NEXT SEVEN DAYS
THURSDAY, NOV. 10
Tom Romaine will present “Gen. George Thomas and the Minnesotans” 1:30 p.m. at the Litchfield G.A.R. Civil War Roundtable. Admission is free with a Civil War Roundtable membership or $3. To learn more, call the Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall, 320-693-8911.
Interested in birds? Consider attending a meeting of the Hutchinson Bird Club. It meets the second Thursday of each month in the meeting room at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. The next meeting of the Hutchinson Bird Club is 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 10. For more information, call 320-587-8122.
It’s opening night for the Dassel-Cokato High School Theatre’s production of “The Wizard of Oz.” Showtimes are 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Nov. 10-11 and Nov. 17-18, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, and Nov. 20, all performances at the D-C Performing Arts Center, 4852 Reardon Ave. S.W., Cokato. Tickets are $6 adults/seniors and $4 for youth age 18 or younger. Payment by cash or check only.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY, NOV. 10-11
DeAnn’s Country Village Shop in downtown Litchfield is hosting its 31 annual Festival of Trees. For more information, call 320-693-9113.
FRIDAY, NOV. 11
It’s Veterans Day. For a list of local events, see the story on B1.
Make a Mug class 6-8:30 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Potter Andrew Rivera will teach participants how to hand-build a mug focusing on coiling techniques. The cost is $50 for members and $55 for nonmembers. To register, visit hutchinsonarts.org/calendar or call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Live music by the Isaiah Muller Band at River House Kitchen + Drinks, 122 Main St. S., Hutchinson. For more information, visit www.riverhousekd.com or call 320-587-9957.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, NOV. 11-12
Litchfield High School Marching Band Concert 7-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, both at the high school gym, 901 N. Gilman Ave. For more information, call the school at 320-693-2424.
SATURDAY, NOV. 12
She Ascends, a local women’s hiking group, is hosting McLeod County Gratitude Hike 8 a.m. at Lake Marion County Park. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page at tinyurl.com/8kxufks5.
Litchfield Opera House annual Bake Sale and Craft Fair 9 a.m.-2 p.m. New this year is an Authors Fair, where area authors will be on hand to visit, sell and autograph their books. The bake sale features the Opera House bread and other tasty treats. Many familiar crafters will be there as well as new vendors. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call Connie Lies at 320-535-0829.
It’s Open Studio 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Bring your projects and work on them during Open Studio. Admission is free and all ages are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call Molly Rivera at 320-587-7278.
River House is hosting an evening of live music 6:30-11 p.m. featuring Andy Austin, Josie Sanken, Ema Lee Smith and the Johnny Holm Band at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Tickets are $10 in advance at www.RiverHouseKD.com or $20 at the door. This event is for age 18 or older.
SUNDAY, NOV. 13
Live music by 100 Years of Picking 3-6 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Admission is free. Future performers include: Kevin Gerdes on Nov. 20 and John “A-Frame” Beck on Nov. 27. For more information, visit www.crowriver-winery.com.
MONDAY, NOV. 14
Friends of the Hutchinson Public Library is hosting its annual Project Bookshelf. Donate new books for youth age 0 to 18. Collection boxes are available at the library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. and participating local schools. Cash donations are welcome, too. Send or drop off at the library. Make checks payable to: Friends of the Library. The program runs through Dec. 2. Books will be distributed by the United Community Action Partnership. For more information, call Katy Hiltner, head librarian, at 320-587-2109.
It’s Dinovember at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. From 5:30-7:30 p.m. stop in at the library for Dinosaur Steam Night — enjoy some fun dinosaur activities. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2109.
TUESDAY, NOV. 15
Today begins the 33rd annual Toys for Tots Drive. Toys can be dropped off through Dec. 15 at Center National Bank, 301 N. Ramsey Ave., Litchfield. This is a collection for the United Community Action Partnership. For more information, call 320-693-7911.
UPCOMING EVENTS
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16
The Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., opens its new exhibit, Inspired by Nature: Relief Prints by Glenna Olson. The show will run through Dec. 10. There is an opening reception from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. Viewing hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is free. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Test your trivia knowledge during Trivia Night 6-7 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Trivia Night is also scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922 or email staff@crowriverwinery.com.
SATURDAY, NOV. 19
Friends of the Litchfield Library Book Sale 10 a.m.-2 p.m. This event is in the meeting room at the Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call Katy Hiltner, head librarian, at 320-587-2109.
Meet the Author event featuring Gretchen Anthony 10 a.m. on the second floor of the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call Katy Hiltner, head librarian, at 320-587-2109.
Hutchinson Farmers Market moves indoors 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the historic Great Northern Depot, 25 Adams St. S.E.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, NOV. 26-27
Hutchinson Toy Show at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $3, free for children age 12 or younger. For more information, call 320-779-0242.
TUESDAY, NOV. 29
Rural Child Care Innovation Town Hall 6-9 p.m. at Art’s Place, 35 First Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. This event includes dinner at 6 p.m. followed by 6:30 p.m. presentation and discussion. Presented by First Children’s Finance, this is an opportunity to learn more about the data collected and the challenges of child care locally. This event is free and includes dinner but registration is required at HutchinsonTownHall.eventbrite.com.
— Have an event for the A&E Calendar? Local entertainment-related events are welcome and published free of charge once. Email information to Kay Johnson at johnson@hutchinsonleader.co