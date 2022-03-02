Thursday, March 3
Test your knowledge at Trivia 6:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34. This live-hosted event features general trivia questions with one free answer posted weekly on Facebook. Winners can earn gift certificates and free beer. For more information, call 320-693-9008.
Friday, March 4
Calling all preschoolers! It’s Indoor Playground, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Hutchinson Recreation Center Gym, 900 Harrington St. S.W. This activity is for children age 5 or younger. The fee is $3 per child or $4 per family. For more information, call the Rec Center at 320-587-2975.
Saturday, March 5
Winter Farmers Market is 11 a.m.-3 p.m. indoors at the historic Great Northern Depot, 25 Adams St. S.E., Hutchinson. This event features 12 vendors selling a variety of goods including beef, pork, chicken, eggs, jams and jellies, pickles, salsas and other canned goods, honey, crafts, breads and other baked goods.
Enjoy a family-friendly show featuring the Everett Smithson Band 7-9 p.m. at the Litchfield Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave. For those who are interested, there is a free harmonica class at 4 p.m. Class is limited to 50 participants. Harmonicas and supplies provided by the Minnesota Blues Society. Tickets for the Everett Smithson Band are $20 and available at the door. For more information, call Mary Wardecke at 320-535-0829.
Sunday, March 6
Play buck euchre 12:30 p.m. at the Silver Lake American Legion. For more information, call the Legion at 320-327-2404.
Adult and family hour open skating is 1-2 p.m. Cost is $4 for adults and $10 per family. Open skating is 2-4 p.m and costs $4 for adults and $3 for students. Both are at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
Open gym 6-8 p.m. at the Litchfield Middle School and high school gyms. Admission is free and no registration is required. For more information, call Litchfield Community Education at 320-693-2354.
Monday, March 7
Open skating 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for students. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
Adult early morning lap swim 5-7 a.m. at Carlson Pool, Hutchinson Middle School, 1365 South Grade Road. Daily admission is $5, passes are also available. For more information, call PRCE at 320-587-2975 or visit isd423.org.
Interested in preserving local history? Consider attending the Historic Hutchinson meeting 6:30 p.m. at the historic Great Northern Depot, 25 Adams St. S.E. The group meets the first Monday of the month and works on local preservation projects ranging from the Main Street Clock and the barn at the Harrington-Merrill House. For more information, visit Historic Hutchinson’s Facebook page.
Tuesday, March 8
It’s the kickoff event for Relay for Life of McLeod County. Learn more about the 2022 Relay for Life season at 5:30 p.m. in the commons area at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1040 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. This meeting is open to all and especially if you’re a member of a past team or interested in forming a new team. A light dinner with refreshments will be served. For more information and updates, watch for postings on social media or call Erika Smith at 320-583-1209, or Kelly Mickolichek at 763-639-1925.
Wednesday, March 9
Adult early morning lap swim 5-7 a.m. at Carlson Pool, Hutchinson Middle School, 1365 South Grade Road. Daily admission is $5, passes are also available. For more information, call PRCE at 320-587-2975 or visit isd423.org.
If you’re 55 or older and interested in starting an exercise program, head to Zion Lutheran Church, 504 N. Gilman Ave., Litchfield. Karen Peterson is teaching the American Arthritis Foundation’s Ease with Walking Exercises 9-10 a.m. Admission is free and no advance registration is required. To learn more, see the story on B1. For more information, email crschlueter@gmail.com.
Open skating is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for students. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
Coming up
Tickets are on sale for the 41st annual Ice Show. Dates are 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 12, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 13, all at Burich Arena, 900 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. Tickets are $10 for adults age 18 or older, $6 for students K-12; and free for age 4 or younger. Purchase tickets at Cash Wise Foods, 1020 State 15 S., or the Parks, Recreation and Community Education office, 900 Harrington St. S.W. Tickets will also be available at the door one hour prior to the show. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
Tickets are on sale for the Pheasants Forever Banquet 4-9 p.m. March 12 in the Commercial Building at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. This event features banquet, silent auction, live auction, raffles, kids zone, and more. For ticket information, tinyurl.com/ycyw6675.
Tickets are on sale for the Meeker County Gardeners Gala 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at Church of St. Philip, 821 E. Fifth St., Litchfield. The evening features speakers, vendors, door-prize drawings and more. Tickets are $10 if registered by March 14 and $15 if registered after March 14. For more information, visit extension.umn.edu/event/2022-meeker-county-garden-gala, or call Meeker County Extension at 320-693-5275.