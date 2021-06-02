Thursday, June 3
Cool off at Litchfield's splash pad at Legion Memorial Park on the shores of Lake Ripley. Hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. daily through Labor Day weekend, weather permitting. For more information, call the city of Litchfield at 320-693-7201.
Buy it fresh at Litchfield’s Farmers Market, 1-5 p.m. weekly on East Fourth Street between Sibley and Marshall avenues.
The Glencoe Farmers Market, 615 11th St. E., is open for business 3-6 p.m. Thursdays. For more information, visit the market's Facebook page.
Glencoe Dairy Day 4:30-7 p.m. at 11th Street and Greeley Avenue in downtown Glencoe. This event features free activities for children, music, big rigs to check out, petting zoo, milking contest at 6 p.m. and free root beer floats.
Car & Bike Night is back at the Nelsan Horton Post 104 American Legion, 222 N. Sibley Ave., Litchfield. This event is 5:30-8:30 p.m. through Aug. 26 in the Legion's parking lot and features a weekly People's Choice award and giveaways. For more information, call 320-693-9074.
The Litchfield Downtown Council kicks off "Thriving Thursdays" with the Johnny Cash Tribute show by Mitchell Hall and The Tennessee Trio 6:30-8:30 p.m. in Central Park. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the music.
Live Trivia 6:30 p.m. free to play at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34. This is general trivia with one free answer given weekly on Facebook. Participants can win gift certificates and free beer. For more information, call 320-693-9008.
Sing your heart out at karaoke 8-11 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson. For more information, call 320-587-2760.
Friday, June 4
Enjoy music and a meal at Dairy Day 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Library Square in downtown Hutchinson. This annual event features live music by Josie Sanken, a celebrity milking contest at noon, an opportunity to meet McLeod County dairy princesses and the Water Carnival royal family. Lunch is $5 and includes a cheeseburger, chips, milk and ice cream. For more information, call the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism at 320-587-5252.
Homegrown and homemade goods are available at the Dassel Farmers Market 2:30-5:30 p.m. at Bandstand Park in downtown Dassel. The market is open weekly through October. For more information, visit the market's Facebook page.
Live music by Hulu Creek 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Millner Heritage Winery & Cidery, 32025 State Highway 15, Kimball. For more information, call 320-398-2081.
Friday through Sunday, June 4-6
It's Grove City Windmill Days this weekend. The fun begins Friday with a medallion hunt, bean bag tournament and Lions Club bingo. Saturday offers an outdoor market, mud volleyball, family fun day, mini rods and a street dance featuring live music by the Fabulous Tommy Rex. Sunday includes a parade, fire truck rides after the parade and a bike giveaway. For more information, visit Grove City Windmill Days on Facebook.
Saturday, June 5
Opening day of the Hutchinson Aquatic Center, 900 Harrington St. S.W. Open swim is 12:30-7 p.m. daily, with fitness time 5:30-9 a.m. Monday through Friday. Daily admission, discount tickets, season passes and senior passes are available. For more information, call 320-234-5641 or see the May through August Hutchinson Parks, Recreation & Community Education brochure available at city offices.
Saturday and Sunday, June 5-6
Live music by John Beck 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Millner Heritage Winery & Cidery, 32025 State Highway 15, Kimball. For more information, call 320-398-2081.
Sunday, June 6
Live music by Mark Allan Jensen 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. Future performers include June 13: Leho & Wright; June 20: The Two of Us; and June 27: Trent Shaw and Trainwreck. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
Monday, June 7
Registration begins today for the Hutchinson Public Library's summer programs. For more information, see the feature on B1 or call the library at 320-587-2368.