NEXT SEVEN DAYS
THURSDAY, JUNE 9
The Hutchinson Aquatic Center, 900 Harrington St. S.W. is open. Pool hours are 5:30-9 a.m. fitness swim and 12:30-7 p.m. open swim. Daily admission is $8 for age 2 or older; free for children age 23 months or younger; fitness is $4 per person; after 5 p.m. $5 per person and $4 for spectators. Season passes can be purchased online or at the PRCE office, 900 Harrington St. S.W. For more information, call 320-234-4263.
Stories in the Park begins its summer run at 10 a.m. in Library Square. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the stories. For this kick-off event, the Prairie Ecology Bus, a program sponsored by McLeod County 4-H, will visit. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368.
Buy it fresh at the Community Market at Litchfield. Hours are 1-5 p.m. Thursdays through October. The market meets on Fourth Street, at the north end of Central Park in downtown Litchfield. For more information, visit the market’s Facebook page.
The topic of the G.A.R. Roundtable is “The Hardest Lot of Men: The Third Minnesota Infantry in the Civil War” by Joseph Fitzharris, 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. Admission is free for roundtable members and $3 for general admission. For more information, call the Meeker County Museum at 320-693-8911.
Support local growers by buying at the Glencoe Farmers Market. The outdoor market is open for the season. Hours are 3-6 p.m. Thursdays at 615 11th St E., Glencoe. For more information, call 320-864-3650.
FRIDAY, JUNE 10
Have gardening and lawn questions? Head to the Hutchinson Public Library’s Master Gardener Help Desk 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 19. No appointment is needed and assistance is free. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368. The library is at 50 Hassan St. S.E., Hutchinson.
Ladies of the G.A.R. are hosting retired Lt. Col. Cleo Bonham, United States Air Force, 1 p.m. at the Litchfield Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave. Bonham was a flight nurse for more than 22 years. She flew aeromedical evacuation in the Iraqi theater in 2004. She also flew in a C-130 aircraft as the medical crew director responsible for the care of injured and ill military members stationed in Iraq and Afghanistan. Tickets are $10 and include the presentation and a dessert buffet. For more information, call 320-221-6679.
Unique handmade and homegrown items are available at the Dassel Farmers Market. Hours are 2:30-5:30 p.m. Fridays at Bandstand Park in downtown Dassel. For more information, call Cindy at 320-552-1387 or Kathy at 320-221-3990.
Live music by Two of Us featuring Mike Glieden and Aprille Schunk 7-10 p.m. at the Brownton Bar & Grill, 111 Fourth Ave. N., Brownton. For more information, call 320-328-5991.
SATURDAY, JUNE 11
Have you registered your children for the Power of Produce program at the Hutchinson Farmers Market? It’s a great way to introduce your children to buying and eating fresh produce. The twice-weekly outdoor market is open 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays and 2:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays through October at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.W. For more information, email marketdesk@hutchinsonfarmersmarket.org.
Indigenous Sustainability Walk led by Carson Law, recreation specialist for Wright County Parks and Recreation. Law will guide two tours — 9-10:15 a.m. and 10:45-noon — at Collinwood Regional Park, 17251 70th St. S.W., Cokato, sharing about how indigenous people used local natural resources. Fee is $5 per person with advance registration required at sfa-mn.org/crow-river/. This event is hosted by the Dassel-Cokato Sustainable Living Group and limited to a total of 40 people.
Open Studio 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Bring your projects and work on them during Open Studio. Admission is free and all ages are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call Molly Rivera at 320-587-7278.
SUNDAY, JUNE 12
Live Music by 100 Years of Picking 3-6 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. No cover charge. Note: There is no live music on Father’s Day, June 19. For more information, visit www.crowriverwinery.com.
MONDAY, JUNE 13
The Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival kicks off seven days of events tonight at the first Music in the Park concert at Library Square. Activities begin at 5 p.m. with Bike, Blade and Board Bonanza and free bike helmets; food by Hutchinson Rotary and desserts by Historic Hutchinson, the local preservation group, will also share its new fundraiser — a quilt raffle. The handmade Thimbleberries quilt is on display at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Only 200 tickets will be sold during Music in the Park and the drawing will take place that night. The evening also features the introduction of the junior royalty candidates and the queen candidates as well as the Royal Family. Live music begins at 6:30 p.m. by SouthGrade. For more information, visit watercarnival.org.
Medallion Hunt kick off also will take place at Music in the Park with the first clue being read at 6 p.m. Medallion seekers must be there in person to receive it. Future medallion clues will be posted online.
Third annual Litchfield Parade of Bands, 6-7:30 p.m. Parade route begins at the corner of 10th Street and Armstrong Avenue and proceeds to Fifth Street, turns east on Gilman Avenue. This event features 10 high school marching bands. Admission is free and concession food stands will be available. For more information, call the Litchfield Chamber at 320-693-8184.
TUESDAY, JUNE 14
Water Carnival Disc Golf Tournament at Ridgewater College, 2 Century Ave. S.E., Hutchinson. Check in is from 4:45-5:15 p.m. with the tournament start at 5:30 p.m. The disc golf tournament offers cash prizes.
Celebrate Dairy Night at Lester Prairie’s Music in the Park, Second Avenue South. Bring your own lawn chair. Food and beverages are served 5:30-7 p.m. with live music by Blake Klaustermeier & Friends 6:30-8:30 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the Music in the Park moves to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 124 Maple St. N. Future performers include Concertina Melinda & Friends June 21 and Phyllis Hummel and the swinging Country Band June 28.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15
Hutchinson Huskies baseball game 7:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Field. First pitch by Hutchinson Water Carnival Royalty. Water Carnival buttons also will be for sale. For more information, visit watercarnival.org.
UPCOMING EVENTS
THURSDAY, JUNE 16
The Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival heads to the Crow River for the boat parade at 7 p.m. followed by live music by Andy Austin on the RiverSong Stage and fireworks at dusk, all at Masonic/West River Park. Concessions will be available. For more information, visit watercarnival.org.
FRIDAY, JUNE 17
Grab your teddy bear and head to the Teddy Bear Concert, noon at Library Square. Lunch will be available for purchase.
Miss Hutchinson Pageant 7 p.m. at the Hutchinson High School Auditorium, 1200 Roberts Road S.W. This event features the announcement of the new Mr. Hutchinson and Woman of the Year, plus the talent performances of the queen candidates. Admission is $10 at the door. For more information, visit watercarnival.org.
Hutchinson Huskies vs. Rockford Crows baseball game 7:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Field.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, JUNE 17-18
Winstock Country Music Festival in Winsted. Friday night headliner is Jake Owen and Saturday headliner is Tim McGraw. For more information, visit winstockfestival.com.
NTPA PowerPull Nationals are returning to the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. For more information, see the story on B1.
SATURDAY, JUNE 18
Water Carnival Community Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Masonic/West River Park, 1003 Les Kouba Parkway. Festivities include Kiddie/Puppy Parade at 10 a.m. followed by the bean bag tournament and Junior Royalty Coronation. New this year is the dunk tank, cardboard boat races at noon and live music by Josie Sanken. For more information, visit watercarnival.org.
Queen’s Dance with DJ music 8:30 p.m. at the Crow River Golf Club, 915 Colorado St. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is free.
SUNDAY, JUNE 19
Happy Father’s Day. “Dads are most ordinary men turned by love into heroes, adventurers, storytellers and singers of song.” — Unknown
It’s a full day of Water Carnival events beginning with the Fly-in/Drive-in Pancake Breakfast 8 a.m. followed by the Classic Car Show & Shine 9 a.m., both at the Hutchinson Airport. Grande Day Parade begins at 1 p.m. and follows a route along Main Street, Fourth Avenue and Lynn Road. The Hutchinson Huskies Water Carnival Baseball Game is at 5 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Field. It’s the Huskies vs. Loretto Larks. The Miss Hutchinson Coronation begins at 7 p.m. at the Hutchinson High School Auditorium. Admission is a Water Carnival button or $3. End the evening and Water Carnival with fireworks at 10 p.m. For more information, visit watercarnival.org.
MONDAY, JUNE 20
Music in the Park features the Everett Smithson Band 6:30-8 p.m. at Library Square in downtown Hutchinson. Social host is McLeod Alliance. Future performers include: Trainwreck, June 27; Traveled Ground, July 11; Singleton Street, July 18; and Tony Cuchetti, July 25. In case of inclement weather, the announcement will be made at noon on local radio and the Music in the Park Facebook page. The concert will move indoors to Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson.