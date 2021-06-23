Thursday, June 24
Storytime for preschoolers 10 a.m. at Library Square. The program is free and no advance registration is required. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy having a story read out loud. For more information, call the Hutchinson Public Library at 320-587-2368.
Maker Space 3 p.m. for youth age 10-18 at Library Square in downtown Hutchinson. The program features Nebula art. It is free but registration is required by calling the library at 320-587-2368 or visit hutchinson.lib.mn.us.
Classic Car Cruise-In 4-8 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. This event is hosted by Saturday Night Cruisers Car Club of Hutchinson and 3BC. Future cruise-ins are 4-8 p.m. July 22 and Aug. 26. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Glencoe Days kicks off today with a medallion hunt at 5 p.m. Clues will be posted at facebook.com/GlencoeDays/.
Artist reception for Mary Beth Magyar 5:30 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. This is the last day of her exhibit “Markers,” which features ceramic sculptures and is based on how zebras use their markings to protect themselves in their herds. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-587-7278.
The Litchfield American Legion, 222 N. Sibley Ave., is hosting Car & Bike Night 5:30-8:30 p.m. every Thursday through Aug. 26. This event features weekly giveaways, specials and a People’s Choice Award. For more information, call the Legion at 320-693-9074.
Litchfield’s Thriving Thursday concert features live music by Tim and Mary Nelson and Friends, who will perform Broadway tunes in Central Park 6:30-8:30 p.m. Future performers include: July 1, Everett Simpson Band, which will take listeners on a musical journey down the Mississippi River from Brainerd to New Orleans, including children’s songs; July 8, Watercade; July 15, Pill Poppers, a women’s quartet that performs songs from the 1960s; July 22, Mathew Lease, performing easy listening songs from the 1970s; July 29, Sarah Dollerschell & Daughters, with a fun, interactive evening of children’s music. For more information, visit downtownlitchfield.org.
Visit Cowtown! In celebration of the First District Association’s 100th anniversary, First District has partnered with the Litchfield Downtown Council for Downtown Cowtown, a unique display of locally painted cows by local nonprofits and businesses. The cows will be on display throughout the community and will be auctioned off Aug. 26 with the proceeds going the nonprofit associated with each cow. For more information, visit downtownlitchfield.org.
Friday, June 25
Litchfield Public Library’s Storytime is 10 a.m. outdoors in the empty lot next to the library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. Admission is free. For more information, call the library at 320-693-2483.
Glencoe Days activities begin at 5 p.m. at Oak Leaf Park with a corn feed, live music by Country Fried Grubers, Wild Things Zoo Attractions show, bingo, bean bag tournament, Glencoe royalty introductions, Glencoe Brewers vs. Brownton Bruins baseball game, and live music 8 p.m. to midnight by 2nd Notion. For a schedule of events, visit facebook.com/GlencoeDays/.
Saturday, June 26
Start your day with Glencoe Days’ 2-mile Fun Run & Walk with a free T-shirt. Run begins at 8:30 a.m. followed by the walk at 9 a.m. at Oak Leaf Park. The parade is 11 a.m. and the route is east on 16th Street from Cedar to Ford; south on Ford to 14th Street; and west on 14th Street to Cedar. The afternoon includes 2 p.m. live music by Andy Austin, kiddie tractor pull, Wild Things Zoo Attractions show, mud volleyball, rib feed, desserts, bingo, 3-6 p.m. Kids Quarter Carnival; 4-7 p.m. bungee jump; 4 p.m. water ball tournament, 5 p.m. live music by Sawyers Dream; 6-8 p.m. royal ball, bingo, human foosball; live music 8 p.m. to midnight by Ragtown; and fireworks at 10 p.m.
Live music by the Two Tones 1-4 p.m. at Millner Heritage Winery & Cidery, 32025 State Highway 15, Kimball. For more information, call 320-398-2081.
Sunday, June 27
Glencoe Days wraps up with an 11 a.m. car show and 4 p.m. Glencoe Royalty Coronation, both at Glencoe City Center, 1107 11th St. E.
Live music by Paul Drinkwine 1-4 p.m. at Millner Heritage Winery & Cidery, 32025 State Highway 15, Kimball. For more information, call 320-398-2081.
Live music by Trent Shaw & Trainwreck 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Future acts include: July 4, John “A-Frame” Beck; July 11, Tyler Herwig; and July 18, Joey Stephens. For more information, visit crowriverwinery.com.
Monday, June 28
Registration is open for the Botanical Drawing with Shelley Caldwell 6-8 p.m. July 14 at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. The class will teach basic skills to create botanical line drawings. All supplies are included, plus light refreshments will be served. The fee is $20 for members and $30 for nonmembers. For more information or to register, visit hutchinsonarts.org/we-are-what-we-learn/ or call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Wednesday, June 30
The registration deadline is today for the Songs of Summer Talent Contest. Auditions are 9 a.m. July 17, and eight finalists will be chosen to perform 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. Talents can include but are not limited to singing, dancing, instrumental music, magic and comedy. First prize is $100 and second prize is $75. For more information, call Cathy at 320-221-1935 or email songsofsummerfest@gmail.com. Registration forms and guidelines are also available at the Litchfield Community Education Office 7:45 a.m.-4:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.