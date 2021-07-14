Hutchinson, MN (55350)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 72F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.