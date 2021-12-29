Thursday, Dec. 30
It’s Trivia 6:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34. This live-hosted event features general trivia questions with one free answer posted weekly on Facebook. Winners can earn gift certificates and free beer. For more information, call 320-693-9008.
Thursday and Friday, Dec. 30-31
Open skating is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the East Rink and West Rink at Burich Arena, 900 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. The cost is $3 for adults and $2 for students. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
Holiday open skating 1-3 p.m. at the Litchfield Civic Arena, 900 N. Gilman Ave. Skate sharpening is available for $5 per pair and there is a limited supply of rental skates for $2 per pair. For more information, call 320-693-2679.
Friday, Dec. 31
Ring in the New Year at Count Down with the Crow New Year’s Eve Bash at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Live music 5-8 p.m. with John “A-Frame” Beck and Greg Muellerleile, followed by DJ music 9 p.m. to midnight. Special events include the release of Gold Finch, the winery’s new sparkling wine. Admission is free. For more information, visit crowriverwinery.com.
Celebrate New Year’s Eve with live music by the Double Dees 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Dodge House, 22 Juniper St. N., Lester Prairie.
Live music by South 40 6-9 p.m. in Chester’s Bar & Grill followed by fireworks at 9:15 p.m., both at Powder Ridge Winter Recreation Area, 15014 93rd Ave., Kimball. Skiing and boarding 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m. and tubing 11 a.m.-6 p.m. For more information, call 320-398-7200.
Saturday, Jan. 1
Feel lucky? New Year’s Day bingo 1 p.m. at the VFW Post 906, 247 First Ave. S.E, Hutchinson. For more information, call 320-587-9929.
Sunday, Jan. 2
Cokato Historical Society is hosting its 22nd annual Open House and Melting Tin Demonstration 1-4 p.m. in the Centennial Room at the Cokato Museum, 175 Fourth St. S.W. For more information, call 320-286-2427.
Wednesday, Jan. 5
Tickets are on sale for the 16th annual Allina Health Hospice Blizzard Blast charity event 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at Glencoe City Center, 1107 11th St. E. Tickets are $35 and include dinner. Proceeds from this event support hospice patients in the Hutchinson and Glencoe area by providing music and massage therapy, which are not reimbursed by Medicare or private insurance. Tickets can be purchased at Allina Health Home Care/Hospice office and Cash Wise, both in Hutchinson; Allina Health Hospice Thrift Store and Midwest Machinery, both in Glencoe; Glencoe Regional Health; and King’s Pub in Plato. For more information, call 320-510-1305.