Thursday, Sept. 23
Local produce and homemade goods are available at the Community Market in Litchfield 1-5 p.m. on Fourth Street, north of Central Park. For more information, visit the market’s Facebook page.
Senior Housing Cruise-By 3 p.m. in Hutchinson. All classic cars are welcome. Meet at the west end of South Park on Grove Street. Cruise will visit senior facilities including: Prince of Peace, Park Towers, Woodstone Senior Living, Lake Ridge, Ecumen Oaks and Pines, Village Cooperative and Harmony River Living Center.
Liquor Hutch is hosting Tasting with Alexander Valley Vineyards 6-7 p.m. This is an online event, with wine tasting in your own home. Purchase a tasting kit for $10 at Liquor Hutch, 245 Washington Ave. E., Hutchinson. For more information, call 320-587-2762.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 24
Too much stuff? Donate clean books for children and adults and puzzles to the Hutchinson Senior Center for its Book and Puzzle Sale Oct. 18-20. This event is a fundraiser to purchase a flag pole. Donations can be dropped off at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-234-5656.
Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24-25
It’s Oktoberfest at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. Friday features food trucks and live music by Mixtape Messages 7:30-10:30 p.m. On Saturday, there will be food trucks, activities and live music by Nate Case noon to 3 p.m.; Me, Todd and Maryn 3-6 p.m.; and Ragtown 7-11 p.m. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Get it fresh at the Hutchinson Farmers Market, Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E. Hours are 8 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, visit the market’s Facebook page.
Paws on Parade Pet Walk is at its new location this year at the Heart of Minnesota Animal Shelter’s property at 21918 180th St., Hutchinson. This is the nonprofit’s biggest fundraiser of the year and features 9 a.m. registration, 10 a.m. walk, plus through 1 p.m. silent auction, demonstrations, vendors, food, bake sale for humans and pets, raffles, door prizes, activities and more. For more information, email contact@heartofminnesota.org or call 320-234-9699.
Designer Purse Bingo with two sessions: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call Alex Saloum at 320-282-7457 or Dave Sebesta at 320-583-2964.
The Grape Stomp is back at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. From noon to 5:30 p.m., this event features grape stomping, live music by the Diesel Fire Band, food, vendors and more. The corn maze is open through Oct. 31 and it is a ticketed event. For more information, visit crowriverwinery.com or call 320-587-2922.
Do you have a little one interested in racing strider bikes? Buffalo Creek BMX is hosting a Strider Open House 4-5 p.m. at 1017 Ninth St. E., Glencoe. No membership required. Loaner bikes will be available. Helmet, closed toe shoes, long sleeves and pants required. Visitors are welcome to stay for Rider Appreciation and racing following the open house. For more information, visit the Buffalo Creek BMX’s Facebook page.
Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 25-26
Elks annual Gun Show at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Food available on site, grilled by the Elks club members. All federal, state and local firearm ordinances and laws must be obeyed. Security by the McLeod County Sheriff’s Posse. This event is a fundraiser for the local Elks lodge. For more information, call Dale Harbarth, show coordinator, at 320-587-8989 or email dales_auto@hotmail.com.
Live music by Lady & the Cowboy 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Millner Heritage Winery & Cidery, 32025 State Highway 15, Kimball. For more information, call 320-398-2081.
Sunday, Sept. 26
Buffalo Creek BMX and the Winsted Boy Scouts are hosting Bingo Bash Fundraiser at the Blue Note Ballroom, 320 Third St. S., Winsted. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. The drum roll is 1:15 p.m. with bingo at 1:30 p.m. Food and drink are available on site, plus dollar raffles and silent auction. All ages are welcome. For more information, call Pam Fiecke at 320-221-4428.
Live music by Two Tone 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. For more information, visit crowriverwinery.com.
Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 27-28
The Litchfield Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave., is sponsoring the play “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” Auditions are 5-8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Opera House. Roles are available for children age 7 or older and adults. Performance dates are Nov. 4-7.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Looking for fall decor? Head to the Hutchinson Farmers Market at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E. Hours are 2:30-5:30 p.m. The market continues through October.
All levels of walkers and runners are welcome in the Hutchinson Community Running Group at 7 p.m. at Library Square to run a 3-mile loop around Hutchinson. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.