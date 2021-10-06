Thursday, Oct. 7
Looking for an early morning workout? Adult lap swimming is 5-7 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday through Dec. 22 at Carlson Pool in the Hutchinson Middle School, 1365 South Grade Road S.W. Daily admission is $5, season pass or discount ticket. For more information, call Community Education at 320-587-2975.
Buy your fresh produce outdoors at the Community Market in Litchfield 1-5 p.m. on Fourth Street, north of Central Park. For more information, visit the market’s Facebook page.
Meeker County Ducks Unlimited Banquet at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $45 in advance and $55 at the door. For more information, call the 320-693-9008.
Harvest Madness Car & Bike Night 5-7 p.m. at the Nelsan Horton American Legion Post, 222 N. Sibley Ave., in downtown Litchfield. Drawings, People’s Choice Award and more. For more information, call 320-693-9074.
Bingo is back 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Muddy Cow, 915 E. U.S. Highway 12, Litchfield. No reservations are needed and packets are sold at each table. For more information, call 320-693-9008.
State Theatre in downtown Hutchinson kicks off its Harry Pottery 8-Film Collection tonight with “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” Doors open at 6:15 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show. For ticket availability, call the theater at 320-373-5505.
Historic Hutchinson’s Haunted Hutchinson tour is back. Discover what goes bump in the night 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tour starts and ends at the historic Great Northern Depot, 25 Adams St. S.E., Hutchinson. Tickets are $25 and available at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. or hutchinsonarts.square.site. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Test your knowledge at Trivia Night 6:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH. Win gift certificates and beer. Admission is free. For more information, call 320-693-9008.
FRIDAY, OCT. 8
Pop-up Buildings is the Fall Art Kit for all ages. It’s free and can be picked up while supplies last at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., and the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
OCTOBERFEST with Crow River Habitat for Humanity. This fundraiser is 6-10 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. The $35 ticket includes live polka music by the Jolly Ramblers, German food buffet, beer and wine raffle and silent auction. To buy tickets, stop by the local Habitat office at 1020 Highway 7 W., Suite A, Hutchinson, or call 320-587-8868.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Need corn, gourds or pumpkins for fall decorating? Head to the Hutchinson Farmers Market. The market meets twice a week at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E. Hours are 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and 2:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday through October. For more information, visit the market’s Facebook page.
Friends of Oakland Cemetery are meeting at 1 p.m. at Oakland Cemetery to clean grave stones. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.
River of Hope is introducing its new pastor — the Rev. Hans Peterson — at Celebrate Today — Hope for Tomorrow, 3-5 p.m. in Library Square in downtown Hutchinson. Free root beer floats will be served. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy live music, too. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-4414.
Opera singer Abby Johnson is singing her favorites arias 7-8:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave. Tickets are $7 at the door. For more information, call 320-535-0829.
Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 9-10
It’s live music by the Two Tones 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Millner Heritage Winery, 32025 State Highway 15 S., Kimball. The winery is 9 miles north of Dassel. For more information, call 320-398-2081.
Sunday, Oct. 10
Live music by local favorite John “A-Frame” Beck 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. For more information, visit crowriverwinery.com.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
The Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., is opening its new exhibit “Heartlands: The Calm and the Chaos” featuring the work of Susan Solomon and Kim Tschida Petters. The show is on view through Nov. 19. An artist reception and gallery talk is 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 21. Viewing hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free. For more information, call 320-587-7278.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
RiverSong Music Festival Volunteer Recruitment Party 5-7 p.m. at Art’s Place, 35 First Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. This is an opportunity to enjoy cider, treats and learn more about Hutchinson’s homegrown music festival.