NEXT SEVEN DAYS
THURSDAY, SEPT. 22
Ridgewater College presents creative entrepreneur, activist and immigrant DREAMer Samantha Ramirez-Herrera who shares her compelling journey — 11 a.m.-noon via Zoom. She grew up undocumented and forged forward despite the challenges she faced from language barriers, economic obstacles, cultural differences, immigration policies, and lack of resources. Admission is free, but registration required for Zoom link at ridgewater.edu/about/diversity-equity-and-inclusion/. For more information, email jehana.schwandt@ridgewater.edu.
Meet your local food growers at the Community Market in Litchfield, 1-5 p.m. through October along Fourth Street North. For more information, call 320-552-1387.
Fall ‘n Into Fun Fest 4-7 p.m. in downtown Litchfield. This event features pumpkin hunt, prizes, farmers market, kids activities, music, ax throwing and Legion Car and Bike Night. For more information, call the Litchfield Area Chamber of Commerce at 320-693-8184.
Crow River Singers begin rehearsals for their fall season 6:30-8 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. All ages are welcome and no auditions. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/CrowRiverSingers.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 23
Rostberg Stadium Dedication at 6:45 p.m. at S.R. Knutson Field and will include recognition of the six state championship teams. For more information, call Bill Tschida at 320-234-2698 or email William.Tschida@isd423.org.
Live music by Mark Stone 9 p.m.-1 a.m. at Main Street Sports Bar in downtown Hutchinson. For more information, call 320-587-2760.
Live music by Nate Case 9 p.m. at River House Kitchen + Drinks, 122 Main St. S., Hutchinson. Future performers include: Up South Band, Sept. 30; Jarrod Pederson, Oct. 1; Bill Litzau Band, Oct. 7; and Andy Austin, Oct. 8. For more information, visit www.riverhousekd.com or call 320-587-9957.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, SEPT. 23-24
It’s Oktoberfest at the Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. Hours are 2 -11 p.m. Saturday and noon-11 p.m. Sunday. This event features live music, food trucks and beer. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 24
Enjoy fresh-from-the-garden produce at the Hutchinson Farmers Market 8 a.m. to noon. at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.W. For more information, email marketdesk@hutchinsonfarmersmarket.org.
Heart of Minnesota “Paws on Parade” Pet Walk 9 a.m.-1 p.m. This event will be at their new location just west of Hutchinson at the intersection of 180th Street and Vale Avenue. This year’s Pet Walk features a silent auction, food, vendors, bake sale for humans and pets, raffle tickets, door prizes, games and more. To download a pledge form, visit www.heartofminnesota.org/events-projects.
Kick off to Fall Party at Curly’s, 7395 Seventh Ave., New Auburn. Events include craft fair 9 a.m.-5 p.m., corn hole tournament 2 p.m. and DJ music 9 p.m. For more information, call 320-510-7022.
50th anniversary of Minnesota Pioneer Park 10 a.m.-4 p.m. This event features a Civil War exhibit plus artisans spinning, churning, carding and more in action in 21 open buildings. Live music from 1-2 p.m. followed by program from 2-3 p.m. Free admission, donations welcome. Pioneer Park is at 725 Pioneer Park Trail, Annandale. For more information, visit www.pioneerpark.org.
Crow River Winery’s annual Grape Stomp 11 a.m.-9 p.m. This event features a grape stomping competition, wine barrel races, vendor fair, goat snuggling, corn maze and live music with Drunk Uncle during the afternoon and piano bar requests with Phil Thompson. For a schedule of events, visit www.crowriverwinery.com/grape-stomp.
Second annual Reigndown Christian Music Festival 1-7 p.m. at Masonic/West River Park, 1003 Les Kouba Parkway, Hutchinson. This event features Hutchinson’s local worship teams who are coming together to perform on the RiverSong Stage. This event is family friendy and includes games, inflatables, food, fellowship and more.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, SEPT. 24-25
Elks 41st annual Gun Show & Knives at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children younger than 12. For more information, call Dale Harbarth at 320-587-8989.
Country Girl Fall Craft and Gift Expo in the 4-H Building at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.
SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY, SEPT. 24-OCT. 30
The 33rd annual Nelson Farm Pumpkin Patch Festival, 23618 CSAH 1, Litchfield, returns with a host of family-friendly activities ranging from the trebuchet and mega corn maze to antique machinery, lawn mower barrel rides, farm animals and more. Hours are 11:01 a.m. to 5:01 p.m. Saturday, and 12:01 to 5:01 p.m. Sunday. Nelson Farm is open over MEA 11:01 a.m.-5:01 p.m. Thursday and Friday. For more information, visit www.nelsonfarm.com or call 320-693-7750.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 25
Sights, Sounds & Cuisine of Peacetime Ukraine program 1-4 p.m. at the Litchfield Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave. Admission is free. Enjoy a live Ukrainian folk music presentation by violinist Svetlana Potapova Davis while viewing award-winning photos by Ralph Hallquist. Ukrainian dessert will be served. A free-will offering will be taken to benefit Samaritan’s Purse for direct aid to the people of Ukraine. There will also be a silent auction featuring two sunflower paintings by local artist Nina Rutledge. For more information, see the story on A1.
The Litchfield Area Mentorship Program, or LAMP, is celebrating its 15th anniversary 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Litchfield United Methodist Church, 1000 Sibley Ave. S., Litchfield. This event features music, games and food. Admission is free. For more information, call the church office at 320-693-3409.
Live music by John “A-Frame” Beck 3-6 p.m. in the courtyard at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Admission is free. Future performers include: Jarrod Pederson on Oct. 2; Diesel Fire on Oct. 9; Bill Litzau on Oct. 16; and Trent Shaw on Oct. 23. For more information, visit www.crowriverwinery.com.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 27
Tickets are on sale for Crow River Habitat for Humanity’s Oktoberfest 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. This event features food, games and a silent auction. To buy tickets visit www.crhfh.org or stop by the Habitat office, 1020 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. For more information, call 320-587-8868.
Tickets are on sale for the Hutchinson Ambassadors’ Taste of the Holidays 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Crow River Winery. Only 300 tickets are sold for this event. For more information, call the Hutchinson Area Chamber at 320-587-5252.