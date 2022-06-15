NEXT SEVEN DAYS
THURSDAY, JUNE 16
Cool off at the Hutchinson Aquatic Center, 900 Harrington St. S.W. Pool hours are 5:30-9 a.m. fitness swim and 12:30-7 p.m. open swim. Daily admission is $8 for age 2 or older; free for children age 23 months or younger; fitness is $4 per person; after 5 p.m. $5 per person and $4 for spectators. Season passes can be purchased online or at the PRCE office, 900 Harrington St. S.W. For more information, call 320-234-4263.
Enjoy a splash pad? Head to Litchfield’s Memorial Park on the shores of Lake Ripley. It features a splash pad, which is open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. daily through Labor Day weekend. For more information, call the city at 320-693-7201.
Stories in the Park 10 a.m. at Library Square in downtown Hutchinson. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the stories. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368.
View the new exhibit titled “Transmutation” featuring the work of Stephanie Lenertz and Drew Cellini through July 29 at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Shop outdoors at the Community Market at Litchfield. Hours are 1-5 p.m. Thursdays through October. The market meets on Fourth Street, at the north end of Central Park in downtown Litchfield. For more information, visit the market’s Facebook page.
Enjoy writing? Brian Haines, executive director of the McLeod County History Museum and Leader columnist, is hosting “History Writers,” a monthly writing get-together 2:30 p.m. at the museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. “People can bring anything from something they have written to ideas or questions they may have,” Haines said. “The only requirement is that the writing, ideas and so on have to be history related.” Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call Haines at 320-587-2109.
JRRYoga Chakra Meditation series at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. The class meets 5:30 p.m. tonight and June 23. Class is $15. For more information, visit jrryoga.punchpass.com.
Meet local food growers at the Glencoe Farmers Market. Hours are 3-6 p.m. Thursdays at 615 11th St E., Glencoe. For more information, call 320-864-3650.
The Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival heads to the Crow River for the boat parade at 7 p.m. followed by live music by Andy Austin on the RiverSong Stage and fireworks at dusk, all at Masonic/West River Park. Concessions will be available. For more information, visit watercarnival.org.
FRIDAY, JUNE 17
Grab your teddy bear and head to the Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival Teddy Bear Concert, noon at Library Square. Lunch will be available for purchase.
Need help with your flowers, lawn or garden? Head to the Hutchinson Public Library’s Master Gardener Help Desk 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 19. No appointment is needed and assistance is free. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368. The library is at 50 Hassan St. S.E., Hutchinson.
Phil Thompson Trio Concert 6-9 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. For tickets, visit crowriverwinery.com.
The Water Carnival moves indoors for the Miss Hutchinson Pageant 7 p.m. in the Hutchinson High School Auditorium, 1200 Roberts Road S.W. This event features the announcement of the new Mr. Hutchinson and Woman of the Year, plus the talent performances of the queen candidates. Admission is $10 at the door. For more information, visit watercarnival.org.
Hutchinson Huskies vs. Rockford Crows baseball game 7:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Field.
Unique handmade and homegrown items are available at the Dassel Farmers Market. Hours are 2:30-5:30 p.m. Fridays at Bandstand Park in downtown Dassel. For more information, call Cindy at 320-552-1387 or Kathy at 320-221-3990.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, JUNE 17-18
Winstock Country Music Festival in Winsted. Friday night headliner is Jake Owen and Saturday headliner is Tim McGraw. For more information, visit winstockfestival.com.
NTPA PowerPull Nationals are returning to the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Pits open at 4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday, with grandstand action beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at the gate. For more information, visit www.powerpullnationals.com.
SATURDAY, JUNE 18
Water Carnival Community Day 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Masonic/West River Park. Activities include kiddie parade, junior royalty coronation, live music and more.
SUNDAY, JUNE 19
Water Carnival Grande Day Parade 1 p.m. followed by coronation 7 p.m. at Hutchinson High School Auditorium.The festival ends with fireworks at dusk.