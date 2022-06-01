NEXT SEVEN DAYS
THURSDAY, JUNE 2
Take a history break and visit the McLeod County History Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For more information, call the museum at 320-587-2109.
The Community Market at Litchfield is open for the season. Hours are 1-5 p.m. Thursdays through October. The market meets on Fourth Street, at the north end of Central Park in downtown Litchfield. For more information, visit the market’s Facebook page.
Looking to enjoy a paddle on the Crow River? Rent your equipment at Hutchinson PaddleSport Rentals, 1000 Les Kouba Parkway, Hutchinson. Hours are 4-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 2-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Rentals of single kayaks, one tandem kayak, canoe or SUP’s are available. Lifejackets are provided with the rental and must be worn when on the water. A form of identification is needed or signed permission from a guardian. Large group rentals are available by calling the Rental Building during open hours at 320-234-4494. For more information, visit www.hutchinsonprce.com.
Glencoe Farmers Market is open for the season. Hours are 3-6 p.m. Thursdays at 615 11th St E., Glencoe. For more information, call 320-864-3650.
Head to Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson, for its Piano Bar Request Night with Phil Thompson. Thompson who has performed tribute shows at the local winery knows 500-plus songs, so he’s ready to perform your favorite requests. Expect to hear everything from Billy Joel and Elton John to country favorites and pop hits from the 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s. No cover charge or tickets required. This event will also take place July 7, Aug. 4 and Sept. 1. For more information, visit crowriverwinery.com.
FRIDAY, JUNE 3
Have gardening and lawn questions? Head to the Hutchinson Public Library’s Master Gardener Help Desk 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 19. No appointment is needed and assistance is free. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368. The library is at 50 Hassan St. S.E., Hutchinson.
It’s Dairy Day 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Library Square in downtown Hutchinson. Enjoy $5 lunch, meet Princess Kay of the Milky Way, McLeod County Dairy Princesses, Water Carnival Royal Family, FFA and 4-H members and the Hutchinson Football Team, plus cheer on the celebrity milkers and enjoy live music by Josie Sanken. For more information, call the Hutchinson Area Chamber and Tourism at 320-587-5252.
Dassel Farmers Market has opened for the season. Hours are 2:30-5:30 p.m. Fridays at Bandstand Park in downtown Dassel. For more information, call Cindy at 320-552-1387 or Kathy at 320-221-3990.
SATURDAY, JUNE 4
Heart of Minnesota eighth annual Plant Sale 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. or until sold out at 1113 Lewis Ave. S.W., Hutchinson.
Market in the Park 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Hector City Park. The market meets the first Saturday of the month through October.
Dance Jam for Iron Sam 9:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. at Lake Marion Ballroom, State Highway 15 South, Brownton. This event is a fundraiser for Sam Schumann who is need of a heart transplant. This free event features fitness instructors: Tracy Berry, Missy McGuire, Joce Bukentin, Chanda Kropp and Dana Leno. All ages, genders and skill levels are welcome. There will also be a silent auction during the event. For more information, visit the Schumann Family GoFundMe page at gofund.me/c2fb91a5.
”Peter Rabbit 2” is the free family movie at CineMagic Century 9 Theatres, 766 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. followed by the show at 10 a.m. Concessions will be available for purchase. For more information, call 320-849-3051.
Buy it fresh at the Hutchinson Farmers Market. The twice-weekly outdoor market is open for the season. Hours are 8 a.m.-noon Saturday and 2:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.W. For more information, email marketdesk@hutchinsonfarmersmarket.org.
The Afterthought Band is hosting a party in the park 3-8 p.m. at Masonic/West River Park, 1003 Les Kouba Parkway, Hutchinson. The group will be playing on the RiverSong Stage, so bring a lawn chair to enjoy the music in an outdoor setting.
SUNDAY, JUNE 5
Pentecost Worship Service 10:45 a.m. with New Journey United Church of Christ Church and River of Hope at Good Courage Farm, 21161 York Road, Hutchinson. Following the service, a light lunch will be served. For more information, email pastor@riverofhopehutchinson.org.
Live Music by Trent Shaw 3-6 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. No cover charge. Future performers include: 100 years of Picking June 12; and no live music on Father’s Day, June 19. For more information, visit www.crowriverwinery.com.
UPCOMING EVENTS
THURSDAY, JUNE 9
G.A.R. Civil War Roundtable 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. For more information, call the Meeker County Museum at 320-693-8911.
SATURDAY, JUNE 11
Indigenous Sustainability Walk led by Carson Law, recreation specialist for Wright County Parks and Recreation. Law will guide two tours — 9-10:15 a.m. and 10:45-noon — at Collinwood Regional Park, 17251 70th St. S.W., Cokato, sharing about how indigenous people used local natural resources. Fee is $5 per person with advance registration required at sfa-mn.org/crow-river/. This event is hosted by the Dassel-Cokato Sustainable Living Group and limited to a total of 40 people.
Open Studio 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. For more information, call Molly Rivera at 320-587-7278.
Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival. Watch the Leader for more information or visit watercarnival.org.
MONDAY, JUNE 13
Third annual Litchfield Parade of Bands, 6-7:30 p.m. Parade route begins at the corner of 10th Street and Armstrong Avenue and proceeds to Fifth Street, turns east on Gilman Avenue. This event features 10 high school marching bands. Admission is free and concession food stands will be available. For more information, call the Litchfield Chamber at 320-693-8184.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, JUNE 17-18
NTPA PowerPull Nationals are returning to the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Visit the pits 4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday to meet the drivers and look at their rigs. Evening action starts at 7 p.m. each night in the Grandstand. Advance tickets are available at Arnold’s Inc. (all locations); NAPA Auto Stores, Hutchinson and Glencoe; and Midwest Machinery in Howard Lake, Stewart and Glencoe. Tickets are also available to purchase at the gate. For more information, visit www.powerpullnationals.com.
— Have an event for the A&E Calendar? Local entertainment-related events are welcome and published free of charge once. Email information to Kay Johnson at johnson@hutchinsonleader.com or call her at 320-753-3541.