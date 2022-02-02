Thursday, Feb. 3
Move your daily walking routine indoors 5-7 p.m. Monday through Friday at Lake Ripley Elementary, 100 W. Pleasure Drive, Litchfield. Walking passes are $5 and available at the Litchfield Community Education office, 307 E. Sixth St. or call 320-693-2354.
Round up your friends and compete at live trivia 6:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34. This live-hosted event features general trivia questions with one free answer posted weekly on Facebook. Winners can earn gift certificates and free beer. For more information, call 320-693-9008.
The Whitesidewalls are returning 6 p.m. Feb. 11 at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are available at tinyurl.com/2p84jp5w.
Registration is open for ice golf 10 a.m. Feb. 19 on Silver Lake. Sign up at the Silver Lake Municipal, 200 Main St. W. Following ice golf, head to the Muni for meat raffle and karaoke by The Scene. For more information, call 320-327-2777.
Learn to paint abstractly in the Painting Workshop with Aina Janes 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. This event is for age 18 or older and all skill levels are welcome. Register online at hutchinsonarts.org Scholarships and bus tokens are available. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278
Friday, Feb. 4
Adult early morning lap swim 5-7 a.m. at Carlson Pool, Hutchinson Middle School, 1365 South Grade Road. Daily admission is $5, passes are also available. For more information, call PRCE at 320-587-2975 or visit isd423.org.
Open skating 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for students. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism annual Event and Awards. This year’s theme is a murder mystery 5:30-9 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. For ticket information, call the Chamber at 320-587-5252.
Dress to impress at ECFE’s Winter Frozen Ball 5:30-7 p.m. at the Wagner Education Building in Litchfield. Admission is $10 per family and includes music, dancing, food, photo booth and more. Call Litchfield Community Education for availability at 320-693-2354.
Saturday, Feb. 5
Hutchinson Hockey Association is hosting Hutch Hockey Day at Burich Arena, 900 Harrington St. S.W. Games start 9 a.m. through 7 p.m. For more information, see the story on A8.
The fifth annual Community Showcase Open House is 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. It features work from makers and creators age 18 or older from throughout the Southwest Minnesota region. The exhibit can also be viewed during regular hours, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call Molly Rivera, executive director, at 320-587-7278.
35th annual Brownton Rod & Gun Club Ice Fishing Contest and Raffle. Fishing is 1-3 p.m. on the south side of Lake Marion. Personal houses and equipment welcome, or holes can be drilled for you. Door prizes and raffles throughout the day. Clubhouse, 19151 108th St., Brownton, opens at noon. Raffle grand prize drawing is at 4:30 p.m. The prize is a Lake Marion edition Ice Castle Fish House. For more information, call 320-328-5769.
The 33rd annual Kingston Lions Ice Fishing Contest is 1 to 3 p.m. at the Kingston Community Center, 30840 722nd Ave. Raffle prizes include $550 for first place, two second-place prizes of $100 each, and two third-place prizes of $50 each. There will also be door prize drawings and concessions available. Hosted by the Kingston Lions Club, this is the club’s largest fundraiser used for scholarships to high school seniors at Dassel-Cokato, Kimball and Litchfield schools. For more information, call 320-398-3929.
Outdoor skating is available at the Park Elementary Rink, 33 Grove St. S.W., and Northwoods Rink, 889 Elm St. N.E., both in Hutchinson. Warming house hours are 3:30-8 p.m. weekdays and 1-8 p.m. weekends and non-school days. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
It’s opening night for the four-show run of “The Big Five-Oh!” Shows are 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, all at the Bernie Aaker Auditorium, 114 N. Holcombe Ave., Litchfield. For tickets, call Litchfield Community Education at 320-693-2354.
Sunday, Feb. 6
If buck euchre is your game, head to the Silver Lake American Legion to play 12:30 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call the Legion at 320-327-2404.
Adult and family hour open skating is 1-2 p.m. Cost is $4 for adults and $10 per family. Open skating is 2-4 p.m and costs $4 for adults and $3 for students. Both are at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
Open skating 6-8 p.m. every Sunday through February at the Litchfield Civic Arena, 900 N. Gilman Ave. Skate sharpening is available for $5 per pair and there is a limited supply of rental skates for $2 per pair. For more information, call 320-693-2679.
Open gym 6-8 p.m. at the Litchfield Middle School and high school gyms. Admission is free and no registration is required. For more information, call Litchfield Community Education at 320-693-2354.
Monday, Feb. 7
Open skating 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for students. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
Adult early morning lap swim 5-7 a.m. at Carlson Pool, Hutchinson Middle School, 1365 South Grade Road. Daily admission is $5, passes are also available. For more information, call PRCE at 320-587-2975 or visit isd423.org.Wednesday, Feb. 9
Open skating is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for students. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.