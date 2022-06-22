NEXT SEVEN DAYS
THURSDAY, JUNE 23
It’s fun in the sun at the Hutchinson Aquatic Center, 900 Harrington St. S.W. Pool hours are 5:30-9 a.m. fitness swim and 12:30-7 p.m. open swim. Daily admission is $8 for age 2 or older; free for children age 23 months or younger; fitness is $4 per person; after 5 p.m. $5 per person and $4 for spectators. Season passes can be purchased online or at the PRCE office, 900 Harrington St. S.W. For more information, call 320-234-4263.
Splish, splash at the splash pad in Litchfield’s Memorial Park on the shores of Lake Ripley. Open hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. daily through Labor Day weekend. For more information, call the city at 320-693-7201.
Stories in the Park 10 a.m. at Library Square in downtown Hutchinson. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the stories. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368.
View the new exhibit titled “Transmutation” featuring the work of Stephanie Lenertz and Drew Cellini through July 29 at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Shop outdoors at the Community Market at Litchfield. Hours are 1-5 p.m. Thursdays through October. The market meets on Fourth Street, at the north end of Central Park in downtown Litchfield. For more information, visit the market’s Facebook page.
Love the TOMF Kids, 5-9 p.m. at Art’s Place, 35 First Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. This fundraising event features social hour, games and raffle ticket sales. Catering is by Jimmy’s Pizza. There will be a program that highlights recipients of the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation. Cash is required to participate in games and raffle. Tickets are $25 and available for purchase at tinyurl.com/2kshspae.
JRRYoga Chakra Meditation series at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. The class meets 5:30 p.m. Class is $15. For more information, visit jrryoga.punchpass.com.
Meet local food growers at the Glencoe Farmers Market. Hours are 3-6 p.m. Thursdays at 615 11th St E., Glencoe. For more information, call 320-864-3650.
Thriving Thursdays in Litchfield features live music by Mark Jensen 6:30-8:30 p.m. in Central Park. His show includes music of James Taylor, Gordon Lightfoot and Bob Seger. Future performers include: June 30: Dad and Drea Show featuring Terry Shaw and his daughter Drea; and July 7: Tricia & The Toonies.
THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY, JUNE 23-26
Valley Daze in Eden Valley. Highlights include fireworks at 10 p.m. Friday; parade at 6 p.m. Saturday, plus live music, children’s events, axe throwing and more. For a schedule of events, visit tinyurl.com/5ybbh2vn.
FRIDAY, JUNE 24
Need information about flowers, lawn or garden? Head to the Hutchinson Public Library’s Master Gardener Help Desk 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 19. No appointment is needed and assistance is free. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368. The library is at 50 Hassan St. S.E., Hutchinson.
Dassel Farmers Market is 2:30-5:30 p.m. Fridays at Bandstand Park in downtown Dassel. For more information, call Cindy at 320-552-1387 or Kathy at 320-221-3990.
FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY, JUNE 24-26
It’s Glencoe Days! Friday night highlights include: 5 p.m. live music by Andy Austin and free sweet corn feed, amusement rides, bingo and baseball. Live music 8 p.m. to midnight by Judd Avenue. For a schedule of weekend events, visit tinyurl.com/56sxtre3.
SATURDAY, JUNE 25
Hutchinson Farmers Market is open 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays and 2:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays through October at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.W. For more information, email marketdesk@hutchinsonfarmersmarket.org.
Glencoe Days features 8:30 a.m. Fun Run & Walk with free T-shirt; 11 a.m. parade, the route goes east on 16th Street from Cedar to Ford; south on Ford to 14th Street; west on 14th Street to Cedar. Live music 2 p.m. by Keenan Dummer and Josie Sanken; 5 p.m. Bill Litzau and Open Highway and 8 p.m.-midnight by IV Play. End the evening with fireworks at 10 p.m. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/56sxtre3.
Interested in learning about housing for older adults? The Village Cooperative of Hutchinson is hosting an open house 1-4 p.m. This is an opportunity to tour the building, view different apartment floorplans, meet residences and enjoy refreshments in the Great Room and Garden Courtyard. For more information, call the building manager at 320-234-7761.
Zion Lutheran Church, 504 N. Gilman Ave., Litchfield is hosting its Worship Cafe at 6:30 p.m. in the Crossroads Room. This event features live music and refreshments. Admission is free. For more information, call the church office at 320-693-3207
SUNDAY, JUNE 26
Glencoe Days features a car show from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Glencoe City Center, 1107 11th St. E., followed by the 4 p.m. Glencoe Royalty Coronation at Glencoe City Center. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/56sxtre3.
MONDAY, JUNE 27
Music in the Park features Trainwreck 6:30-8 p.m. at Library Square in downtown Hutchinson. In case of inclement weather, the announcement will be made at noon on local radio and the Music in the Park Facebook page. The concert will move indoors to Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. Future performers include: July 11: Traveled Ground; July 18: Singleton Street; and July 25: Tony Cuchetti.
TUESDAY, JUNE 28
Girls Day Out Stop & Shop, 5-8 p.m. at Crow River Golf Club, 915 Colorado St. N.W., Hutchinson.
Live music by Concertina Melinda and Friends at Lester Prairie’s Music in the Park, Second Avenue South. Bring your own lawn chair. Food and beverages are served 5:30-7 p.m. with live music 6:30-8:30 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the Music in the Park moves to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 124 Maple St. N.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29
It’s back! Crow River Habitat for Humanity is hosting its annual Hammer & Nails Fundraiser Gala. This year’s theme is the Roaring ‘20s. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. at Crow River Golf Club, 915 Colorado St. N.W., Hutchinson. Tickets are available for purchase at www.crhfh.org/hammer-and-nails. For more information, call the Habitat office at 320-587-8868.
UPCOMING EVENTS
THURSDAY THROUGH
SUNDAY, JULY 7-10
The 66th annual Watercade begins its four-day run on Thursday. For a schedule of events, visit www.watercade.com.
THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY, JULY 14-17
It’s Cosmos Space Festival 2022. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, JULY 15-16
Minnesota’s Homegrown Music Festival is back — RiverSong Music Festival at Masonic/West River Park along Hutchinson’s scenic Crow River — opens Friday night with four bands: American Scarecrows, Faith Boblett, Michael Shynes and headliner: Jon wayne and the Pain. Gates open at 11 a.m. Saturday. The following performers are scheduled: The Federales, The Right Here, Tricia and the Toonies, Dan Rodriguez, Hooperina; Annie Mack; Church of Cash; Chester Bay; Pert Near Sandstone and headliner: Kiss the Tiger.For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.riversongfestival.org. Volunteers are also needed for the festival. Info is on the website, too.
FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY, JULY 15-17
Head to Lester Prairie for Lester Prairie Days. On Saturday from 8 p.m.-midnight, it’s live music by the Double Dees. For more information, visit the festival’s Facebook page.