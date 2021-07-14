Thursday, July 15
Tickets are on sale for Litchfield Community Theatre's production of "The Sound of Music." Performance dates are 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, July 22-24, and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 25, all at the Bernie Aaker Auditorium in Litchfield. For tickets, call the Litchfield Community Education office at 320-693-2354.
"A World of Art" is showing through July 30 at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. It features more than 50 paintings, textiles and objects from 20 countries collected by Kurt and Paula Meyer of Edina. Kurt Meyer will talk about the exhibit 10 a.m. Saturday, July 17. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
"Material Matters: Contemporary Textiles" featuring the work of Victoria J. Hanna and Chica Notch is on display through Aug. 13 at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. View the exhibit 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 10 a.m.-noon Friday. Admission is free. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
There's deals to be had at Hutchinson Crazy Days through Saturday, July 17.
It's Car & Bike Night 5:30-8:30 p.m. in the American Legion parking lot in downtown Litchfield. This event features a weekly People's Choice Award, plus giveaways. For more information, call the Legion at 320-693-9074.
Litchfield's Thriving Thursday concert features live music by the Pill Poppers, a women's quartet performing songs from the 1960s. Future performers include: July 22, Mathew Lease, performing easy listening songs from the 1970s; July 29, Sarah Dollerschell & Daughters, with a fun, interactive evening of children’s music. For more information, visit downtownlitchfield.org.
Cosmos Space Festival kicks off four days of fun tonight with Family Movie Night featuring "Mary Poppins Returns" 6:30 p.m. Popcorn and water provided. Bring your blanket and enjoy. For more information, visit the festival's Facebook page.
Live music by Group Decision 7 p.m. at Silver Lake Music in the Park. A light meal is served 6-7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Silver Lake. This is the third of three concerts this summer.
Buffalo Lake Days features the family movie "The Mighty Ducks" 7:30 p.m. at the Community Center.
Enjoy free swimming 5-8 p.m. at the Hutchinson Aquatic Center.
Friday, July 16
Buffalo Lake Days features a horseshoe tournament 6 p.m.; Kids Pedal Tractor Pull for age 4-11 with 5:30 p.m. registration, 6 p.m. pull; Full Throttle Band 9 p.m.-1 a.m. at street dance on Main Street with fireworks at 10 p.m.
Cosmos Space Festival features garage sales, beer garden, garage sales, Minn-E-Rods 6 p.m. in the City Park followed by live music by South 40 at the street dance, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Lester Prairie Days kicks off its two-day event with a medallion hunt, DJ music by Chopper; kids games and bounce house; roll-in car show; geocaching treasure hunt; archery shoot; 6 p.m. kids tractor pull; bingo and live music 8-11 p.m. by Deep Fried Tweeters. For more information, visit lpprairiedays.weebly.com/schedule.html.
Twin Cities-based Maud Hixon and the Rick Carlson Trio will perform Silver Screen Songs, in concert 7 p.m. at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. N. The show features popular hits from the movies of the 1940s and 1950s, the music of Garland, Gershwin, Porter, Day, Kelly and more. Sponsored by the Dassel Area Historical Society, tickets are $10 and available at the Dassel History Center, 320-275-3077. Advance tickets are recommended as there is limited seating.
Saturday, July 17
Buffalo Lake Days highlights today include 8 a.m. 5k walk/run; 10 a.m. kiddie parade, noon-4 p.m. classic car show; 1 p.m. Grande Parade; and 2:30 p.m. Minn-E-Rod Pull. Street dance featuring live music by South 40 9 p.m.- 1 a.m.
Cosmos Space Festival highlights today include Antique Tractor Pull 11 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church; kiddie parade 2:30 p.m. at Ball Park; bean bag tournament 4:30 p.m. at Ball Park; and live music at Mug Shots 8 p.m.-midnight; and fireworks at dusk over the Ball Park.
Lester Prairie Prairie Days highlights include: craft fair; softball tournament; kids treasure hunt; live music 11 a.m.-1 p.m. by Chuck, Jason and Jacob Thiel; bingo; kids games; archery shoot; bean bag tournament; obstacle course; Wild Things Zoo Attractions show; live music 1-3 p.m. by the Swinging Country Band; live music 3-5 p.m. by Emily Williams; live music 5-6 p.m. by Johnny Williams; 6 p.m. Lester Prairie Grand Parade; 7 p.m. ambassador coronation; live music 8-11 p.m. by Double Dees and fireworks at dusk.
NBK Summer Smash Arm Wrestling Tournament with registration beginning at 9 a.m. followed by tournament play at 11 a.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson.
Saturday and Sunday, July 17-18
Live music by John Beck 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Millner Heritage Winery & Cidery, 32025 State Highway 15, Kimball. Future performers include: July 24-25, Derelict Trio. For more information, call 320-398-2081.
Sunday, July 18
Last day of Buffalo Lake Days. Start your day 10 a.m. community worship service; 11 a.m. antique tractor pull; 1 p.m. bean bag tournament and 2 p.m. wooden quilt event.
Last day of Cosmos Space Festival. Enjoy community worship 9:30 a.m.; Lions Pedal Tractor Pull 11 a.m. at the Fire Hall; Space Festival Parade 2 p.m.; Show off Your Ride car show 3 p.m. in Mug Shots parking lot and live music by Matthew James 3-6 p.m. at City Park.
Live music by Joey Stephens 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Future acts include: July 25: TBA; Aug. 1, Josie Sanken; Aug. 8, Adam Daniel; and Aug. 15, Clark Machtemes & Traveled Ground. For more information, visit crowriverwinery.com.
Monday, July 19
Looking for a wild adventure? Watch the digital program, "Unicorns Break the Cage." It's for children in grades kindergarten through fifth. The 45-minute animated story is available for viewing at hutchinson.lib.mn.us/kids-services/. For more information and other summer programming options, visit hutchinson.lib.mn.us.
Tuesday, July 20
Have you registered for the Pioneerland Libraries summer reading programs? If not, there's still time to sign up. Call your local library for more information: Hutchinson: 320-587-2368; Litchfield: 320-693-2483.
Wednesday, July 21
Stoney Point featuring Brian Brosz, Robin Kashuba and Lucy Newcomb is featured at the Noon Concert Series, Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. Following the free concert, a salad luncheon is served in the Peace Center. Suggested donation is $8. Future concert performers include: July 28, Piano and Organ Duet with Dr. Joan Dixon DeVee and Brandon Begnaud; and Aug. 4, 2 Sisters. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-3031.
Glencoe's Music in the Park series features a meal served 6-7 p.m. and live music by John Beck 6:30 p.m., all at Oak Leaf Park. Future outdoor performers are: July 28, Chuck Thiel and the Jolly Ramblers. For more information, call Janet Hall at 320-455-7927.
Winsted Arts Council is hosting Wednesdays in the Park with live music at 7 p.m. at Mill Reserve Park. Bring a chair and reconnect with friends and neighbors. For more information, visit facebook.com/WinstedArtsCouncilMN.
Love to run? Join likeminded folks at weekly Hutchinson Community Running Group. It meets to run a 3-mile loop around Hutchinson 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Library Square in downtown Hutchinson. For more information, visit the group's Facebook page.