Thursday, Aug. 12
It’s Car & Bike Night 5:30-8:30 p.m. in the American Legion parking lot in downtown Litchfield. This event features a weekly People’s Choice Award, plus giveaways. For more information, call the Legion at 320-693-9074.
Litchfield’s Thriving Thursday concert features live music 6:30-8:30 p.m. by the John Beck duo, performing country favorites. For more information, visit downtownlitchfield.org.
Thursday and Friday, Aug. 12-13
Last chance to see the “Material Matters” exhibit featuring the work of Victoria J. Hanna and Chica Notch 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and 1 a.m. to noon Friday. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-587-7278.
Hutchinson Theatre Company’s YoungStars is staging the play “Caught in the Web” by Brian D. Taylor, with performances 7 p.m. each day at New Century Academy, 950 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. It’s the story of two phone-obsessed teenagers who find themselves trapped in the internet and take a wild ride through the World Wide Web. For more information, call the Hutchinson Center for the Arts at 320-587-7278.
Friday, Aug. 13
7th annual Dr. Bob’s Scholarship Scramble Golf Tournament with 2 p.m. shotgun start at Crow River Golf Club, 915 Colorado St. N.W., Hutchinson. Proceeds from this event fund the Hegrenes Family Foundation Scholarship. For more information or to register, visit hegrenes.org.
Friday-Sunday, Aug. 13-15
Gopher Campfire Club is hosting its 112th annual outing on Lake Byron, 7 miles north of Hutchinson on County Road 7. The three-day event features the following: Friday: 7 pm. Bean Bag Tournament; Saturday: Wild Card Pullers featuring mini-rods and garden-tractor pull at 1 p.m.; steak fry 4-7 p.m. and live music by the Cracklin’ Blue Band 8 p.m.-1 a.m.; Sunday: breakfast 9 a.m. to noon, sporting clays, trap shooting 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; youth medallion hunt, kids pedal pull 2 p.m.; turtle races 3 p.m. and outing raffle drawing 4 p.m. Admission is free and concessions are available on the club grounds. All events are open to the public. Membership required for camping. No one younger than 18 permitted without parent or guardian.
Saturday, Aug. 14
35th annual New London to New Brighton Antique Car Run with a stop in Litchfield’s Central Park 9:15-9:45 a.m. Other stops include: Trinity Lutheran Church 8:15 a.m. Grove City; Kingston 10 a.m.-10:30 a.m.; Buffalo High School 1 p.m.; Crystal Community Center 2 p.m. and finish at Long Lake Regional Park 3-6 p.m. For more information, visit antiquecarrun.org.
It’s the 30th annual Darwin Twine Ball Celebration. This event features craft fair and collectibles, Darwin Twine K 3.3-mile with 7:15 a.m. registration and 7:30 a.m. start; sand volleyball; kids pedal tractor pull 10 a.m.; parade 12:30 p.m.; bean bag tournament 2 p.m.; Minn-E-Rods 2:30 p.m. and live music at Troubles 2 in Darwin. All proceeds from this event go to the Darwin Tourism and Promotional Fund. For a copy of the schedule, visit Darwin MN Twine Ball Facebook page.
”Help the Grinch Steal Cancer” is the theme of this year’s Relay for Life of McLeod County. New this year are the time and date: noon to midnight Saturday, Aug.14, at Masonic/West River Park, 1003 Les Kouba Parkway N.W., Hutchinson. This event features: live music by People of Hope 12:30-2 p.m. and 6-7 p.m.; beer garden 2-7 p.m.; live music by the Isaiah Muller Band 4-7 p.m.; butterfly release 3:30 p.m.; opening ceremony 4:30 p.m., survivor lap 5:30 p.m.; cow poop bingo 6:30 p.m.; Kevin O’Kane hypnotist 7-8 p.m.; lighting of luminarias 9 p.m. and closing ceremony at 11:30 p.m. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, email Rick Jeddeloh at rick.jeddeloh@cancer.org or call him at 507-420-4899 or visit Relay for Life of McLeod County’s Facebook page.
Live music by Phil Berbig 1-4 p.m. at Millner Heritage Winery & Cidery, 32025 State Highway 15, Kimball. For more information, call 320-398-2081.
Live music by Chuck, Jason and Jacob Thiel 2-5 p.m. at Longhorns Burger House, 400 Central Ave., Lester Prairie; 320-395-2500.
Songs of Summer Festival features live music: 2 p.m. Cowboys In Sneakers; 3:15 p.m. Mike & Mary Sue; 5:15 p.m. October Son; and 7 p.m. The Fabulous Armadillos at the Litchfield Civic Arena, 900 N. Gilman Ave. Admission is free. This community party is a fundraiser for local youth activities. For more information, visit songsofsummerfestival.com/.
Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 14-15
42nd annual Heatwole Threshing Show, 15498 Walden Ave., Hutchinson. This year’s features Oliver and Ford. Hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday: 11 a.m. tractor pull registration; 1 p.m. parade, tractor driving contest; 2:30 p.m. kids activities, pioneer crafts and games and 5-7 p.m. pork chop dinner. Sunday features 8 a.m. pancake breakfast; 9:30 a.m. worship service by St. John’s Biscay; noon parade, tractor pull; 2 p.m. kids activities and door prizes. Admission and parking are free. For more information, visit the Heatwole Threshing Association’s Facebook page.
Sunday, Aug. 15
Live music by Duke Zucko 1-4 p.m. at Millner Heritage Winery & Cidery, 32025 State Highway 15, Kimball. For more information, call 320-398-2081.
Live music by Clark Machtemes and Traveled Ground 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. For more information, visit crowriverwinery.com.
Monday, Aug. 16
Live music by Gravel Road 6:30-8 p.m. at Hutchinson’s Music in the Park. Social host is RiverSong Music Festival, both events take place at Library Square in downtown Hutchinson. The concert series continues through August. In case of inclement weather, an announcement will be made at noon on KDUZ Radio. The rain location is Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. For more information, visit Music in the Park’s Facebook page.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
Open Class Exhibit Entry Day at the McLeod County Fair, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. For more information, visit mcleodcountyfair.com or call the fair office at 320-587-2499.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Winsted Arts Council is hosting Wednesdays in the Park with live music at 7 p.m. at Mill Reserve Park. Bring a chair and reconnect with friends and neighbors. For more information, visit facebook.com/WinstedArtsCouncilMN.
Looking for a running buddy? Hutchinson Community Running Group meets 7 p.m. at Library Square to run a 3-mile loop around Hutchinson. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.