 320-398-2081.
Live music by Patrick Allen 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. For more information, visit crowriverwinery.com.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
All levels of walkers and runners are welcome at the Hutchinson Community Running Group meets 7 p.m. at Library Square to run a 3-mile loop around Hutchinson. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.