Thursday, Dec. 2
Enter Real Life in Hutchinson’s Holiday Decorating Contest. It runs through Dec. 12. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.
The McLeod County History Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson, is hosting The Magic of Christmas, 6:30-8:30 p.m. This first-time event features the Hutchinson Singers, Victorian Singers and Mid Minnesota Concert Band, decorated trees, Whoopee John music, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, treats and more. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call Brian Haines, executive director, at 320-587-2109.
Tickets are on sale for Touch of Grace’s’ holiday production of “The Nutcracker.” Performances are at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at the Hutchinson High School Auditorium, 1200 Roberts Road S.W. Tickets are $18 for adults and $16 for students/seniors. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/42webpsw.
Friday, Dec. 3
Crow River Singers are performing two holiday concerts this weekend: 7 p.m. tonight and 2 p.m. Sunday, both in the sanctuary at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is $9 for adults and free for children younger than 12.
Friday through Sunday, Dec. 3-5
The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato open “Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol” this weekend with shows 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, all at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. The show also runs Friday through Sunday, Dec. 10-12. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 320-275-3077.
Saturday, Dec. 4
Holiday Cookie Walk 9-11 a.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 800 Bluff St. N.E., Hutchinson. Bring your own containers, choose your cookies and candies, weigh and pay. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-3318 or email oslsecretary@hutchtel.net.
Christmas Trees and Traditions returns 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1040 South Grade Road, Hutchinson. This annual event features decorated trees, table settings, collections, Lefse and krumkaka demonstrations, coffee bar and refreshments, live music and more. A soup-and-sandwich lunch is available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2776.
Step back in time to experience a Pioneer Christmas at the Forest City Stockade. Hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children age 12 or younger. Activities include a visit with Santa, pioneer crafts, sleigh rides, live Christmas music and more. The Forest City Stockade is 6 miles northeast of Litchfield and approximately 1/2 mile south of Forest City on State Highway 24. A sign for the stockade can be seen at the intersection of Highway 24 and 309th Street. For more information, call Bob or Betty Herman at 320-693-6782.
Enjoy the sounds of the season at Litchfield’s Holiday Showcase 7 p.m. at the Bernie Aaker Auditorium, 114 N. Holcombe Ave. Admission is a free-will donation.
Saturday and
Sunday, Dec. 4-5
Share your Christmas list with Santa Claus at Santa’s House in Central Park in downtown Litchfield. Hours are 1-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Sunday, Dec. 5
Family/open skate at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. Family skate is 1-2 p.m., followed by open skate 2-4 p.m., both at the East Rink. Admission is $4 for adults and $3 for students. For more information, call Parks and Rec at 320-587-2975.
Live music by Diesel Fire 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922 or visit crowriverwinery.com.
Christmas Harp Concert featuring guest artist Reuben Correa is 3 p.m. in the sanctuary at Faith Lutheran Church, 335 Main St. S., Hutchinson. A reception will follow where guests can visit with Correa, buy CDs and enjoy fellowship and refreshments. Admission to the concert is free but a free-will offering will be taken in support of Faith’s music department. Prior to the concert, Correa will play at Faith Lutheran’s 8 a.m. traditional worship service and the 10:10 a.m. sanctuary worship service. For more information, call Austin Willhite, director of music and worship, at 320-587-2093 or email austinw@faithlc.com.
Monday, Dec. 6
Awaken Your Holiday Spirit with a virtual performance by the Awaken Band featuring Mona Hjerpe, John Rodeberg, Adam Krumrie, Ronda Eckhart and Steve Olcott 7 p.m. on HCVN Channel 7. Donations are welcome. Checks should be payable to United Way of McLeod County. Send checks to BGBs, 130 Washington Ave. E. Hutchinson, MN 55350. For more information, call Hjerpe at 320-510-1234 or Cheryl Dooley 320-583-7512.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Ridgewater College’s Diversity/Social Justice Virtual Series Part 5: 11 am. to noon. This presentation features Christine “Coco” Roschaert, an advocate and avid traveler of 60-plus countries, who will present “Tactile the World: A Deaf Blind Woman’s Journey.” Watch and listen to Coco’s adventures and sometimes dangerous experiences as she uses instinct, a cane and sign language to navigate internationally. Presented in American Sign Language and voice interpretation. Zoom link: minnstate.zoom.us/j/92929159257.
Crow River Winery’s Wine & Words Book Club meets the first Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Winery staff will lead a discussion of this month’s featured book “Christmas on the Island” by Jenny Colgan. Admission is free but reservations are required at crowriverwinery.com/events/wine-words-book-club/ or call 320-587-2922.