Thursday, May 20
"Markers" is a new exhibition featuring ceramic sculptures by Mary Beth Magyar at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. The show features an in-person artist reception June 24, with a free printmaking activity. The show continues through June 24. Viewing hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and noon to 4 p.m. Friday. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-587-7278.
McLeod County Historical Society and Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson, is hosting a book signing of "Where the Big Woods Meet the Prairie: A Collection of Short Stories About McLeod County" by author Brian Haines and illustrator David Wegscheid; 5:30 p.m. dedication of the new Steffel Wing and the unveiling of the "Corn Pickin' in the 1930's" Kouba mural by Wegscheid. Admission is free and refreshments will be served; 320-587-2109.
Friday, May 21
Bring a lawn chair for Swing Into Spring 7 p.m. at the RiverSong Stage at West River Park, 1000 Les Kouba Parkway, Hutchinson. Admission is free but donations will be accepted to support Hutchinson Music Boosters. The one-hour concert will feature the New World Singers and Jazz I band. For more information, visit the Hutchinson Music Boosters Facebook page or call Hutchinson High School at 320-587-2151.
Looking for laughs? No Lines Improv is back with its first in-person show in a year. The fun starts 7 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Admission is a freewill donation. For more information, check out the improv troupe's Facebook page.
Paddle sport rentals open for the season at Masonic Campground, 1000 Les Kouba Parkway, Hutchinson. Hours through Labor Day are 4-7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 2-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Available to rent are kayaks, tandem kayaks, paddle boards and canoes. Rates per item are $5 per 1/2 hour, $10 per hour or $30 for four hours. Cash only. For more information, call 320-234-4494.
Saturday, May 22
Hutchinson Garden Club Plant Sale, 9 a.m. in the Horticulture Building at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. This event features a large assortment of perennials for sun and shade; annuals, vegetables, grasses and more. Bring your own boxes, totes or wagons.
Director David Metcalf is hosting auditions for the FungusAmongus Players production of "Taming of the Shrew" 11 a.m. Saturday and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, both at the Dassel History Center in Dassel. For more information, visit the troupe's Facebook page.
Live music by Emily Williams 1-4 p.m. followed by South Grade Road 7:30-10:30 p.m., both at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co.'s third anniversary celebration. The event also features food trucks and a vendor market with more than 25 participants at 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. For more information, visit bobbingbobber.com or call 320-455-4999.
Live music by Cheese Bots 1-4 p.m. at Millner Heritage Winery and Cidery, 32025 State Highway 15 S., Kimball. Reservations are required. For more information, call 320-223-8748 or visit millnerheritage.com.
Sunday, May 23
The Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival Button Night is an afternoon event this year, 12:30-3 p.m. at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Buttons are $3 and if people are interested, both versions of the 78th Water Carnival button will be available: the 2020 version and 2021 version. The two buttons will be sold for $5 as a matched set. For more information, visit the Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival Facebook page or watercarnival.org.
Live music by Paul Drinkwine 1-4 p.m. at Millner Heritage Winery and Cidery, 32025 State Highway 15 S., Kimball. Reservations are required. For more information, call 320-223-8748 or visit millnerheritage.com.
Live music by Trent Shaw & Trainwreck 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Reservations are required. For more information, visit crowriverwinery.com.
Monday, May 24
The Breakfast Club of the McLeod County Historical Society and Museum will meet 10:30 a.m. at the museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. The discussion topic is tornadoes and severe weather through the years. For more information, call the museum at 320-587-2109.