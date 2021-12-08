Thursday, Dec. 9
Through Monday, Dec. 13, help spread the joy of Christmas by donating to the fifth annual Toy Drop-off 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday at RE/MAX Results, 255 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. For more information, call 320-587-2341.
Enter Real Life in Hutchinson’s Holiday Decorating Contest. It runs through Dec. 12. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.
Victorian Christmas 5-7 p.m. in downtown Litchfield. Everyone is welcome.
Artist reception for Krystl Louwagie and Dan Wahl 5:30-7 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Louwagie and Wahl’s exhibit “Inner Selfie, Outer Selfie” is on display through Jan. 16. Viewing hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Cast your vote in the Light Up Litchfield lighting contest. Deadline to vote is Dec. 12. Seventeen sites are participating. For a map, visit bit.ly/3C6qCFH. To vote, visit bit.ly/3qrVkqw,
Friday through Sunday, Dec. 10-12
Touch of Grace’s’ holiday production of “The Nutcracker” is this weekend with performances 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at Hutchinson High School Auditorium, 1200 Roberts Road S.W. Tickets are $18 for adults and $16 for students and seniors. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/42webpsw.
It’s the second weekend opening of the FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato’s holiday production of “Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol.” Shows are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, all at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 320-275-3077.
Saturday, Dec. 11
Christmas Cookie Sale, doors open 9 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. Cookies will be arranged on trays, weighed and priced $8.50 per pound. New this year will be many varieties of homemade kolaches. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-3031.
Christmas Market 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the St. Anastasia School gym, 460 Lake St. S.W., Hutchinson. This event features breakfast, free photo with Santa, bake sale, quilt raffle, vendors and more. All the proceeds from this the Christmas Market go to the LEAST Project to feed 150 elders in Guatemala. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-6507.
Litchfield Fire Department’s annual Toy Drive 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Walmart, 2301 E. Frontage Road, Litchfield.
Stock up on homegrown and homemade items 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Holiday Indoor Farmers Market, Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E., Hutchinson.
”The Polar Express” is the free family movie 2 p.m. at the Hollywood Theatre in downtown Litchfield. Concessions will be available for purchase. For more information, call the theater at 320-693-6131.
Saturday and
Sunday, Dec. 11-12
Share your Christmas list with Santa Claus 10 a.m.-noon, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. Santa will be at the north end of the mall.
Santa will also visit children 1-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Santa’s House in Central Park in downtown Litchfield.
Sunday, Dec. 12
Family/open skate at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. Family skate is 1-2 p.m. followed by open skate 2-4 p.m., both at the East Rink. Admission is $4 for adults and $3 for students. For more information, call Parks and Rec at 320-587-2975.
Live music by PK Mayo 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922 or visit crowriverwinery.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Visit the McLeod County History Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson, and view its collection of decorated Christmas trees. The display will continue through the holidays. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 1-4 p.m. Saturday or by appointment. For more information, call the museum at 320-587-2109.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
View the fourth annual Christmas Tree Village through Dec. 30 at the Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. Museum hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and noon-4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free for children younger than 12 and members. Adult nonmember admission is $3. For more information, call the museum at 320-693-8911.