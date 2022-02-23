Thursday, Feb. 24
Deadline to register for Collage art class 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, March 3, and Friday, March 4, at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. This class is for age 10 or older. Admission is $45 per child for members and $50 per child for nonmembers. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278 or visit hutchinsonarts.org.
Interested in knitting and handwork, view the new display titled “Mathematical Knitting Designs” created by Carolyn Ulrich at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. View it during library open hours: 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368.
Challenge yourself at trivia 6:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34. This live-hosted event features general trivia questions with one free answer posted weekly on Facebook. Winners can earn gift certificates and free beer. For more information, call 320-693-9008.
Friday, Feb. 25
Indoor Playground is available 9:30-11:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Hutchinson Recreation Center Gym, 900 Harrington St. S.W. This activity is for children age 5 or younger. The fee is $3 per child or $4 per family. For more information, call the Rec Center at 320-587-2975.
The Knot Just Knitting Group at the Hutchinson Senior Center is hosting Knitting and Crocheting for Others. Donate your finished hats, gloves and mittens projects at the Hutchinson Event Center front desk, 1005 State Highway 15 S. Items will be donated to Common Cup Ministry and McLeod Emergency Food Shelf. Need a pattern? Stop by the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Also needed is machine-washable worsted weight or bulky weight yarn. For more information, call Senior Programming at 320-234-5656.
The United Way of West Central Minnesota is hosting Brew Ha Ha 6.0 at the Barn Theater, 321 Fourth St. S.W., Willmar. Social hour starts at 6:30 p.m. with appetizers and tastings of wine, beer and cider. At 9 p.m., there will be a raffle drawing for $17,500 in cash prizes and a performance by comedian John DeBoer. Tickets are $35. This event is for age 21 or older. For more information, call 320-235-1050 or visit liveunitedwcm.org.
Saturday, Feb. 26
Abstract painting workshop with Aina Janes 1-3 p.m. This event is for age 18 or older and all skill levels are welcome. Call the art center for availability at 320-587-7278.
Sunday, Feb. 27
All are welcome to play buck euchre at the Silver Lake American Legion. Play begins at 12:30 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call the Legion at 320-327-2404.
Adult and family hour open skating is 1-2 p.m. Cost is $4 for adults and $10 per family. Open skating is 2-4 p.m and costs $4 for adults and $3 for students. Both are at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
Open skating 6-8 p.m. every Sunday through February at the Litchfield Civic Arena, 900 N. Gilman Ave. Skate sharpening is available for $5 per pair and there is a limited supply of rental skates for $2 per pair. For more information, call 320-693-2679.
Open gym 6-8 p.m. at the Litchfield Middle School and high school gyms. Admission is free and no registration is required. For more information, call Litchfield Community Education at 320-693-2354.
Monday, Feb. 28
Open skating 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for students. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.
Adult early morning lap swim 5-7 a.m. at Carlson Pool, Hutchinson Middle School, 1365 South Grade Road. Daily admission is $5, passes are also available. For more information, call PRCE at 320-587-2975 or visit isd423.org.
Gaylord United Church of Christ is presenting an informational video titled, “Who is My Neighbor? Refugees in America,” 7 p.m. at 318 Fourth St., Gaylord. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, visit listentoGod.org.
Wednesday, March 2
Adult early morning lap swim 5-7 a.m. at Carlson Pool, Hutchinson Middle School, 1365 South Grade Road. Daily admission is $5, passes are also available. For more information, call PRCE at 320-587-2975 or visit isd423.org.
Open skating is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for students. For more information, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975.