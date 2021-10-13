Thursday, Oct. 14
Part 2 of the Ridgewater Diversity/Social Justice Virtual Series: Dr. Cori Bazemore-James, director of retention and success in the University of Minnesota Graduate School Diversity Office, will address the importance of land acknowledgements in honor of Indigenous People’s Day, 11 a.m. to noon. This event is free and the public is welcome. For more information, visit ridgewater.edu/events.
Hutchinson Public Library’s Take & Make Spooky Ghosts Kit is available at the library, 50 Hassan St. S.E., while supplies last. Kits are free and one kit per child age 3 or older. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368.
Call your Meeker County library to request an Apple Noggin Take Home Craft kit. Instructions, paint, brush and ceramic piece will all be provided in your kit. One kit per person. For more information, call the Cosmos library at 320-440-1012; Dassel library at 320-275-3756; Grove City library at 320-857-2550, and Litchfield library at 320-693-2483.
Registration is open for the Spooky Sprint. The annual walk/run is Saturday, Oct. 30, in downtown Hutchinson. The event is a fundraiser for the REACH program at Hutchinson High School. For more information or to register, visit spookysprint.org.
Recipe Exchange: A Celebration of Community & Stories hosted by the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E., has been extended to Oct. 31. To participate, select a favorite recipe, fill out the entry form and include your recipe’s story. Drop off at the circulation desk or email katy.hiltner.pioneerland.lib.mn.us. Participant names will be entered into a raffle prize drawing on Nov. 1. Prizes include a grand prize: pottery chicken baker and $25 farmers market credit, plus there will be three bonus winners receiving a $10 farmers market credit. Entry forms are available at the library or can be downloaded at hutchinson.lib.mn.us. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368.
October storytimes at the Hutchinson Public Library are digital only. To view October storytimes, visit hutchinson.lib.mn.us. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368.
Gourds and more are available at the Community Market in Litchfield 1-5 p.m. on Fourth Street, north of Central Park. For more information, visit the market’s Facebook page.
Friends of Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson are meeting for a gravestone cleaning session at 1 p.m. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.
Feel lucky? Bingo is back 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Muddy Cow, 915 E. U.S. Highway 12, Litchfield. No reservations are needed and packets are sold at each table. For more information, call 320-693-9008.
Bring your friends and form a team for Trivia Night 6:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH. Win gift certificates and beer. Admission is free. For more information, call 320-693-9008.
Hear the Kingery Family Singers in concert 7-8 p.m. at the Litchfield Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave. Admission is free but monetary donations are welcome for the Meeker Area Food Shelf.
FRIDAY, OCT. 15
Get into the swim of things at adult lap swimming 5-7 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday through Dec. 22 at Carlson Pool in the Hutchinson Middle School, 1365 South Grade Road S.W. Daily admission is $5, season pass or discount ticket. For more information, call Community Education at 320-587-2975.
The Litchfield Area Christian Women are hosting an “Oktoberfest Kaffee & Rolls” 9:30-11 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, 703 S. Sibley Ave., Litchfield. The cost is $5. The program will include Julie Pennertz of Litchfield with her quilts, music by Collin Jensen of Litchfield, and speaker Ida Desens of Litchfield. For availability, call Barb Werner at 320-693-2504.
Pop-up Buildings is the Fall Art Kit for all ages. It’s free and can be picked up while supplies last at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., and the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Head to the Hutchinson Farmers Market for all your homegrown and homemade goods. The market meets twice a week at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E. Hours are 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and 2:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday through October. For more information, visit the market’s Facebook page.
Flag Retirement Ceremony 10 a.m. at Oak Leaf Park in Glencoe. If you have old, worn and faded flags that you would like retired, bring them one hour prior to the ceremony. This event is sponsored by the Glencoe American Legion Post 95 and Glencoe VFW Post 5102.
701 Mixed Triples Tourney at Cactus Jacks II in Stewart. Registration begins at noon with 1 p.m. start. For more information, call or text Kory at 320-760-6666.
It’s live music by the Cheesebots 1-4 p.m. at Millner Heritage Winery, 32025 State Highway 15 S., Kimball. The winery is 9 miles north of Dassel. For more information, call 320-398-2081.
Katie Riehle Benefit 3-10 p.m. at Steffes Auctioneers, 24400 State Highway 22, Litchfield. Live music by Jarrod Pederson 3-6 p.m., followed by the Cowboys in Sneakers 7-10 p.m. A spaghetti dinner is served 4-7 p.m., plus a silent auction.
Everyone is welcome at an outdoor worship concert 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Vineyard United Methodist Church, 1395 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. The Vineyard Praise Team & Friends are leading this community event that includes chili, fellowship and worship. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the Minnesota fall. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, email Kyler Schenk at kyler@vineyardchurchhutchinson.org.
Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 16-17
The Blessings Church Litchfield Assembly of God, 28164 State Highway 22, Litchfield, is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a dessert buffet at 7 p.m. Saturday, and a pulled pork and potluck dinner at 10 a.m. Sunday. To RSVP for the dessert buffet, email info@blessings.church. For more information, call the church office at 320-593-2202.
Sunday, Oct. 17
Faith Lutheran is celebrating its 150th anniversary with a worship service at 10:10 a.m. followed by lunch and afternoon activities, all at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W. For lunch availability, call the church office at 320-587-2093.
Paul Drinkwater is performing 1-4 p.m. at Millner Heritage Winery, 32025 State Highway 15 S., Kimball. The winery is 9 miles north of Dassel. For more information, call 320-398-2081.
It’s live music by Blake Lubinus 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922 or visit crowriverwinery.com.
Monday, Oct. 18
GSL ECFE Fall Festival 6-7 p.m. This event features hands-on activities related to the sights and sounds of autumn. It is for children age 1-5, parents and caregivers at the Early Childhood Learning Center, 1621 16th St. E. Door 18 Glencoe. For more information, call Megan Nelson at 320-864-2549.
McLeod County Historical Society is hosting its annual meeting 6:30 p.m. in the museum’s meeting room, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. The evening features a short business meeting with board elections. This year’s nominees are Mary Wiemiller, Barb Mathwig and Kay Johnson. The guest speaker is renowned storyteller Bob Gasch. Admission is free. For more information, call the museum at 320-587-2109.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
View the new exhibit “Heartlands: The Calm and the Chaos” featuring the work of Susan Solomon and Kim Tschida Petters at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. The show is on view through Nov. 19. An artist reception and gallery talk is 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 21. Viewing hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free. For more information, call 320-587-7278.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Tickets are on sale for the Harvest Moon Hoedown Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Blue Note Ballroom in Winsted. This event is a fundraiser for the Winsted Arts Council. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a fried chicken and barbecued ribs dinner with apple pie for dessert at 6:30 p.m., followed by live music featuring the Double Down Daredevils, a Minnesota bluegrass and Americana band. The evening also includes a quilt show and silent auction. Tickets are $25 and available at winstedartscouncil.org/harvest-moon-hoedown.