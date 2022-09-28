NEXT SEVEN DAYS
THURSDAY, SEPT. 29
Buy it fresh at the Community Market in Litchfield, 1-5 p.m. along Fourth Street North. The market continues through October. For more information, call 320-552-1387.
Love to sing? Crow River Singers wants you for their fall season. Rehearsals are 6:30-8 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. All ages are welcome and no auditions. Public concerts are Dec. 2 and Dec. 4. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/CrowRiverSingers.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 30
It’s opening night for the seven-show run of “Nunsense II” by the FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato. Showtimes Sept. 30-Oct. 2 are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday and showtimes for second weekend run Oct. 6-9 are 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15 and are available to buy at www.fungusamongusplayers.org.
Live music by the Up South Band 9 p.m. Friday and Jarrod Pederson 9 p.m. Saturday, both at River House Kitchen + Drinks, 122 Main St. S., Hutchinson. Future performers include: Bill Litzau Band, Oct. 7; Andy Austin, Oct. 8; Benjamin Raye Band, Oct. 14; Brother Jon Band, Oct. 15; Josie Sanken, Oct. 21; The Rattlers Band, Oct. 22; South 40, Oct. 29. For more information, visit www.riverhousekd.com or call 320-587-9957.
SATURDAY, OCT. 1
Enjoy fresh-from-the-garden produce at the Hutchinson Farmers Market 8 a.m. to noon. at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.W. The market runs through October. For more information, email marketdesk@hutchinsonfarmersmarket.org.
Live music by Hans (Peterson) and Hannah (Fitzgerald Tjoflat) 3-5 p.m. at Jomas Hill Vineyard and Winery, 67755 205th St., Darwin. For more information, call 320-212-6144 or visit jomashillvineyard.com.
Happy Hour Inn Outdoor Bash featuring live music by 2nd Notion 9 p.m.-1 a.m. in the restaurant’s parking lot, 815 11th St. E. For more information, call 320-864-4412.
WEEKENDS THROUGH OCT. 30
The 33rd annual Nelson Farm Pumpkin Patch Festival, 23618 CSAH 1, Litchfield, returns with a host of family-friendly activities ranging from the trebuchet and mega corn maze to antique machinery, lawn mower barrel rides, farm animals and more. Hours are 11:01 a.m. to 5:01 p.m. Saturday, and 12:01 to 5:01 p.m. Sunday. Nelson Farm is open over MEA 11:01 a.m.-5:01 p.m. Thursday and Friday. For more information, visit www.nelsonfarm.com or call 320-693-7750.
SUNDAY, OCT. 2
Live music by John “A-Frame” Beck 3-6 p.m. in the courtyard at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Admission is free. Future performers include: Jarrod Pederson on Oct. 2; Diesel Fire on Oct. 9; Bill Litzau on Oct. 16; and Trent Shaw on Oct. 23. For more information, visit www.crowriverwinery.com.
Tickets are on sale for Crow River Habitat for Humanity’s Oktoberfest 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. This event features food, games and a silent auction. To buy tickets visit www.crhfh.org or stop by the Habitat office, 1020 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. For more information, call 320-587-8868.
Tickets are on sale for the Hutchinson Ambassadors’ Taste of the Holidays 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Crow River Winery. Only 300 tickets are sold for this event. For more information, call the Hutchinson Area Chamber at 320-587-5252.
THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY, OCT. 6-9
Crow River Classic All-Breed Dog Show sponsored by the Granite City Kennel Club (show Thursday and Friday) and Wright County Kennel Club (show Saturday and Sunday), all at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Last year, more than 850 dogs were entered. Sunday features a Newfoundland specialty. Admission and parking are free and the public is welcome. For more information, email Audrey Kamphenkel at kamphenkel@aol.com.
SATURDAY, OCT. 8
”There is Power in the Name of Jesus” is the theme of the Women’s Retreat 9 a.m.-noon at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. This year’s guest speaker is Sara Legband with Patty Kark serving as song leader. A light breakfast will be provided. Tickets are $10 and available at the church office. For more information, call 320-587-3031.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, OCT. 8-9
Vineyard United Methodist Church, 1395 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson, is hosting a Country Store with crafts, quilts, garden produce, baked items and more 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Sunday. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2200.
SUNDAY, OCT. 9
Jacob’s Way of Life 5K 11 a.m. at the Dassel Rod & Gun Club, 70560 229th St., Dassel. Registration is $25 and includes T-shirt, meal, water, bracelet and a cupcake for Jacob’s birthday. To register, visit tinyurl.com/4rnb8emb.
THURSDAY, OCT. 13
Brian Pease will present “Meeker County Boys of ’61” 1:30 p.m. at the Civil War Roundtable at the Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 Marshall Ave., Litchfield. Admission is $3 for adults and free for Roundtable members. For more information, call the museum at 320-693-8911.
SUNDAY, OCT. 16
Today’s Women of Hutchinson are sponsoring a breakfast brunch 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 720 State Highway 7, Hutchinson. All proceeds from this event will go to Fireman’s Park. Tickets are available from members of Today’s Women and the Hutchinson Fire Department.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY, OCT. 26-30
Hutchinson High School presents “Catch Me If You Can,” the fall musical, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday, at the high school auditorium, 1200 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson. To buy tickets, visit tinyurl.com/ytaj8kjy.
SATURDAY, OCT. 29
Dassel Art Tour 10 a.m.-4 p.m. This annual event starts at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. N. For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.