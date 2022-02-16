Thursday, Feb. 17
Move your daily walking routine indoors 5-7 p.m. Monday through Friday at Lake Ripley Elementary, 100 W. Pleasure Drive, Litchfield. Walking passes are $5 and available at the Litchfield Community Education office, 307 E. Sixth St. or call 320-693-2354.
Looking for a night out? Head to Trivia 6:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34. This live-hosted event features general trivia questions with one free answer posted weekly on Facebook. Winners can earn gift certificates and free beer. For more information, call 320-693-9008.
Friday, Feb. 18
The 50th annual Peanut Butter & Milk Festival potluck banquet features nine guests from Litchfield’s sister city of Hartford, Alabama. This event begins with a social hour and silent auction at 7 p.m., followed by a potluck banquet at 7:30 p.m. The guest speaker is Princess Kay of the Milky Way Ana Eurele of Litchfield. The event is at the Church of St. Philip’s Social Hall, 821 E. Fifth St., Litchfield. For more information, call the church office at 320-693-3313.
Saturday, Feb. 19
Today’s the day for ice golf 10 a.m. on Silver Lake. Sign up at the Silver Lake Municipal, 200 Main St. W. Following ice golf, head to the Muni for meat raffle and karaoke by The Scene. For more information, call 320-327-2777.
The Cokato Museum’s Escape Room is back with “The Case of the Butter Bandits” Teams have 45 minutes to solve the mystery. Groups consist of four to six people and range in age from 11 to adult. The Escape Room is open today during regular museum hours. Advance registration is required. The event is free but groups will be required to post a $20 refundable damage deposit. No prior knowledge of Cokato history is required. The museum is at 175 Fourth St. S.W., Cokato. For more information or to register, call the museum at 320-286-2427 or visit cokatomuseum.org.
Sunday, Feb. 20
Buck euchre is back at the Silver Lake American Legion. Play begins 12:30 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call the Legion at 320-327-2404.
Adult and family hour open skating is 1-2 p.m. Cost is $4 for adults and $10 per family. Open skating is 2-4 p.m and costs $4 for adults and $3 for students. Both are at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
Check out the Hutchinson High School one-act performance of “Snow Child” at 7 p.m. at HHS Auditorium. Admission for the 30-minute show is a free-will donation.
Open skating 6-8 p.m. every Sunday through February at the Litchfield Civic Arena, 900 N. Gilman Ave. Skate sharpening is available for $5 per pair and there is a limited supply of rental skates for $2 per pair. For more information, call 320-693-2679.
Open gym 6-8 p.m. at the Litchfield Middle School and high school gyms. Admission is free and no registration is required. For more information, call Litchfield Community Education at 320-693-2354.
Monday, Feb. 21
Open skating 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for students. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
Adult early morning lap swim 5-7 a.m. at Carlson Pool, Hutchinson Middle School, 1365 South Grade Road. Daily admission is $5, passes are also available. For more information, call PRCE at 320-587-2975 or visit isd423.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Litchfield Community Blood Drive 1-7 p.m. at St Paul’s Lutheran Church, 227 S. Ramsey Ave., Litchfield. To make an appointment, call 800-733-2767.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Adult early morning lap swim 5-7 a.m. at Carlson Pool, Hutchinson Middle School, 1365 South Grade Road. Daily admission is $5, passes are also available. For more information, call PRCE at 320-587-2975 or visit isd423.org.
Open skating is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for students. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
Time is running out to register for the abstract painting workshop with Aina Janes 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. This event is for age 18 or older and all skill levels are welcome. Register online at hutchinsonarts.org. Scholarships and bus tokens are available. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.