Thursday, Jan. 13
Tickets are on sale for the Litchfield Community Theatre’s production “The Big Five-Oh.” Under the direction of Ben Jenum, the comedy will be performed 7 p.m. Saturdays Feb. 5 and Feb. 12 and Sundays 2 p.m. Feb. 6 and Feb. 13, all at the Bernie Aaker Auditorium, 114 N. Holcombe Ave., Litchfield. To buy tickets, visit the Litchfield Community Education & Recreation office, 307 E. Sixth St., Suite 110, Litchfield, or call 320-693-2354.
Tickets are on sale for the Litchfield Downtown Council’s kick-off event for Winterfect. Comedian C. Willie Myles is performing 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at the Litchfield Opera House. General admission tickets are $20. To order tickets, call 320-221-5781 and leave a message. Your call will be returned within one or two business days. To purchase tickets in person with cash or check, stop in at #Goals Nutrition, 207 N. Sibley Ave., or Larry’s Barber, 213 N. Sibley Ave.
Test your knowledge at Live Trivia 6:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34. This live-hosted event features general trivia questions with one free answer posted weekly on Facebook. Winners can earn gift certificates and free beer. For more information, call 320-693-9008.
Friday, Jan. 14
The Litchfield Area Christian Women are hosting a New Year Coffee and Rolls event 9:30-to-11 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, 703 S Sibley Ave., Litchfield. The cost is $5. Speakers are Cindy Rusch from Rusch Farms of Hutchinson; Margaret Schlisner of Litchfield and Tammy Springer of Hanska. For availability, call Barb Werner at 693-2504.
Open skating 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for students. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
Adult early morning lap swim 5-7 a.m. at Carlson Pool, Hutchinson Middle School, 1365 South Grade Road. Daily admission is $5, passes are also available. For more information, call PRCE at 320-587-2975 or visit isd423.org.
Live music by Up South at Neisen’s Bar & Grill in Biscay. For more information, call 320-864-5555.
Saturday, Jan. 15
Outdoor skating is available at the Park Elementary Rink, 33 Grove St. S.W., and Northwoods Rink, 889 Elm St. N.E., both in Hutchinson. Warming house hours are 3:30-8 p.m. weekdays and 1-8 p.m. weekends and non-school days. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
Live music by Josie Sanken 7-10 p.m. at Neisen’s Bar and Grill in Biscay. For more information, call 320-864-5555.
Sunday, Jan. 16
Is buck euchre your game? If so, head to the Silver Lake American Legion to play 12:30 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call the Legion at 320-327-2404.
Adult and family hour open skating is 1-2 p.m. Cost is $4 for adults and $10 per family. Open skating is 2-4 p.m and costs $4 for adults and $3 for students. Both are at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
Open skating 6-8 p.m. every Sunday through February at the Litchfield Civic Arena, 900 N. Gilman Ave. Skate sharpening is available for $5 per pair and there is a limited supply of rental skates for $2 per pair. For more information, call 320-693-2679.
Monday, Jan. 17
Shelter reservations for Hutchinson parks are open. To make a reservation visit hutchinsonprce.com or stop by the office at 900 Harrington St. S.E., Hutchinson. For more information, call 320-587-2975.
Open skating is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for students. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
Adult early morning lap swim 5-7 a.m. at Carlson Pool, Hutchinson Middle School, 1365 South Grade Road. Daily admission is $5, passes are also available. For more information, call PRCE at 320-587-2975 or visit isd423.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
Submissions for the Fifth annual Community Showcase can be dropped off during these updated hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 18; noon-5 p.m. Jan. 19; and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Jan. 20. Installation will take place Jan. 21-22 at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. The show opens Jan. 25 and continues through March 4. For more information, call Molly Rivera, director, at 320-587-7278.
The Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., is hosting its annual meeting 5-6 p.m. Highlights include a review of 2021 and recognition of the Wirt Award recipients Corey Stearns and the late Greg Jodzio. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call Molly Rivera, director, at 320-587-7278.
This month’s Adaptive Recreation activity is a dance 7-8:30 p.m. at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. Admission is $5 per person. Due to staffing constraints, activities are limited to one per month at this time. For more information, call 320-587-5656.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
Open skating is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for students. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
Adult early morning lap swim 5-7 a.m. at Carlson Pool, Hutchinson Middle School, 1365 South Grade Road. Daily admission is $5, passes are also available. For more information, call PRCE at 320-587-2975 or visit isd423.org.
Neisen’s Bar and Grill in Biscay is starting an in-house Bean Bag League beginning tonight through Wednesday, March 2. The fee is $10 per person per night. For more information or to register, call the bar at 320-864-5555.