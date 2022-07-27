Lindley Creek

Hailing from the Ozark Mountains and the prairie lands of Missouri, Lindley Creek is performing bluegrass and gospel music at 7 p.m. Friday at the Dassel History Center. Tickets are $10.

 Submitted photo

NEXT SEVEN DAYS

WEDNESDAY, JULY 27

Have an event for the A&E Calendar? Local entertainment-related events are welcome and published free of charge once. Email information to Kay Johnson at johnson@hutchinsonleader.com or call her at 320-753-3541.