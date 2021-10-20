Thursday, Oct. 21
An artist reception and gallery talk is 5:30-7 p.m. for the new exhibit “Heartlands: The Calm and the Chaos” featuring the work of Susan Solomon and Kim Tschida Petters at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Admission is free and the public is welcome. The show is on view through Nov. 19. Viewing hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free. For more information, call Molly Rivera, executive director, at 320-587-7278.
Recipe Exchange: A Celebration of Community & Stories hosted by the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E., has been extended to Oct. 31. To participate, select a favorite recipe, fill out the entry form and include your recipe’s story. Drop off at the circulation desk or email katy.hiltner.pioneerland.lib.mn.us. Participant names will be entered into a raffle prize drawing on Nov. 1. The grand prize is a pottery chicken baker and $25 farmers market credit, plus three bonus winners receiving a $10 farmers market credit. Entry forms are available at the library or can be downloaded at hutchinson.lib.mn.us. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368.
Gourds and more are available at the Community Market in Litchfield 1-5 p.m. on Fourth Street, north of Central Park. For more information, visit the market’s Facebook page.
Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 21-23
Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., is hosting After School Art Club 11 a.m.-1 p.m. This event is all about comic books. Learn how to craft a story and illustrate it. Students will leave with their very own comic book to share with friends and family. Call the art center for availability at 320-587-7278.
32nd annual Pumpkin Patch Festival at Nelson Farm, 23618 CSAH 1, Litchfield. Hours are 11 a.m.-5:01 p.m. Thursday through Saturday MEA Weekend and 12:01-5:01 p.m. Sunday. This seasonal event features a corn maze, tire mountain, fun houses, farm animals, soap box derby, mini golf and more. The festival runs through Oct. 31. For additional information, visit nelsonfarm.com.
Friday, Oct. 22
The State Theatre in downtown Hutchinson is hosting “Cat Video Fest 2021,” with 10% of the ticket price going to the Heart of Minnesota Animal Shelter. This special engagement runs through Oct. 28. For more information, call the theater at 320-587-0999.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Head to the Hutchinson Farmers Market for all your homegrown and homemade goods. The market meets twice a week at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E. Hours are 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and 2:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday through October. For more information, visit the market’s Facebook page.
Pumpkin Fest 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. This free-admission event features live music by Ryan McGlennen, a corn maze, pumpkin chucking, children’s activities and more. For additional information, visit crowriverwinery.com.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the Harvest Moon Hoedown at the Blue Note Ballroom in Winsted. This event is a fundraiser for the Winsted Arts Council. Event features dinner at 6:30 p.m., followed by live music by the Double Down Daredevils, a Minnesota bluegrass and Americana band. The evening also includes a quilt show and silent auction. Tickets are $25 and available at winstedartscouncil.org/harvest-moon-hoedown.
Litchfield native, musician and storyteller Terry Shaw is returning to the Litchfield Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave., 7-9 p.m. for an evening of music and storytelling. Admission is $8. For more information, call 320-535-0829.
Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 23-24
It’s live music by Derelict Trio 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Millner Heritage Winery, 32025 State Highway 15 S., Kimball. The winery is 9 miles north of Dassel. For more information, call 320-398-2081.
Sunday, Oct. 24
Live music by Clark Machtemes and Traveled Ground 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922 or visit crowriverwinery.com.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Ridgewater Diversity/Social Justice Virtual Series Part 3: Jeremy Wallace, author, professional speaker and consultant will discuss how to create communities that are safe and inclusive to LGBTQIA+ members in honor of National Coming Out Day. This Zoom event is 11 a.m. to noon, Zoom: us02web.zoom.us/j/83820437575?pwd=N0I5YVlMTkVwOUZOU2lDVDlpWHNRZz09; Meeting ID: 838 2043 7575; passcode: Ridgewater.