NEXT SEVEN DAYS
THURSDAY, AUG. 18
This is the final Stories in the Park of the season — 10 a.m. at Library Square in downtown Hutchinson. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy. This program continues through Aug. 18. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368.
Buy it fresh at the Community Market in Litchfield, 1-5 p.m. May through October along Fourth Street North. For more information, call 320-552-1387.
Car and Bike Night 5:30-8 p.m. weekly through Aug. 25 at the American Legion Post 104 in downtown Litchfield. For more information, call 320-693-9074.
Thriving Thursdays in Litchfield features Crimson Edge 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Central Park. The final performance of the season is Aug. 25 and features music by October Son and a pet parade.
THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY, AUG. 18-21
Gates open at 9 a.m. for the 150th annual McLeod County Fair, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Free gate admission for all. The fair runs through Sunday, Aug. 21. For a schedule of events, visit www.mcleodcountyfair.com.
FRIDAY, AUG. 19
Registration opens today for activities at Hutchinson Parks, Recreation and Community Education, 900 Harrington St. S.W. To learn more, call 320-587-2975 or visit www.hutchinsonprce.com.
The Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. is showing “Wild Whimsy of the Northwoods” by Diamond Knispel through Sept. 16. A reception and artist talk will be 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2. Exhibit viewing hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free to view the show and attend the artist reception. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Jeremy and Marysa Anderson Family Benefit 4-8 p.m. at Mugshots Bar & Grill in Cosmos. This event is a fundraiser to help the family with expenses due to a motorcycle accident. The event features DJ music, silent auction, bake sale, plus supper for a freewill donation.
The Fabulous Armadillos will headline at Songs of the Summer Festival, 5-10 p.m. at the Litchfield Civic Arena, 900 N Gilman Ave. Also performing is October Son, as well as other other acts. Admission is free. For more information, visit songsofsummerfestival.com/.
FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY, AUG. 19-21
It’s Windmill Days in Grove City. The three-day city festival highlights include a medallion hunt starting Friday, with a $50 prize; mini rods from 4-7 p.m. Saturday followed by a street dance with live music 8 p.m. to midnight. Sunday features a parade at 1:30 p.m., with fire truck rides and bike giveaway after parade followed by the royalty coronation at 3 p.m. in Windmill Park.
SATURDAY, AUG. 20
Hutchinson Farmers Market is open 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays and 2:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays through October at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.W. For more information, email marketdesk@hutchinsonfarmersmarket.org.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, AUG. 20-21
Forest City Rendezvous at the Forest City Stockade, 6 miles northeast of Litchfield on State Highway 24. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is adults $5 and children 12 or younger are free. This event features all kinds of pioneer activities, demonstrations, and food and music. For more information, visit forestcitystockade.org/.
Forest City Threshers are hosting their annual show 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on the showgrounds at 64917 309th St., Litchfield, 5 miles north of Litchfield on State Highway 24. For a schedule of events, visit tinyurl.com/nhh8hh3f.
SUNDAY, AUG. 21
Traveled Ground 3-6 p.m. in the courtyard at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Admission is free. Future performers include: Andy Austin on Aug. 21; and Skarlett Woods on Aug. 28. For more information, visit www.crowriverwinery.com.
UPCOMING EVENTS
THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY, AUG. 25-SEPT. 5
The Great Minnesota Get-Together offers 12 days of fun, food, fellowship and more. For more information and a schedule of events, visit www.mnstatefair.org.
FRIDAY, AUG. 26
The Dassel History Center, 901 First St., is hosting the Crow River String Band at 7 p.m. at the history center. The band plays a blend of bluegrass, gospel and country music, plus there’s humor and storytelling. Tickets are $10 and are available for purchase at the Dassel History Center. For more information, call 320-275-3077.
SATURDAY, AUG. 27
Party in the Park, 2-4:30 p.m. at Library Square in downtown Hutchinson. This is a free fun family event with bouncy house, free lunch of hot dogs and chips, face painting, food vendors, prize giveaways including a camping set and ice fishing house. For more information, call 763-222-9648.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, SEPT. 9-10
Looking for deals and steals, save the dates for Hutchinson Citywide Garage Sales.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 15
The Hutchinson Concert Association presents B2wins 7-9 p.m. at CrossPoint Church, 1215 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is a concert association membership or $25 ticket at the door. For more information, visit hutchisnonconcert.weebly.com.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, SEPT. 16-17
48th annual Arts & Crafts Festival at Library Square in downtown Hutchinson. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the Chamber at 320-587-5252.
Have an event for the A&E Calendar? Local entertainment-related events are welcome and published free of charge once. Email information to Kay Johnson at johnson@hutchinsonleader.com or call her at 320-753-3541.