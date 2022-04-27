NEXT SEVEN DAYS
Thursday, April 28
Looking for a challenge? Enjoy live trivia 6:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34. This live-hosted event features general trivia questions with one free answer posted weekly on Facebook. Winners can earn gift certificates and free beer. Call 320-693-9008 for more information.
Friday, April 29
Bring your own project for an evening of crafting 5-11 p.m. at the Craft-n-Store, 150 Michigan St. S.E., Hutchinson. This is a free event, but registration is required due to limited space. Check for availability at craftnstore.com/ or call 844-239-0227
Friday through Sunday, April 29-May 1
Eden Valley-Watkins musical, “Casey at the Bat” 7 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, at Eden Valley High School, 298 Brooks St. N. For tickets, call the school office at 320-453-2900.Saturday, April 30.
Saturday, April 30
Looking for bargains? It’s Dassel Citywide Garage Sales.
The Bohemian National Cemetery Association will conduct its annual meeting at 9 a.m. at the historic Komensky School, 19981 Major Ave., Hutchinson. The public is welcome.
Stewart Spring Craft & Gift Expo 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Cactus Jack’s, U.S. Highway 212, Stewart. Free admission.
Hutchinson Jaycees Sandbox Fill 9 a.m.-noon at Knife River, 1250 Fifth Ave. S.E., Hutchinson. Freewill donations are welcome.
May Day Celebration 1-3 p.m. at the Litchfield Opera House, Children age 3 to third grade and accompanied by an adult or older sibling are welcome to create a May basket, plant a flower, decorate a cookie, make a craft, and dance around the Maypole. The fee is $1. For more information, call 320-535-0829.
2022 Belle Lake Carp Shootout sponsored by the Belle Lake Association and Little Crow Archery Club. Dinner is served at 6 p.m. followed by the shootout from 8 p.m.-midnight, both at Piepenburg Park Landing, five miles north of Hutchinson. Register at bellelakemn@gmail.com. Fee is $30 per boat. For more information, visit 2022 Belle Lake Carp Shootout on Facebook.
Live music by the Country Fried Grubers at the Silver Lake Municipal Liquor Store, 200 Main St. E., Silver Lake. For more information, call 320-327-2777.
Rustic Romance is the theme for Hutchinson High School’s Prom, with Pictures in the Park at noon followed by the Grand March at 2 p.m. in the high school auditorium. Dance is at 8 p.m. at Crow River Winery. For more information or to purchase tickets, call Madelin McKee at 320-234-2647 or email: madelin.mckee@isd423.org.
Sunday, May 1
Enjoy Family Movie Night featuring the movie “Sing 2!” at Vineyard United Methodist Church, 1395 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with movie at 6 p.m. Free admission and free popcorn and water. Children must be accompanied by a responsible adult. The public is welcome. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2200.
Monday, May 2
Walkers are welcome 5-7 p.m. Monday through Friday at Lake Ripley Elementary in Litchfield. Buy a $5 pass at Litchfield Community Education. Call 320-693-2354 for more information.
Tuesday, May 3
Third-grade students will perform “My Favorite Things,” with Mrs. Krause and Mrs. Schumaci’s students at 6 p.m. followed by Mrs. Lauinger and Mr. Nornes’ students at 7 p.m. at Tiger Elementary, 805 School Road S.W., Hutchinson. For more information, call the school office at 320-587-1122.
Discover what your local library has to offer: Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368. Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. Hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, call 320-693-22483.
Wednesday, May 4
Food for Kidz Ukraine Refugee Relief Effort 4:30-6:30 p.m. every Wednesday at the Food for Kidz warehouse, 301 Main St., Stewart. All ages and all abilities are welcome. For more information, call Orville Trettin at 320-212-6186 or Art Kasal at 320-583-9555.
Random Draw Bean Bag League $10 per person at Neisen’s Bar and Grill in Biscay. For more information, call 320-864-5555.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Thursday, May 5
Third-grade students will perform “My Favorite Things,” with Ms. Ely and Mrs. Wheatley’s students at 6 p.m. followed by Mrs. Bussler and Mrs. Padrnos’ students at 7 p.m. at Tiger Elementary, 805 School Road S.W., Hutchinson. For more information, call the school office at 320-587-1122.
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with the Hutchinson Rotary Foundation 6-9 p.m. with live music by Andy Austin at Art’s Place, 35 First Ave. S.W., downtown Hutchinson. Event tickets are $40 and available in advance at www.eventbrite.com/e/277284895587. Raffle tickets are $25 and prizes range from a $1,500 vacation voucher to $100. Tickets are available from Rotarian members. For more information, call Michelle at 320-234-8984.
Friday, May 6
Litchfield High School Vocal Concert 8 p.m. at Bernie Aaker Auditorium, 114 N. Holcombe Ave, Litchfield.
Saturday, May 7
It’s Hutchinson’s Spring Citywide Garage Sales.
Century 9, 766 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson, is hosting the free animated family movie “Addams Family 2.” Doors open at 9:30 a.m. for the 10 a.m. show. Concessions will be available. For more information, call 320-849-3051.
Second annual Mother’s Day at The Femme Farm, 6704 70th St., Glencoe. From 11 a.m.-4 p.m., join in the fun of brunch, music, chair massages, shopping, farm tour, nature walk, mother/child selfie station, flower activity and messages to mom in heaven. Tickets are required in advance and admission is free for children age 17 or younger. For more information or to order tickets, visit tinyurl.com/49fxwvct
Watkins Lions Purse Bingo at the Church of St. Anthony, 201 Central Ave. S., Watkins. Bar opens at 11 a.m. followed by bingo at 1 p.m.
Sunday, May 8
Remember Mom. It’s Mother’s Day.
Monday, May 9
Hutchinson High School Band Concert 8 p.m. in the auditorium, 1200 Roberts Road S.W. The senior band students will be featured. Admission is free.
Thursday, May 12
”Sherman and the March to the Sea” by Jim and Joyce Hendricks is the topic at the G.A.R. Civil War Roundtable, 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. Admission is by membership, which includes monthly emails that preview upcoming topics, free admission to Roundtable Meetings and snacks and refreshments. Single annual membership is $25 and a family membership of 2 or more is $35. For more information, call the museum at 320-693-8911.
Litchfield Downtown Council’s Chocolate Festival, 5-7 p.m. at Central Park.
Friday, May 13
Litchfield High School Band Concert 7-8:30 p.m. in downtown Litchfield’s Central Park. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the music.
It’s the season opener for Huskies baseball. The team is playing the Litchfield Blues 7:30 p.m. at VMF Field, 301 Ontario St. S.E., Hutchinson. Single ticket prices: Students (13-18 years old): $1; senior citizens (age 60 or older) $3; and adult: $5. For the Huskies home schedule, visit www.leaguelineup.com=hutchhuskies.
Friday and Saturday, May 13-14
St. Philip Mission Quilters Craft & Quilt Sale 1-4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Church of St. Philip, 821 E. Fifth St., Litchfield.
Saturday, May 14
Eden Valley Citywide Garage Sales.
Litchfield Citywide Garage Sales.
It’s Open Studio 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. This is an opportunity the second Saturday of every month to work on a current project, start a new one, meet other artists and experiment with different mediums. The art center provides the space and select materials. There is no instructor present. All ages and experience levels are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call Molly Rivera at 320-587-7278.