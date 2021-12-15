Thursday, Dec. 16
Light Up Litchfield and Keep the Cheer Here event 4 p.m. at the Litchfield Area Chamber of Commerce office, 219 N. Sibley Ave., Litchfield. The winners of the lighting contest and Keep the Cheer Here will be announced. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call the Chamber at 320-693-8184.
Suicide prevention education is the subject of a free community mental health event 6-9 p.m. at CrossPoint Church, 1215 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson. It begins with a 30-minute community resource fair before a showing of “My Ascension.” The film tells the story of Emme Benoit, who was paralyzed at 16 following a suicide attempt. It is meant to serve as an introduction to the daily struggles of youth. The final hour of the event will center around a panel discussion on mental health, suicide and its stigma, and ways people can take action.
Mick Sterling presents “A Grand Ole Opry Christmas” 7 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. This event features lead vocals by Twin Cities favorites Cate Fierro and Shalo Lee, along with Minnesota Music Hall of Fame recipient Mick Sterling. They will perform classic country holiday songs from artists such as Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Hank Williams, Brenda Lee and more. Tickets are $30 and available for purchase online at tinyurl.com/4b4mv2ff or call the winery at 320-587-2922.
Friday, Dec. 17
Reserve your place at the free Christmas Day dinner 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 54384 E. U.S. Highway 12, Grove City. For planning, reservations are encouraged by Dec. 22 by calling Virginia Flemming at 320-857-2717 or the Trinity church office at 320-857-2001. Rides and meal deliveries can also be arranged.
No Lines improv hosts a Christmas Spectacular holiday show 7 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Admission is a freewill donation to the group. Audience members are encouraged to bring props such as Hula hoops, foam fingers, a parking meter, Mickey Mouse ears, jumbo donuts, odd-shaped pillows and outdoor yard toys. Be creative! If you prop is chosen, you could win a prize. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Saturday, Dec. 18
”The Grinch” is the free family movie 2 p.m. at Hollywood Theatre in downtown Litchfield. Concessions will be available for purchase.
Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18-19
Share your Christmas list with Santa 1-3 p.m. each day at Santa’s House in Central Park in downtown Litchfield.
Sunday, Dec. 19
Family/open skate at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. Family skate is 1-2 p.m. followed by open skate 2-4 p.m., both at the East Rink. Admission is $4 for adults and $3 for students. For more information, call Parks and Rec at 320-587-2975.
Local favorite Andy Austin is performing 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922 or visit crowriverwinery.com.
Monday, Dec. 20
Friends of the Library Holiday Book Sale at the Friends’ Book Nook in the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Shop during library hours: 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed Dec. 24-26. For more information, call Katy Hiltner, head librarian, at 320-587-2368.
Celebrate the season with the Hutchinson High School Band and Choir in their annual holiday concert 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium, 1200 Roberts Road S.W. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
View the McLeod County History Museum’s collection of decorated Christmas trees. The display will continue through the holidays. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 1-4 p.m. Saturday or by appointment. For more information, call the museum at 320-587-2109.
Wednesday, Dec. 22
’Tis the season to view the fourth annual Christmas Tree Village through Dec. 30 at the Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. Museum hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and noon-4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free for children younger than 12 and members. Adult nonmember admission is $3. For more information, call the museum at 320-693-8911.