Thursday, July 22
Everyone is welcome at Car & Bike Night 5:30-8:30 p.m. in the American Legion parking lot in downtown Litchfield. This event features a weekly People's Choice Award, plus giveaways. For more information, call the Legion at 320-693-9074.
Classic Car Cruise-In 5-8 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. This event is sponsored by the Saturday Night Cruisers Car Club of Hutchinson and 3BC. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Local figure skaters will perform at their Summer Exhibition Show 6:30 p.m. at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call Hutchinson Parks, Recreation and Community Education at 320-587-2975.
Litchfield's Thriving Thursday concert features live music 6:30-8:30 p.m. by Matthew Lease performing easy listening songs from the 1970s. For more information, visit downtownlitchfield.org.
Free swim 5-8 p.m. at the Hutchinson Aquatic Center, 900 Harrington St. S.W. For more information, call Common Cup Ministry at 320-587-2213.
THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY, JUNE 22-25
Litchfield Community Theatre production of "The Sound of Music" 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, all performances at the Bernie Aaker Auditorium, 114 Holcombe Ave. N., Litchfield. Tickets are $15 for lower level reserved, $10 for general admission. Purchase tickets at litchfieldcommunitytheatre.com, Litchfield Community Education, 307 Sixth St. E., Litchfield, or call 320-693-2354.
Friday, July 23
FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato are performing William Shakespeare's "The Taming of the Shrew" 5:30 p.m. outdoors at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Admission is free and donations are welcome. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy Shakespeare. For more information, visit fungusamongusplayers.org.
2B Continued presents Park 'N Watch movie night with "Shrek" 9:30 p.m. in Lester Prairie. Park on Second Avenue South near Pine Street South. Gates open at 9 p.m. This is a free family event. For more information, visit 2bcontinued.org.
Friday and Saturday, July 23-24
It's Brownton Days! Friday: Watch live looping by Jeff James 9 p.m.-midnight at the Brownton Bar & Grill. Beer tent proceeds go to the Brownton Fire Department. Saturday: At noon is magician Kevin Saline; 1-4 p.m. is live music by Bill Litzau & Open Highway Acoustic Duo, kids carnival games and bingo; noon to 4 p.m. is Saturday Night Cruisers Car Show, craft show, face painting, beer tent, bean bag tournament and food trucks; 8 p.m. to midnight is the street dance with live music by the Full Throttle Band. For more information, visit Brownton Days on Facebook.
Friday through Sunday, July 23-25
30th annual Orange Spectacular at the McLeod County Fairgounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. This three-day event features everything Allis-Chalmers plus free parking and free admission. Highlights include field demonstrations each day, swap meet, tractor ride Friday night, parade 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, and tractor pull Saturday night. For more information, visit orangespectular.com.
Saturday, July 24
Party in the Park 2-6 p.m. at Library Square. This free family event features a bouncy house, hot dogs, water and chips, plus giveaways. The Hutchinson Police, Hutchinson Fire Department, McLeod County Sheriff's Department and Allina Health will be there with vehicles for kids to tour. For more information, call 763-222-9648 or email David.demengedetailing@gmail.com.
Saturday and Sunday, July 24-25
Minnesota Pottery Festival at Masonic/West River Park, 1003 Les Kouba Parkway N.W., Hutchinson. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. This event features 35 potters from across the country, pottery Olympics, demonstrations and firings, food trucks and wine tent, plus kids' activities. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call Clay Coyote at 320-587-2599 or visit mnpotteryfestival.com.
Live music by Derelict Trio 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Millner Heritage Winery & Cidery, 32025 State Highway 15, Kimball. For more information, call 320-398-2081.
Sunday, July 25
Jomas Hill Vineyard and Winery, 67755 205th St., Darwin, is hosting a 2 p.m. performance of "The Taming of the Shrew" by the FungusAmong Players. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the show. Admission is free but donations are welcome. For more information, call the winery at 320-212-6144.
Live music by Mark Allen Jensen 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. For more information, visit crowriverwinery.com.
Sunday through Wednesday, July 25-28
Rocky Railway Vacation Bible School 6-8:15 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday at St. John's Church, 13372 Nature Ave., Hutchinson. This event is free for children age 3 or older. For more information, email June Knick at juneknick@gmail.com.
Tuesday, July 27
The FungusAmongus Players are staging "The Taming of the Shrew" 6 p.m. outdoors at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. Admission is free but donations are welcome. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the comedy. For more information, call the history center at 320-275-3077.
Free swim 6-8 p.m. at the Glencoe Aquatic Center, 200 Desoto Ave. N. For more information, call Common Cup Ministry at 320-587-2213.
Wednesday, July 28
Piano and Organ Duet with Dr. Joan DeVee Dixon and Brandon Begnaud is featured at the Noon Concert Series, Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. Following the free concert, a salad luncheon is served in the Peace Center. Suggested donation is $8. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-3031.
Glencoe's Music in the Park series features a meal served 6-7 p.m. and live music by Chuck Thiel and the Jolly Ramblers. For more information, call Janet Hall at 320-455-7927.
Winsted Arts Council is hosting Wednesdays in the Park with live music at 7 p.m. at Mill Reserve Park. Bring a chair and reconnect with friends and neighbors. For more information, visit facebook.com/WinstedArtsCouncilMN.
Calling all runners! Hutchinson Community Running Group meets 7 p.m. at Library Square to run a 3-mile loop around Hutchinson. For more information, visit the group's Facebook page.